Ollie Gordon II Will Likely Step into Primary Backup Role
Sep 26, 2026, 8:58 AM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II has only played 15 snaps in the first two games of the season and has three carries for seven yards. He'll be in position for a larger role this week, though, since Jaylen Wright (foot) is considered doubtful. Wright hasn't gotten much work yet this year either, playing behind De'Von Achane, who has been the focus of the offense in each of the first two weeks of the season. Since Achane has played over 80% of the snaps this season and the offense has struggled, even in an elevated role, Gordon doesn't have much fantasy upside. The second-year running back is the RB75 in RotoBaller's rankings for Week 3, indicating he can be left on the waiver wire in most leagues, despite his move up the depth chart.--Zach Thompson
Source: Rotoballer
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Ryan Miller Could Earn More Time
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 8:47 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Ryan Miller only played seven offensive snaps in Week 2 against the 49ers, mostly after the game was decided. He did deliver one of the team's biggest plays of the season, though, by catching his only target for a 77-yard touchdown strike from Malik Willis. That was Willis's only passing touchdown of the season in the first two weeks, and Miller will look to turn that success into more opportunities going forward. The fourth-year receiver from Furman is officially listed as questionable for Week 3 with a hip injury, but he got in a full practice on Friday, which usually indicates he'll be able to suit up. Miller could get more time at WR with Caleb Douglas (ankle) ruled out and Chris Bell (knee) still working his way back from offseason surgery. He's in a tough matchup against the Chiefs and working in a struggling offense, so he isn't a good option to start for fantasy this week, falling outside the RotoBaller WR rankings. It will be interesting to see if he earns more time, though, since the Dolphins' offense is desperately looking for the potential for big plays like the one he delivered last week. He has the potential to emerge as a deep-league pickup if he is in a bigger role this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Browns D/ST Not Start Worthy Week 3 Vs. Panthers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 8:42 AM ETThe Cleveland Browns D/ST has a tough matchup with a very talented and emerging Carolina Panthers offense in Week 3. The Browns do return home after a Week 2 win, but the D/ST should not be counted on as a fantasy relevant play this week. Led by quarterback Bryce Young, the Panthers feature a duo of pass-catchers in Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker who are very talented and could cause matchup problems for the Browns secondary. At running back Chuba Hubbard is having a nice season and is dangerous on the ground. The Browns leading tackler is linebacker Carson Schwesinger with 20 in two games. The Browns also have just one turnover, an interception by Myles Harden, so far this season, so the potential for big fantasy points is not really there. Look for Young and the Panthers to be able to move the ball and put up points against the Cleveland D/ST.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Chris Bell Set Up for an Increased Role in Week 3
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 8:40 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell is in position to pick up more work in his team's home opener this week against the Chiefs. His fellow rookie Caleb Douglas (ankle) is out for this matchup, leaving Bell more opportunities to step up across the field from veteran Malik Washington. Bell was dealing with soreness and fluid buildup in his surgically repaired left knee earlier this week, but does not have an injury designation and should be good to go against the Chiefs. Kansas City has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to WRs this year, which sets Bell up in a tough spot even if he does take on a larger workload. He didn't have a catch last week after catching one of two targets against the Raiders for 25 yards. The Dolphins' passing game has struggled early in the year, making Bell tough to trust even in a bigger role. He does have boom-or-bust potential, but he is only RotoBaller's WR78 this week, making him best left on the bench or the waiver wire for Week 3 in most leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Washington Set to Be His Team's Top Receiver
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 8:34 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington is in position as the team's clear top wide receiver with rookie Caleb Douglas (ankle) sidelined in Week 3 against the Chiefs. Washington leads the team in targets and routes run already this year, totaling seven catches for 96 yards and adding a four-yard rush over the first two weeks. Washington and the Dolphins are in a tough matchup in Week 3 at home against the Chiefs, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Even with more work available, he remains a high-risk play since the Dolphins' passing game has struggled so much in the first two weeks of the season. In RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, Washington is the highest-ranked wide receiver on the Dolphins but still checks in at WR47, making him not a strong starter in most formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Greg Dulcich in Low-Volume Role as Starter
