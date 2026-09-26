Giants Making Calls On QBs After Injury To Jaxson Dart
Sep 26, 2026, 10:25 AM ETThe New York Giants are making inquiries into starting quarterbacks following the season-ending knee injury to Jaxson Dart, The Ringer's Tom Pelissero reports. Jameis Winston has been filling in for Dart in the short term, but the Giants could acquire a new quarterback by as soon as Monday and it's "a matter of when not if they acquire one" according to Pelissero. The injury to Dart is devastating for the Giants and hurts the fantasy values of their offensive pieces like Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers. Winston did not seem too capable when he filled in for the Giants against the Rams in Week 2, so the team will look to upgrade. With multiple teams' dealing with quarterback injuries it will be interesting to see what the Giants can find on the market.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Tom Pelissero
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Davante Adams Looks to Remain Scorching Hot as Top Receiver
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 10:23 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams put up an otherworldly performance in Week 2, and he'll look to keep that momentum going into Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. Adams was Matthew Stafford's No. 1 target last week with Puka Nacua (hip) sidelined, and it resulted in an elite stat line that included eight catches, 195 yards, and two touchdowns against the Giants. The good news for Adams is that he'll likely lead the receiving corps again in Week 3, as Nacua is listed as doubtful. The bad news is that this week's matchup is much tougher, as Patrick Surtain II and the Broncos have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers in 2026. Last week's performance has a low probability of happening again, and a tougher matchup is certainly on tap. Nevertheless, as long as Adams is atop the depth chart, he's a must-start WR1 in fantasy football. As it stands, he ranks #12 among wide receivers in RotoBaller's Week 3 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
DeMario Douglas' Role Remains Unsteady
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 10:12 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas is off to a slow start to the 2026 season and even with the injury to A.J. Brown, Douglas remains third in line in production among Patriots receivers behind Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs even though he has more targets than the pair of receivers (9 to 7). Douglas has caught six of his nine targets for 29 receiving yards which is good for 4.8 yards per reception. Douglas is involved in the underneath game but has not seen many aerial targets. He is being outperformed by the duo of Hollins and Doubs at the moment and with Brown eventually returning from injury he has little long term value. In Week 3 against the Jaguars , Douglas faces a solid defense that should limit his explosive plays and keep him to an underneath receiver. Look elsewhere for a fantasy starting option at wide receiver.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Andy Borregales a Riskier Play Despite High-Scoring Potential
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 10:10 AM ETNew England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales has delivered two relatively lackluster fantasy performances so far this season, and fantasy managers should be prepared for that trend to continue against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. Borregales went 2-for-2 on extra points and 2-for-3 on field goals (including one made from 40+ yards) last week, with the missed kick holding him back from achieving one of the stronger fantasy finishes last week. Now, he heads into a matchup against the Jaguars, who have allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to kickers in 2026. There is shootout potential in this game, so perhaps Borregales benefits from the high-scoring nature, but he's still a significant risk. Fantasy managers can find other kickers with higher and more reliable upside for Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
New England Patriots a Borderline Fantasy Option Despite Tough Week 3 Matchup
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 10:07 AM ETThe New England Patriots D/ST has enjoyed a very strong start to the 2026 season, but a tougher test awaits them in the form of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. On one hand, momentum is on their side after recording four sacks, two turnovers, and one touchdown last Sunday against the Steelers. On the other hand, the Jaguars have been quite disciplined so far this season, allowing just three sacks and one interception while averaging 23.5 points per game. The Patriots D/ST is too strong to drop to waivers, so managers rostering the unit should start New England with the understanding that their upside is likely capped this week. As it stands, the Patriots rank #12 among D/ST units in RotoBaller's Week 3 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Zay Flowers Will "Likely Be on a Pitch Count" if Active for Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 10:06 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) will "likely be on a pitch count" if he gets cleared to play in his team's Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Flowers suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 that sidelined him in Week 2, and he's officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday. Per Fowler, the star wideout is expected to test out his hamstring pregame before the Ravens make a final call on his status against the Cowboys. When healthy, Flowers profiles as a clear must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers, especially in a favorable matchup against Dallas. His production could suffer if he's unable to play his normal snap share, and fantasy managers may have to decide whether or not to start Flowers before knowing his status. Still, Flowers' high-end production upside could be worth the risk.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler
New York Jets D/ST Faces a Difficult Week 3 Assignment
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 10:04 AM ETThe New York Jets D/ST played well in the overtime loss to Green Bay, holding the Packers to 199 total yards while recording three sacks and one takeaway. That followed another strong defensive showing in Week 1, but Detroit presents a much different problem. Jared Goff has thrown six touchdown passes without an interception through two games, and the Lions have scored 31 points in both contests. New York will also be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and linebacker Kiko Mauigoa, while edge rusher Joseph Ossai is questionable despite returning to a full practice Friday. RotoBaller ranks the Jets D/ST 32nd for Week 3. The defense has played very well through two weeks, but this is still a spot where fantasy managers should look elsewhere.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jason Sanders a Borderline Streaming Kicker
