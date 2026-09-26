Bills D/ST Has Week 3 Streaming Appeal
Sep 26, 2026, 9:50 AM ETThe Buffalo Bills D/ST gets a Los Angeles offense that has scored only 14 points in each of its first two games. Justin Herbert has thrown three interceptions and been sacked six times, with three sacks coming in each loss. Buffalo has created pressure of its own, led by Greg Rousseau, who has four sacks and three forced fumbles through two games. There are a couple of personnel issues to monitor. Ed Oliver is questionable with a hip injury after returning to a full practice Friday, while T.J. Sanders is out after undergoing an appendectomy. The matchup still gives Buffalo plenty of paths to fantasy production if the pass rush can keep Herbert uncomfortable. RotoBaller ranks the Bills D/ST 10th for Week 3. They are a viable starting option against a Chargers offense that has struggled with turnovers and protection.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Malik Willis Remains a Fringe QB2
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 9:48 AM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis has struggled in two road games, but he'll make his first start at Hard Rock Stadium for the Dolphins this week against the Chiefs. In a tough road matchup against the 49ers, Willis threw for 197 yards last week and connected on his first passing touchdown of the season. He only ran for six yards on two carries in that contest, though, after racking up 39 yards and a touchdown on the ground in Week 1. This week, he'll face the Chiefs' defense, which has been very strong this season, allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to QBs. Willis still brings good rushing potential and has a high enough ceiling to be this week's QB21 in RotoBaller's rankings. The offense is designed to be conservative and run-heavy, and without third-round pick Caleb Douglas (ankle), Willis will have fewer options in the passing game. If you need to start him in dual-QB leagues, you still can, but he hasn't been able to get much going in the early part of his time with the Dolphins.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Bass Back in Starting Range for Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:46 AM ETBuffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass did not attempt a field goal against Detroit because the offense kept finishing drives in the end zone. He made five of six extra-point attempts as Buffalo scored six touchdowns in the 41-31 victory. That kind of efficiency can occasionally work against a fantasy kicker, but Bass remains attached to an offense that has scored 77 points through two games. Los Angeles has allowed exactly 26 points in each of its first two losses, so Buffalo should have opportunities to put points on the board again. RotoBaller ranks Bass as the K10 for Week 3, putting him inside the usual starting range. The Bills will not turn every scoring drive into a touchdown forever, and Bass remains a solid option at home against the Chargers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Juwan Johnson Profiles as a Low-End TE1 Option in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 9:43 AM ETAcross two games in 2026, New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson has recorded seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Johnson has established himself as the Saints' TE1 and appears to have developed a strong rapport with Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. Across his last five games dating back to Week 16 of the 2025 season, Johnson is averaging 12.9 PPR fantasy points per contest. In Week 3, the Saints will take on a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has allowed just one passing touchdown this season and currently ranks 10th in the NFL in total passing yards allowed (412). Still, New Orleans looks like one of the better passing offenses in the league early in the year, and Johnson has a clear role as a target in the middle of the field and in the red zone. In Week 3 against the Raiders, Johnson profiles as a low-end top-12 tight end option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Keon Coleman Could See More Work if Active
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:42 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman bounced back from a one-catch, one-yard opener by catching all six of his targets for 63 yards against Detroit. His own availability is now the issue. Coleman missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury before returning on a limited basis Friday, and he is officially questionable. Head coach Joe Brady said both Coleman and DJ Moore will be game-time decisions. If Coleman plays, the six-target Week 2 performance gives fantasy managers something more encouraging to work with than his opener did. There is still plenty of competition for looks from Moore, Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid. RotoBaller ranks Coleman as the WR65 for Week 3, keeping him outside the normal flex range. His value rises if Moore sits, but Coleman is still better suited for deeper leagues if the full receiving group is available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Khalil Shakir Could Benefit From Buffalo's Injuries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:40 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir caught three of six targets for 38 