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 8:27 AM ETMiami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich has played 77% and 61% of snaps in the first two weeks of the season for the Dolphins. However, he has just two catches in each game and hasn't reached 20 receiving yards in either contest. The Dolphins are expected to remain a run-heavy attack, and Dulcich's 10% target share is too small to make him a fantasy option even in two-TE formats. This week at home against the Chiefs, Dulcich is the TE33 in RotoBaller's rankings, keeping him firmly off the fantasy radar at this point despite his starting role in Miami.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Harold Fannin Jr. A Solid TE Play Vs. Panthers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 8:25 AM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is starting to come along in the passing game after his Week 2 performance against the Buccaneers. Fannin Jr. saw six targets and caught five passes for 54 yards good for an average of 10.8 yards per reception. That followed up a lackluster Week 1 performance at the Jaguars when Fannin Jr. caught two of his three targets for 21 receiving yards. He's averaging a solid 10.7 yards per catch on the year, but has yet to see a truly heavy target game. Deshaun Watson has looked his way plenty but there is room for more involvement in the passing game for Fannin Jr. The second-year tight end out of Bowling Green is one of the more talented tight ends in the league and has room to do much more than he has shown. He has six touchdown receptions as a rookie, so he is a threat to find the end zone. Last week, backup tight end Blake Whiteheart scored a touchdown instead of Fannin Jr. If Fannin Jr. can find the end zone, he should be a good play against the Panthers in Week 3. At the very least, he should see more action in the game plan and be more involved in the passing game.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Lamar Jackson is a Locked-in Starter Against the Cowboys in Week 3
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 26, 2026, 8:23 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to bounce back in Brazil against the Cowboys in Week 3 after the team's 17-24 home opener loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Last week against the Saints, Jackson completed 21 of 31 passes for 235 yards and one touchdown, but he threw one interception and took three sacks. He also ran for 34 yards off four scrambles. The most troubling early trend this season is Lamar's lack of designed runs, which may be due to the change in offense that has more snaps under center compared to last season. Jackson has recorded just one designed run on eight rush attempts this season, setting aside kneels at the end of Week 1, which is a 12.5% designed run rate. This rate is almost 30 percentage points lower than his previous low of 41.4% set last season, according to Next Gen Stats. However, that does not mean Lamar is not using his legs to generate fantasy points. Over two games, Jackson recorded a 10.3% scramble run rate, the fifth-highest among qualified quarterbacks and his highest in a season since 2023, totaling 72 scramble rush yards, the third-most in the NFL. Dallas has also allowed a league-high 61 scramble yards on play-action dropbacks, 24 more than the next-closest team, which matters because Lamar's 37% play-action percentage ranks third among all qualified quarterbacks through two weeks. In addition, the Cowboys' defense has allowed quarterbacks to target a receiver with three or more yards of separation on 12 of 17 play-action attempts this season (70.6%), the second-highest rate in the NFL, also according to Next Gen Stats. However, the Ravens could be without wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring), who is questionable after logging one limited practice on Friday, again this week. Lamar and the new-look Ravens offense under Declan Doyle appear poised to exploit a seemingly glaring vulnerability in the Cowboys' defense, which could bode well for managers looking for a ceiling performance out of Lamar in Brazil. Despite field quality concerns and the overall health of his pass catchers, Jackson is once again a high-end QB1, and fantasy managers should continue to start him in every format.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Derrick Henry is Central to the Ravens Offense and Fantasy Lineups in Week 3
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 26, 2026, 8:22 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in Week 3, and is seeking to put the disappointing 17-24 Week 2 loss against the New Orleans Saints behind him. During the team's home opener loss, Henry ran for 68 yards and a touchdown off his 16 rush attempts and hauled in all three of his targets for 19 receiving yards. Henry still managed to finish as the week's RB7 even though the Ravens only had four drives in the second half, and they were forced to throw on their final possession. However, Henry is 2-0 against the Cowboys in his career (1-0 with the Ravens), including 174 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns in a 28-25 Ravens win in 2024. The Ravens may need another vintage Henry ground domination performance at Maracanã Stadium on Sunday as the receiving corps continues to mend. Some managers may be concerned about Henry's 54% snap share this season, but this is consistent with his 55% snap share average in 2025. Henry's rush share, which is arguably the more important metric to monitor, is still a staggering 85%, which is slightly elevated from his 78% rush share last season. Henry also faces a somewhat favorable match in Brazil this weekend, even though the Ravens will be without left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe). The Cowboys' run defense has allowed the third-most rushing yards per game (173.5), the fifth-most rushing yards per play allowed (5), and their 8.7% stacked box percentage is tied for the lowest in the NFL. Henry is a high-end RB1 and is a must-start across all formats in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Ravens Defense Off the Streaming Radar South of the Equator in Week 3
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 26, 2026, 8:21 AM ETThe Baltimore Ravens' defense and special teams (DST) look to put the 17-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints behind them as they head to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has taken two sacks so far this season, which is the fifth-best for all qualified passers. In addition, Dak has been rather safe with the football, with one interception over 65 passing attempts. Together, these data points limit the Ravens DST's upside and ability to generate points, as this Week 3 matchup projects as the highest over/unders on the slate. That means managers in leagues that penalize for points allowed over 35 or for yards given up over 350 are heavily reliant on the Cowboys' offense to give up sacks and turnovers. To their credit, the Ravens are averaging 2.5 sacks per game and have two turnovers before heading to Brazil. Moreover, their 43.8% quarterback pressure rate ranks fifth in the NFL, giving managers in deep leagues without better options a small glimmer of hope. However, Teddye Buchanan (knee) and Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) have yet to take the field this season, and both are without injury designations and are set to play on Sunday. Managers may also opt to hold the Ravens DST, which is still learning and growing under the new Jesse Minter system, because they take on the Titans, Falcons, and Browns in Weeks 4-6 after their Week 3 foray in Brazil against the Cowboys. Nonetheless, the Ravens DST is Rotoballer's 15th-ranked unit, making them a fringe starter in 14-person or larger leagues.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Jerry Jeudy Not Getting Enough Looks In Passing Game
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 8:19 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has not been heavily involved in the Browns passing attack thus far through two games of the season and cannot be trusted as a fantasy wide receiver play until he shows more. He should not be used this week in a matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Jeudy has seen five total targets this season and has two catches for 26 receiving yards. That's not enough involvement to make him fantasy relevant and until he develops more of a chemistry with Deshaun Watson, he should remain on the bench. Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, although both rookies, have emerged as the two main pass-catching targets in Cleveland as well as the tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Coming into the season, it was expected that Jeudy might have a role in the passing game as the second or third receiver as the veteran, but that really hasn't developed yet. Until further notice Jeudy can't be trusted to return fantasy results.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Tyler Loop is a Top Kicking Option Again in Week 3
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 26, 2026, 8:17 AM ETBaltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop had a disappointing outing in the team's 17-24 Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but he is likely to bounce back against the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this Sunday. Loop made both of his extra point attempts and one 49-yard field goal in the second half. However, his 49-yard field goal attempt in the first half was blocked, marking his first missed field goal attempt this season. The international game between the Ravens and Cowboys is projected as Week 3's highest over/under, which sets up Loop in a prime position for kicking opportunities throughout the game. NFL officials have sought to assuage early reports about poor field conditions at Maracanã Stadium, which may give managers some pause about starting Loop. However, Loop has a 90% career field goal completion rate outdoors, and early weather forecasts for game time in Rio have minimal chance of precipitation and low wind. In addition, over our small two-game sample size, head coach Jesse Minter seems confident taking the points with Loop and does not appear to share his predecessor's proclivity for forgoing kicks beyond 40 yards. Loop is Rotoballer's second-ranked kicker for Week 3 and is only behind Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey on the other side of the Brazil game.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Zay Flowers Has a Favorable Matchup, but Remains Questionable for Week 3