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 10:01 AM ETNew York Jets kicker Jason Sanders has made four of five field-goal attempts and all four extra points through two games. He connected from 33, 51 and 52 yards in the opener, then made his only attempt from 32 yards against Green Bay. The Jets have shown enough offensive life to keep giving him chances, and Detroit has allowed 30 or more points in each of its first two games. There is still a roster detail to watch before Sunday. Sanders remains on the practice squad as of Friday after being elevated for each of the first two games, so New York would need to elevate him again for the matchup with Detroit. RotoBaller ranks Sanders as the K13 for Week 3. Assuming he handles the job again, his range and the indoor setting make him a reasonable streaming option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jayden Daniels Could Undergo Surgery After the 2026 Season
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 10:00 AM ET"Surgery remains a strong possibility" for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) at the end of the 2026 season, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Daniels dislocated his left elbow during his team's Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the same injury he suffered in Week 9 of the 2025 season. While Daniels will not play in Washington's Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, he has not been placed on Injured Reserve and could make a relatively quick return to the field. Pelissero reports that Daniels was "determined" to avoid immediate surgery, meaning that he will wear a brace and attempt to play through the injury. When healthy, the 25-year-old remains a high-upside fantasy quarterback thanks to his ability to produce as both a passer and a rusher. However, Daniels' shaky health outlook makes it difficult for fantasy managers to trust him going forward.--Will Brady
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Kenyon Sadiq Gets a Bigger Opportunity in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:58 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq caught two of three targets for 17 yards against Green Bay after recording three receptions for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown in his NFL debut. His Week 3 opportunity is more interesting now that Mason Taylor has officially been ruled out with a thumb injury. Taylor did not practice at all this week, leaving Sadiq and Jeremy Ruckert to handle the available tight-end work. Detroit gave up seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown to Dalton Kincaid last Thursday, although Sadiq has not shown anything close to that kind of receiving role yet. RotoBaller ranks him as the TE32 for Week 3. He remains a risky play in normal leagues, but Taylor's absence gives Sadiq his clearest path yet to additional routes and targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen Remains a Touchdown-Dependent Bench Option
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:57 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen only carried five times against Green Bay, gaining seven yards, but one of those attempts went for a five-yard touchdown. He also caught his only target for eight yards. The score helped his fantasy line, but the workload was much more important. Breece Hall handled 16 carries and all five running back targets after Allen received 10 carries in the opener. Detroit was hit hard by James Cook III last week, but Allen does not have enough volume to chase the matchup by itself. RotoBaller ranks him as the RB42 for Week 3. He remains an important bench stash because of the role he could inherit if Hall misses time, but last week's touchdown does not suddenly make Allen a dependable weekly flex.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Adonai Mitchell Offers Real Flex Upside if Active
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:55 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell made a major jump in Week 2, catching six passes for 63 yards on a team-high 12 targets against Green Bay. He saw only three targets in the opener, so the increased workload was the biggest takeaway. Mitchell now has nine catches for 123 yards through two games and has become a much more important part of the Jets' passing attack. His status needs to be monitored after he injured a finger during Thursday's practice. Mitchell was limited Thursday and Friday and is officially questionable. The matchup is appealing, with Detroit already allowing six passing touchdowns through two games. RotoBaller ranks Mitchell as the WR32 for Week 3. If active, he has moved into legitimate flex consideration rather than simply being a deep-ball gamble.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson Draws One of His Better Matchups
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:53 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught five of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay, giving him 11 catches for 136 yards through two games. Adonai Mitchell drew more targets last week, but Wilson remains Geno Smith's top established option and has caught Smith's only passing touchdown of the season. Detroit has already given up six passing touchdowns through two games. Tyler Shough threw for 410 yards and three scores against the Lions in Week 1, and Josh Allen added another three touchdowns last Thursday. RotoBaller ranks Wilson as the WR12 for Week 3. Mitchell's growing role gives New York another legitimate option on the other side, but Wilson remains an easy fantasy start and carries WR1 upside in this matchup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Breece Hall in a Good Bounce-Back Spot
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:52 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall struggled to find room against Green Bay, finishing with 29 yards on 16 carries, but his work in the passing game saved the afternoon. Hall caught all five of his targets for 63 yards, including a 43-yard gain. Braelon Allen took the short rushing touchdown, but Hall still handled 21 touches and remained the clear lead back. Detroit just allowed James Cook III to run for 135 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, while Josh Allen added another 69 yards and two scores on the ground. It is a much more appealing setup than Hall had against the Packers. RotoBaller ranks him as the RB13 for Week 3. Allen could continue stealing some short-yardage work, but Hall's combination of carries and receiving involvement keeps him firmly in fantasy lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith Has Streaming Appeal Against Detroit