yards against Detroit after posting four catches for 50 yards on six targets in the opener. The production has been modest, but 12 targets through two games have kept him involved in a passing attack with plenty of mouths to feed. His Week 3 outlook gets more interesting because DJ Moore and Keon Coleman are both questionable and will be game-time decisions. If either is unavailable, Shakir should have a cleaner path to targets against Los Angeles. Dalton Kincaid has commanded plenty of work early, so Shakir still does not have a huge ceiling without an injury ahead of him. RotoBaller ranks him as the WR44 for Week 3. He is a PPR flex option whose appeal would rise if Buffalo is missing one of its outside receivers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Moore a Strong Play if Cleared for Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:39 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore enters Week 3 with a shoulder injury after leaving last Thursday's win over Detroit in the second quarter. He was limited Friday and is officially questionable, with head coach Joe Brady saying Moore will be a game-time decision. His Bills debut showed what the upside looks like. Moore caught five of a team-high eight targets for 100 yards and a touchdown against Houston before being held without a catch prior to his Week 2 exit. RotoBaller still ranks him as the WR18 for Week 3 despite the injury. Fantasy managers will have to check his status Sunday morning, but there should not be much hesitation if Moore is active and Buffalo gives no indication that his workload will be limited. He remains a strong WR2 in one of the league's hottest offenses.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Kincaid Has Emerged as a Weekly TE1
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:37 AM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid followed his 130-yard opener with seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown against Detroit. He now has 12 receptions for 225 yards through two games and has led Buffalo in receiving yardage both weeks. The Week 2 touchdown came from 16 yards out, and Kincaid has already produced gains of 38, 40 and 35 yards this season. This has been much more than a collection of short tight-end catches. The Chargers allowed 305 total yards to Las Vegas last week and have been beaten for explosive plays through their first two games. RotoBaller ranks Kincaid as the TE2 for Week 3, behind only Trey McBride. That is lofty territory, but his first two games have earned it. Kincaid should remain locked into fantasy lineups against Los Angeles.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
James Cook III Keeps Rolling Into Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:36 AM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III tore through Detroit in Week 2, carrying 21 times for 135 yards and a touchdown in the 41-31 win. He had already crossed 100 yards before halftime and finished with 139 yards from scrimmage after adding one catch for four yards. Los Angeles did a much better job against the run last week, holding Ashton Jeanty to 48 yards on 21 carries, so Cook is not walking into the same setup he had against Detroit. Buffalo's offense is operating at such a high level that the matchup only matters so much. Cook remains the clear lead back, and his 21 carries last week were a good sign even with Josh Allen continuing to handle some of the work near the goal line. RotoBaller has Cook at RB7 for Week 3. He remains an RB1 against the Chargers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Allen Remains an Elite Week 3 Option
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 26, 2026, 9:35 AM ETBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen put together another huge fantasy performance in Week 2, throwing for 248 yards and three touchdowns while adding 69 rushing yards and two more scores against Detroit. Through two games, Buffalo has scored 77 points, and Allen has accounted for nine total touchdowns without throwing an interception. Los Angeles has opened the season with consecutive losses, giving up 393 total yards to Arizona before allowing 305 to Las Vegas last week. The Chargers did force three turnovers against the Raiders, so this is not a defense Buffalo can completely overlook. None of that changes the fantasy equation with Allen. RotoBaller ranks him as the QB1 for Week 3, and his rushing work around the goal line continues to separate him from almost everyone else at the position. Allen belongs in lineups everywhere against Los Angeles.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Bryant Hard to Trust as a Starting Option in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 9:30 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant impressed in his team's season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, recording four catches for 42 yards on six targets. However, the second-year wideout's production dried up in Week 2, as he saw just one target and failed to record a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In Week 3, Bryant and the Broncos will take on the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have been very difficult to throw on so far this season, allowing the third-fewest yards per pass attempt (5.1) in the NFL. Perhaps most importantly for Bryant's fantasy outlook, he remains behind veteran Broncos wideouts Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton on the team's depth chart at the position. As long as those two remain healthy, Bryant is a risky bet for consistent fantasy production. In Week 3 against the Rams, Bryant profiles as a deep-league flex option at best.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Devaughn Vele Looking to Continue Hot Start to 2026 in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 9:21 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele has been a steady producer for fantasy managers to open 2026, recording 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets across two games. With Saints rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) currently on Injured Reserve, Vele is locked in as the WR2 in New Orleans alongside Chris Olave. In Week 3, the Saints will take on a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has allowed just one passing touchdown this season and currently ranks 10th in the NFL in total passing yards allowed (412). However, the Saints have fielded a high-volume passing attack this season, which is consistent with head coach Kellen Moore's history as an NFL play-caller. As long as that trend continues on Sunday, Vele should see his fair share of targets. In Week 3 against Las Vegas, Vele profiles as a low-end WR3/flex option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Olave Remains a High-End WR1 Option in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 26, 2026, 9:09 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has gotten off to an excellent start to the 2026 season, catching 18 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets in his first two games. The 26-year-old has established himself as the clear number one option in a Saints passing game that is ascending in quarterback Tyler Shough's first full season as the starter. In Week 3, Olave and the Saints will take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders have defended well against the pass so far, giving up just one passing touchdown and ranking 10th in the NFL in total passing yards allowed (412). However, the Saints have attempted the second-most passes in the league through two weeks. If New Orleans continues to operate with a pass-heavy game script, Olave is a lock to see a high volume of targets and a good bet to produce for fantasy managers. In Week 3 against Las Vegas, Olave remains a solid fantasy WR1.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
De'Von Achane Is Carrying a Heavy Workload in Miami
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 9:04 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane has been the focus of the offense in the first two weeks of the season, but he has had modest returns despite a heavy workload. Last week against the 49ers, he ran for 74 yards on 20 carries and added 19 receiving yards by catching three of his six targets. He played 86% of snaps in Week 1 and 76% of snaps in Week 2, and he is heavily involved as both a rusher and receiver, giving him a solid floor despite his team's offensive struggles. Achane and the Dolphins will take on the Chiefs in their home opener in Miami this Sunday, and Achane is the RB13 in RotoBaller's PPR rankings. Even though he isn't an elite option in this tough matchup without much offensive help around him, he still sets up to be a solid RB2 with touchdown potential if Miami's offense can find a better rhythm this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ollie Gordon II Will Likely Step into Primary Backup Role
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 8:58 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II has only played 15 snaps in the first two games of the season and has three carries for seven yards. He'll be in position for a larger role this week, though, since Jaylen Wright (foot) is considered doubtful. Wright hasn't gotten much work yet this year either, playing behind De'Von Achane, who has been the focus of the offense in each of the first two weeks of the season. Since Achane has played over 80% of the snaps this season and the offense has struggled, even in an elevated role, Gordon doesn't have much fantasy upside. The second-year running back is the RB75 in RotoBaller's rankings for Week 3, indicating he can be left on the waiver wire in most leagues, despite his move up the depth chart.--Zach Thompson
Source: Rotoballer
Ryan Miller Could Earn More Time
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 8:47 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Ryan Miller only played seven offensive snaps in Week 2 against the 49ers, mostly after the game was decided. He did deliver one of the team's biggest plays of the season, though, by catching his only target for a 77-yard touchdown strike from Malik Willis. That was Willis's only passing touchdown of the season in the first two weeks, and Miller will look to turn that success into more opportunities going forward. The fourth-year receiver from Furman is officially listed as questionable for Week 3 with a hip injury, but he got in a full practice on Friday, which usually indicates he'll be able to suit up. Miller could get more time at WR with Caleb Douglas (ankle) ruled out and Chris Bell (knee) still working his way back from offseason surgery. He's in a tough matchup against the Chiefs and working in a struggling offense, so he isn't a good option to start for fantasy this week, falling outside the RotoBaller WR rankings. It will be interesting to see if he earns more time, though, since the Dolphins' offense is desperately looking for the potential for big plays like the one he delivered last week. He has the potential to emerge as a deep-league pickup if he is in a bigger role this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Browns D/ST Not Start Worthy Week 3 Vs. Panthers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 8:42 AM ETThe Cleveland Browns D/ST has a tough matchup with a very talented and emerging Carolina Panthers offense in Week 3. The Browns do return home after a Week 2 win, but the D/ST should not be counted on as a fantasy relevant play this week. Led by quarterback Bryce Young, the Panthers feature a duo of pass-catchers in Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker who are very talented and could cause matchup problems for the Browns secondary. At running back Chuba Hubbard is having a nice season and is dangerous on the ground. The Browns leading tackler is linebacker Carson Schwesinger with 20 in two games. The Browns also have just one turnover, an interception by Myles Harden, so far this season, so the potential for big fantasy points is not really there. Look for Young and the Panthers to be able to move the ball and put up points against the Cleveland D/ST.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Chris Bell Set Up for an Increased Role in Week 3
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 8:40 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell is in position to pick up more work in his team's home opener this week against the Chiefs. His fellow rookie Caleb Douglas (ankle) is out for this matchup, leaving Bell more opportunities to step up across the field from veteran Malik Washington. Bell was dealing with soreness and fluid buildup in his surgically repaired left knee earlier this week, but does not have an injury designation and should be good to go against the Chiefs. Kansas City has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to WRs this year, which sets Bell up in a tough spot even if he does take on a larger workload. He didn't have a catch last week after catching one of two targets against the Raiders for 25 yards. The Dolphins' passing game has struggled early in the year, making Bell tough to trust even in a bigger role. He does have boom-or-bust potential, but he is only RotoBaller's WR78 this week, making him best left on the bench or the waiver wire for Week 3 in most leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Washington Set to Be His Team's Top Receiver
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 8:34 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington is in position as the team's clear top wide receiver with rookie Caleb Douglas (ankle) sidelined in Week 3 against the Chiefs. Washington leads the team in targets and routes run already this year, totaling seven catches for 96 yards and adding a four-yard rush over the first two weeks. Washington and the Dolphins are in a tough matchup in Week 3 at home against the Chiefs, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Even with more work available, he remains a high-risk play since the Dolphins' passing game has struggled so much in the first two weeks of the season. In RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, Washington is the highest-ranked wide receiver on the Dolphins but still checks in at WR47, making him not a strong starter in most formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich in Low-Volume Role as Starter
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 8:27 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich has played 77% and 61% of snaps in the first two weeks of the season for the Dolphins. However, he has just two catches in each game and hasn't reached 20 receiving yards in either contest. The Dolphins are expected to remain a run-heavy attack, and Dulcich's 10% target share is too small to make him a fantasy option even in two-TE formats. This week at home against the Chiefs, Dulcich is the TE33 in RotoBaller's rankings, keeping him firmly off the fantasy radar at this point despite his starting role in Miami.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Harold Fannin Jr. A Solid TE Play Vs. Panthers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 8:25 AM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is starting to come along in the passing game after his Week 2 performance against the Buccaneers. Fannin Jr. saw six targets and caught five passes for 54 yards good for an average of 10.8 yards per reception. That followed up a lackluster Week 1 performance at the Jaguars when Fannin Jr. caught two of his three targets for 21 receiving yards. He's averaging a solid 10.7 yards per catch on the year, but has yet to see a truly heavy target game. Deshaun Watson has looked his way plenty but there is room for more involvement in the passing game for Fannin Jr. The second-year tight end out of Bowling Green is one of the more talented tight ends in the league and has room to do much more than he has shown. He has six touchdown receptions as a rookie, so he is a threat to find the end zone. Last week, backup tight end Blake Whiteheart scored a touchdown instead of Fannin Jr. If Fannin Jr. can find the end zone, he should be a good play against the Panthers in Week 3. At the very least, he should see more action in the game plan and be more involved in the passing game.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com