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 26, 2026, 8:16 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) looks to return to the lineup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He was a non-participant in Wednesday's and Thursday's practices, but managed to eke out a limited practice on Friday. He carries his questionable tag into the weekend and looks to be a game-time decision Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys' pass defense gave up a top-ten wide receiver finish to Washington Commanders wideout Stefon Diggs in Week 2, and their +0.28 passing EPA per play is the third-highest in the NFL. Moreover, the Cowboys' third-worst 2.6% sack rate and bottom-third quarterback pressure rate should give Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson more time to connect with Flowers downfield. The Week 3 Ravens-Cowboys matchup has the highest over/under of the week at 52.5, and Flowers' explosive playmaking ability would put him in a prime position to put up WR1 fantasy numbers. Admittedly, managers are likely concerned about the risk of reaggravating his hamstring injury, which is heightened given allegations of poor field conditions at Maracanã Stadium, but if Flowers is active, he is a locked-in starter as a WR2.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Texans D/ST Looking to Bounce Back against the Colts
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 8:15 AM ETThe Texans D/ST was expected to be an elite unit this season, but they struggled in the first two weeks against the Bills and Bengals. They did get five sacks in Week 2 against Cincinnati, but are still looking for their first takeaway of the year. In Week 3, they'll go on the road to Indianapolis to take on the Colts, who have three turnovers in two weeks but have only allowed two sacks. Both the Colts and Texans are 0-2 and desperate for a win, but the Texans' defense has enough talent and playmakers to be the difference in this Week 3 matchup. The Texans are an elite play as the No. 3 DST in RotoBaller's rankings, so play them with confidence this week in Indianapolis.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Mark Andrews Hoping to Turn Opportunities into Fantasy Points in Week 3
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 26, 2026, 8:13 AM ETBaltimore Ravens veteran tight end Mark Andrews hauled in six of his seven targets for 49 yards in the team's 17-24 home opener loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. While this stat line did not completely sink managers who started him, it left many disappointed. Andrews was projected as a high-end TE1 in Week 2 based primarily on optimism of an increased workload due to an early rash of wide receiver injuries that plagued the offense. Interestingly, with wide receivers Zay Flowers (hamstring) and Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) both missing Week 2, Andrews did not see substantive increases in targets (7 up from 6) or snap share (71% down from 72%) compared to Week 1 when those two pass catchers were on the field. The only marked difference was that he ran 27 routes in Week 2, which was up from 21 routes in the season opener. This suggests Andrews may see a slight bump in opportunities through injuries to the receiving corps via routes. Still, he is not the primary beneficiary in terms of targets if Flowers misses another game this weekend. Andrews and the Ravens are heading to Brazil to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. The Cowboys defense has been hot and cold through two weeks against the tight end position. They gave up an overall TE1 performance to Isaiah Likely in Week 1, by way of eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns, but kept the Commanders' tight ends to just three total fantasy points in Week 2. With opportunities and a potentially vulnerable defense to tight ends, Andrews projects as a low-end TE1 with a modest floor in Week 3 against the Cowboys.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Rashod Bateman Poised for More Opportunities in Week 3