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:51 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith threw for 247 yards and a touchdown in last week's overtime loss to Green Bay, completing 27 of 41 passes without an interception. He also added 17 rushing yards on five carries. The 41 attempts were a big jump from the 24 passes he threw in the opener, and Week 3 could require another busy afternoon. Detroit gave up 410 passing yards and three touchdowns to Tyler Shough in Week 1 before Josh Allen threw for 248 yards and three more scores last Thursday. Smith does not carry the same ceiling as Allen, but the matchup is much more inviting than the one he saw against Green Bay. RotoBaller ranks him as the QB18 for Week 3. He remains safest in Superflex leagues, though he also has some one-quarterback streaming appeal in Detroit.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Buffalo Bills D/ST Has Week 3 Streaming Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:50 AM ETThe Buffalo Bills D/ST gets a Los Angeles offense that has scored only 14 points in each of its first two games. Justin Herbert has thrown three interceptions and been sacked six times, with three sacks coming in each loss. Buffalo has created pressure of its own, led by Greg Rousseau, who has four sacks and three forced fumbles through two games. There are a couple of personnel issues to monitor. Ed Oliver is questionable with a hip injury after returning to a full practice Friday, while T.J. Sanders is out after undergoing an appendectomy. The matchup still gives Buffalo plenty of paths to fantasy production if the pass rush can keep Herbert uncomfortable. RotoBaller ranks the Bills D/ST 10th for Week 3. They are a viable starting option against a Chargers offense that has struggled with turnovers and protection.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Willis Remains a Fringe QB2
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 9:48 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis has struggled in two road games, but he'll make his first start at Hard Rock Stadium for the Dolphins this week against the Chiefs. In a tough road matchup against the 49ers, Willis threw for 197 yards last week and connected on his first passing touchdown of the season. He only ran for six yards on two carries in that contest, though, after racking up 39 yards and a touchdown on the ground in Week 1. This week, he'll face the Chiefs' defense, which has been very strong this season, allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to QBs. Willis still brings good rushing potential and has a high enough ceiling to be this week's QB21 in RotoBaller's rankings. The offense is designed to be conservative and run-heavy, and without third-round pick Caleb Douglas (ankle), Willis will have fewer options in the passing game. If you need to start him in dual-QB leagues, you still can, but he hasn't been able to get much going in the early part of his time with the Dolphins.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Bass Back in Starting Range for Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:46 AM ETBuffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass did not attempt a field goal against Detroit because the offense kept finishing drives in the end zone. He made five of six extra-point attempts as Buffalo scored six touchdowns in the 41-31 victory. That kind of efficiency can occasionally work against a fantasy kicker, but Bass remains attached to an offense that has scored 77 points through two games. Los Angeles has allowed exactly 26 points in each of its first two losses, so Buffalo should have opportunities to put points on the board again. RotoBaller ranks Bass as the K10 for Week 3, putting him inside the usual starting range. The Bills will not turn every scoring drive into a touchdown forever, and Bass remains a solid option at home against the Chargers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Juwan Johnson Profiles as a Low-End TE1 Option in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 9:43 AM ETAcross two games in 2026, New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson has recorded seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Johnson has established himself as the Saints' TE1 and appears to have developed a strong rapport with Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. Across his last five games dating back to Week 16 of the 2025 season, Johnson is averaging 12.9 PPR fantasy points per contest. In Week 3, the Saints will take on a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has allowed just one passing touchdown this season and currently ranks 10th in the NFL in total passing yards allowed (412). Still, New Orleans looks like one of the better passing offenses in the league early in the year, and Johnson has a clear role as a target in the middle of the field and in the red zone. In Week 3 against the Raiders, Johnson profiles as a low-end top-12 tight end option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Keon Coleman Could See More Work if Active
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:42 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman bounced back from a one-catch, one-yard opener by catching all six of his targets for 63 yards against Detroit. His own availability is now the issue. Coleman missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury before returning on a limited basis Friday, and he is officially questionable. Head coach Joe Brady said both Coleman and DJ Moore will be game-time decisions. If Coleman plays, the six-target Week 2 performance gives fantasy managers something more encouraging to work with than his opener did. There is still plenty of competition for looks from Moore, Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid. RotoBaller ranks Coleman as the WR65 for Week 3, keeping him outside the normal flex range. His value rises if Moore sits, but Coleman is still better suited for deeper leagues if the full receiving group is available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Khalil Shakir Could Benefit From Buffalo's Injuries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:40 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir caught three of six targets for 38 yards against Detroit after posting four catches for 50 yards on six targets in the opener. The production has been modest, but 12 targets through two games have kept him involved in a passing attack with plenty of mouths to feed. His Week 3 outlook gets more interesting because DJ Moore and Keon Coleman are both questionable and will be game-time decisions. If either is unavailable, Shakir should have a cleaner path to targets against Los Angeles. Dalton Kincaid has commanded plenty of work early, so Shakir still does not have a huge ceiling without an injury ahead of him. RotoBaller ranks him as the WR44 for Week 3. He is a PPR flex option whose appeal would rise if Buffalo is missing one of its outside receivers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller