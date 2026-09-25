Chiefs Defense Must-Start On The Road In Miami
Sep 25, 2026, 4:49 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs defense will face the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 3. The Chiefs defense held the Denver Broncos to just 10 points in Week 1 before surrendering 30 points to the Indianapolis Colts last week. This defensive unit will now get a favorable matchup against the Dolphins, who have scored 13 points in each of the first two games this season. The Kansas City defense has racked up four sacks, two interceptions, and one fumble recovered in two weeks. Despite the favorable matchup, this defensive unit could be down DB Chamarri Conner who is listed as doubtful with a knee injury ahead of Sunday. That said, the Chiefs defense is still ranked as the second-best defense in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings. Fantasy managers should feel good about plugging the Chiefs' defense into their lineups this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
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Harrison Butker Should Be Busy In Miami
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:47 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 3. Butker connected on all three of his extra-point attempts and four of his five field goal attempts. Butker's season-long field goal percentage now sits at 83.3% with his one miss on the year. Butker has been responsible for 22 of the Chiefs' 64 points this season. The high-scoring Kansas City offense should continue to keep Butker busy against the Dolphins, who have allowed an average of 31 points to opposing offenses this season. Butker is ranked K5 in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making him a strong start at the position. Fantasy managers should feel confident starting Butker on Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Xavier Worthy Could Go Off Against Dolphins
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:44 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy caught five passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in the 33-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. Worthy was one of three Chiefs pass catchers to find the end zone and finished the game third in targets behind Travis Kelce and Kenneth Walker. Worthy appears to be operating in more of the Rashee Rice role of years past with Rashee Rice operating as a blocker ahead of him, but it hasn't necessarily translated to fantasy success. The wideout did score last week, but he averaged only five yards per reception in the contest. Worthy operated more as a big play threat down the field in past years, averaging over 10 yards per reception in each of his first two seasons, but it remains to be seen if he can break off a big play in his current role. Worthy will have the chance to go off this week against a beatable Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense has given up 27 points and 35 points in back-to-back weeks this season, so the Chiefs will be able to operate their offense against them. Worthy is ranked WR44 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him a deeper league flex option this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Emmett Johnson Should See More Opportunities Against Miami
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:43 PM ETKansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson has been electric with the ball in his hands and his excellent play should earn him more opportunities moving forward. Johnson handled two carries for 15 yards and caught two passes for 20 yards in the 33-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. The rookie back has been working behind Kenneth Walker, who has been spectacular to start the season, but Johnson has been impressive in his own right. The 22-year-old has been one of the best backs in the league in terms of missed tackles forced per attempt. Johnson's ability to elude and run through tacklers makes him a dynamic playmaker in the open field. Johnson should see more work this week when the Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense has been poor to start the year, so Johnson could be valuable even in a backup role. Johnson is ranked RB39 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him a borderline RB3 heading into Miami. Johnson should be considered one of the best handcuff running backs to roster in fantasy football while also carrying some standalone value.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Rashee Rice Off Injury Report, Hopeful To Break Out In Week 3
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:41 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice caught four passes for 83 yards in the 33-30 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. While the stat line does not look bad, it is not what was expected from the Chiefs WR1 heading into the season. It should also be noted that 31 of his 83 yards came on a meaningless catch to run out the clock in regulation. With tight end Travis Kelce looking rejuvenated and the Kansas City run game punishing defenses, Rice appears to have taken a backseat in the offense. Rice will look to turn things around in what should be an easy matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense has been arguably the worst unit in football to begin the season, so the Chiefs should have no issues imposing their will. Rice is ranked WR23 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him a low-end WR2 option heading into the weekend. Fantasy managers have likely been disappointed with Rice so far, but his matchup on Sunday could be a get-right spot.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Travis Kelce Will Look To Remain Hot In Miami
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:39 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is coming off his best game in a long time and will try to repeat that performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Kelce caught nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in the 33-30 overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts last week. Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs offense have appeared to turn back the clock, scoring at least 31 points in each game this season. The addition of Kenneth Walker in the run game and the return of OC Eric Bieniemy appear to have unlocked the high-scoring Chiefs offense that has been missing for the past few seasons. An improved offensive environment can only mean good things for the veteran tight end who appears to be the focal point of the passing attack once again. Kelce will look to continue his hot streak on the road against the Dolphins. The Miami defense has been gashed for over 27 points twice this season, meaning the Chiefs offense is in for another big game. Kelce is ranked TE4 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him a top-end TE1 option this week. Fantasy managers should feel confident with Kelce in their lineups on Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Zay Flowers Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 4:38 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Flowers was able to log a limited practice on Friday after missing practice entirely on both Wednesday and Thursday. Still, the 26-year-old's availability against the Cowboys remains a major question mark. Flowers got off to an exciting start to the year, recording five catches for 150 yards and a touchdown in less than 30 minutes' worth of game action in Week 1 before suffering a hamstring injury that kept him out for Week 2. With Flowers sidelined last week, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews were the only Baltimore pass-catchers to record more than three targets.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Kenneth Walker Ready To Break Out In Week 3
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:37 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker is set to take on the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 3. Walker has started his Chiefs tenure with back-to-back games of over 175 scrimmage yards and the streak could continue this week. The 25-year-old has averaged 23.5 carries and eight targets a game this season, so his workload is among the most robust in the league. Despite recent news about rookie running back Emmett Johnson earning more opportunities moving forward, Walker should remain the undeniable leader of the backfield heading into an easy matchup. The Dolphins defense allowed Ashton Jeanty to rush for 102 yards and rack up 45 receiving yards in Week 1, so it would not be surprising to see Walker put up a similar stat line with a touchdown or two thrown in. Walker is ranked RB2 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, meaning that he is one of the strongest plays in fantasy this week. The Chiefs' workhorse should be able to feast in Miami this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Jaylen Warren Questionable With Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 4:35 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati after being limited for a third straight practice Friday, according to Alan Saunders. Warren has continued working through the shoulder issue all week and remains in line to lead the backfield if he is active. He has 21 carries for 89 yards and seven catches for 61 yards through two games. Rico Dowdle is dealing with a toe injury and has been ruled out, and running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung said Warren would lead the group if Dowdle is unavailable. Warren's shoulder now becomes the main thing to watch heading into Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alan Saunders
Patrick Mahomes Off Injury Report, Ready To Face Dolphins
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:34 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 3. Mahomes was listed on the injury report again with a knee injury, but it is the same injury he rehabbed all offseason and he's practiced fully all week so it appears to be nothing of concern. Mahomes is coming off a massive performance in the overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts last week. The Chiefs star passed for 382 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kansas City to a 33-30 victory in Week 2. The veteran QB will look to build on that success in what should be a very easy matchup against Miami. The Dolphins defense has allowed at least 27 points to opposing offenses in each of the first two games this season, so Mahomes and company should have no problem putting points on the board. The rejuvenated Chiefs offense, due in large part to the addition of Kenneth Walker and a viable run game, has revived the fantasy value of Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs playmakers. Mahomes is ranked QB5 in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making him a strong QB1 to start on Sunday. Fantasy managers should be encouraged by what they've seen so far, it seems like the high-scoring Chiefs offense of recent memory has returned.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Bengals Defense has A Juicy Matchup In Week 3
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:32 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals defense has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 season so far, transitioning from one of the worst units in the league to one of the most improved through two weeks. The Bengals held the Houston Texans offense to just six points while racking up four sacks in Week 2. The Cincinnati defense now has eight sacks and four fumbles recovered through two games in 2026. This defensive unit will now get to face the Pittsburgh Steelers led by a 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who has taken six sacks so far this season. The Steelers offense has also scored the second-fewest points in football through two weeks. The Bengals defense should be able to feast against a weak Steelers offense, but they are dealing with a notable injury. Cincinnati may be without DT B.J. Hill, who is doubtful to play with an Achilles injury, but they should be able to overcome his absence. The Bengals defense is ranked ninth in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making it a top-10 option at this position this week. Fantasy managers should be interested in the Bengals defense this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: Bengals.com
Evan McPherson Should Be Viable On The Road In Week 3
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:31 PM ETCincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 3. McPherson followed up his 19-point fantasy performance in Week 1 with a 12-point performance last week. The Bengals kicker was able to knock through all four of his field goals and extra-point attempts in Week 2, making him 6-6 on field goals and 5-5 on extra-point attempts this season. McPherson has been the best fantasy kicker through the first two weeks of the season and should remain viable against the Steelers in Week 3. The Steelers defense has been stout this allowing just 13.5 points per game this season, but they've faced a Cooper Rush-led Atlanta Falcons offense and an A.J. Brown-less New England Patriots passing attack so it is hard to determine how good they actually are. Nevertheless, Cincinnati has scored the 10th-most points this season and should continue their scoring efficiency this Sunday. If the Bengals can move the ball effectively, McPherson should continue being one of the best kickers in fantasy. McPherson is ranked K7 in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making him worthy of a start this Sunday. Fantasy managers should feel confident starting McPherson this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Mike Gesicki Very Difficult To Trust Against Steelers
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:28 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki was heavily involved in the Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but disappeared last week against the Houston Texans. Gesicki led all Bengals pass catchers with five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown in the season opener, but did not earn a single target in Week 2. The veteran tight end went from offensive focal point to non-factor in consecutive weeks, which may have been due to the health of quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow took a big shot while running out of bounds early in Week 1. It was later revealed that Burrow was dealing with back tightness ahead of Week 2. It is possible that Burrow dealt with the back tightness throughout their Week 1 matchup and targeted Gesicki closer to the line of scrimmage for that reason. The Bengals offensive attack shifted back towards their high-volume wide receiver duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with Burrow getting healthier. Heading into Week 3, it is difficult to trust Gesicki as anything more than a dart throw at the tight end position. Gesicki will likely have good performances again this season, but fantasy managers may not be able to predict when those will be. Gesicki is ranked TE29 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, putting him outside of TE2 range this week. Fantasy managers may be best served looking elsewhere for tight end production.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Nico Collins Officially Ruled Out for Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 4:26 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for his team's Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. It will be the second straight missed game for Collins, who is battling a Grade 1 hamstring strain. With Collins sidelined in Week 2, Texans wideouts Xavier Hutchinson and Kayshon Boutte were the team's leaders in snaps at the position. Veteran tight end Dalton Schultz led the team with 14 targets, while no other Houston pass-catcher was able to crack 40 receiving yards. In Week 3, Schultz profiles as a must-start tight end, while both Hutchinson and Boutte profile as low-end flex options.--Will Brady
Source: Houston Chronicle - Jonathan M. Alexander
Samaje Perine To Play Valuable Backup Role In Week 3
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:25 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 3. The veteran back's opportunities dropped from eight in Week 1 to just three last week, but he's been efficient with those touches. Despite only getting one target in last week's win over the Houston Texans, Perine ranked third on the team in receiving yards. Perine has been especially effective in the passing game, turning four catches into 46 yards this season. While his upside is capped in the RB2 role, it is encouraging to see him produce when given the chance. He could have more chances to produce this week against a Steelers offense that has given up the sixth-most rushing yards this season. Perine is ranked RB61 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, meaning that he's best viewed as a bench stash rather than a start-worthy option. Fantasy managers should hold onto Perine because his value would skyrocket should anything happen to Bengals RB1 Chase Brown.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Tee Higgins Could Smash On The Road In Pittsburgh
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:22 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. The Bengals WR2 was the most targeted pass catcher in last week's 20-6 victory over the Houston Texans. Despite not scoring a touchdown, Higgins was able to lead the Bengals in receiving yards in Week 2. The 27-year-old will try to replicate that performance this week on the road at Pittsburgh. The Steelers have been a good pass defense to start the 2026 season, but Cincinnati's passing attack is much better than most. Higgins has historically been a great touchdown-scoring receiver and he hasn't found pay dirt this year, so the trips to the end zone could start this Sunday. Higgins is ranked WR18 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him a strong WR2 this week. Fantasy managers should be encouraged by the volume of opportunities Higgins has had so far and excited for what's to come in this week's matchup.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Chase Brown Could Feast In Week 3
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:20 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown rushed 20 times for 80 yards and caught three passes for two yards in the 20-6 victory over the Houston Texans last week. Despite mediocre production, Brown received a monster workload which should pay off against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. The Steelers defense has been stingy against the pass, but has allowed the ninth-most rushing yards in 2026. With 16 carries in Week 1 and 20 carries in Week 2, it's clear that the Bengals trust Brown to execute their offensive game plan on the ground. Given that volume of opportunities against this Steelers' defense, Brown may be able to produce his first game with 100+ rushing yards this season. The Bengals workhorse back also failed to find the end zone last week, so he could be in for a score this Sunday. Brown is ranked RB10 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him an RB1 this week. Fantasy managers should be excited about starting Brown this week because all signs point to him having his best fantasy performance yet.--Joshua Costello
Source: NFL.com
Ja'Marr Chase Ready For Another Huge Performance In Pittsburgh
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:19 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 3. Chase shook off a lackluster Week 1 performance with a strong stat line against the Houston Texans last week. The superstar wideout caught seven passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-6 win in Week 2. Despite putting up WR1 numbers last game, Chase still has not reached 100 receiving yards this season. Chase will likely change that on Sunday against the Steelers. The Pittsburgh defense has been stingy against the pass this season, allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards, but Chase is no ordinary receiver. Chase is arguably the best wide receiver in football with a quarterback that isn't afraid to throw him the ball in any situation. That is a dangerous combination for opposing defenses to face because they can break off a big play at any moment. Chase is ranked WR3 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him a top-tier WR1 heading into the weekend. Fantasy managers should never question having him in their starting lineups for as long as he's healthy.--Joshua Costello
Source: NFL.com
Joe Burrow Facing Tough Steelers Defense In Week 3
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:17 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 3. Burrow passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-6 win over the Houston Texans last week and will try to build on that success this week. The Bengals star took a step back in terms of yardage perspective in Week 2, throwing 47 fewer passing yards, but his touchdown total increased and he didn't throw any picks in his second game. Burrow will try to build on the touchdown success while increasing the yardage against a tough Steelers defense. Through two games, Pittsburgh has allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards and the ninth-most rushing yards. If that trend continues, Burrow could be in for another low-yardage outing on Sunday. The Bengals have the skill players to overcome nearly every matchup, so Burrow has the potential to exceed expectations, but it will not be a cakewalk matchup. It should also be noted that Burrow was not listed on the Bengals injury report this week, signaling that the back issue is now behind him. Burrow is ranked QB9 in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making him a low-end QB1 this Sunday. Fantasy managers should be encouraged by Burrow's upward trend in fantasy scoring, but may need to temper expectations against Pittsburgh.--Joshua Costello
Source: NFL.com
Eli Heidenreich a Worthy Stash Candidate Amid Backfield Injuries
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 4:15 PM ETA seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Navy, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich has yet to record his first NFL carry. However, the 23-year-old appears to be in line for an expanded role in his team's Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) has already been ruled out with a toe injury, and veteran back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is officially questionable with a shoulder issue. If neither of Pittsburgh's top two running backs is available, Heidenreich could take over the majority of the team's backfield work on Sunday. Even if Warren plays, Heidenreich would be the next man up and could take on some secondary touches. Heading into Week 3, fantasy managers may want to consider stashing Heidenreich off the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Williams Absent From Friday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 4:09 PM ETChicago Bears quarterbacks Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion) both missed practice on Friday for the second straight day this week, according to the team. Williams suffered a right-hamstring injury late in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and is not expected to play this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The Bears could be down to third-string signal-caller Case Keenum on Monday, too, with Bagent yet to practice this week due to a concussion. The odds of Bagent being cleared from the league's concussion protocol at this point do not look good. Fantasy managers should have Williams on the bench and should consider him questionable for the Week 4 contest next Sunday, Oct. 4, against the New York Jets. With Keenum potentially starting for the Bears on Monday night, fantasy managers are going to need to downgrade all of Chicago's offensive skill players with Williams likely out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Bears Communications