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 26, 2026, 8:11 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman took advantage of his team WR1 opportunity in the Baltimore Ravens' Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and he is likely to maintain his receiving niche in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil. With Zay Flowers (hamstring) missing Week 2, Bateman led the team in routes (33), targets (9), receptions (7), yards (88), and scored his first touchdown since Week 9 of 2025. Even though Bateman failed to record a reception in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts with Flowers missing half that game, the sixth-year receiver has quietly been a staple of the Ravens' pass attack for years. Bateman has maintained a 68% or higher snap share in three of his five seasons with the Ravens, all of which were with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Last season, Bateman averaged 23 routes run per game, and his 33 and 26 routes run in Weeks 2 and 1, respectively, demonstrate additional opportunities for Bateman with or without Flowers in the lineup. Looking ahead to the Ravens' Week 3 opponent in Brazil, the Cowboys' defense has allowed quarterbacks to target a receiver with three or more yards of separation on 12 of 17 play-action attempts this season (70.6%), the second-highest rate in the NFL. This should help Bateman in two ways. First, Bateman is averaging 3.4 separation yards this season, in keeping with his 2.9-yard career average, and second, the Ravens' 34.4% play-action percentage is the fourth-highest in the NFL through two weeks. With Flowers' status still up in the air for Sunday, managers with Bateman should consider him a WR3/Flex option if Flowers were to miss Week 3. If Flowers is active, Bateman would drop to WR4/low-end Flex consideration in deep leagues, buoyed primarily by the favorable game environment and relatively weak Cowboys passing defense.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
LaJohntay Wester an Intriguing Deep League Option Dependent on Injuries
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 26, 2026, 8:10 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester is likely to assume the team's WR2 role against the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in Week 3. With Zay Flowers (hamstring) out of the lineup against the Ravens' Week 2 17-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Wester ran the second-most routes (22) of the Baltimore wide receivers. However, those routes led to only two targets and one reception for 14 yards. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, alongside tight end Mark Andrews, were the primary beneficiaries of Flowers' absence, with Bateman hauling in seven of his nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown. After Bateman, there was a massive drop-off in wide receiver production. Fellow wideout Chris Moore saw three targets on his 18 routes, and Devontez Walker had just one reception off two targets from 14 routes, but it was for 47 yards. LaJohntay Wester is a deep-field threat and, with the Cowboys' bottom-third quarterback pressure rate, quarterback Lamar Jackson should have time for Wester to get downfield. There is no clear number three wide receiver behind Flowers and Bateman, but Wester is likely to be on the field the most and run the most routes behind Bateman. If Zay Flowers, who remains questionable after having just one limited practice this week, were to sit out Week 3, then Wester profiles as a risky WR4/deep-Flex option for deep leagues.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
KC Concepcion Only a Deep-League Play at WR Vs. Panthers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 8:08 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion is tied for the team-lead in targets at 11 with Denzel Boston but he hasn't done much with his catches through the first two weeks of the season. Concepcion has caught 10 of those 11 targets for 71 receiving yards. That's just 7.1 yards per reception. So far Concepcion has been used as the safe, short target for Deshaun Watson and we could see more of the same against the Panthers in Week 3. Until Concepcion shows he can be more of a deep threat or turn in more yards after the catch, he will only be usable as a deep-league fantasy wide receiver. The Panthers have a talented duo of cornerbacks in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson and are not likely to allow much to Concepcion, while Boston might be the Cleveland receiver who can do the most damage. Concepcion, the rookie out of Texas A&M is continuing to develop as a receiver and it might take him a little bit of time to emerge as a valuable starting fantasy receiver.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Ka'imi Fairbairn Is a Top-Five Kicker in Indianapolis
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 8:04 AM ETHouston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn has the advantage of kicking indoors for a third straight week to start the season, as his team heads to Indianapolis to take on the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Fairbairn has made three of his four field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries so far this season. His rare miss last week was from 58 yards, so definitely not a chip shot he should have made. He remains one of the most reliable kickers in the league, and he's in a great spot against the Colts, who have allowed a league-high 37.0 points and 514.5 yards per game to start the year. Even the Texans' struggling offense should be able to put up points against the Colts, setting up Fairbairn for another solid week. He's the No. 4 kicker in RotoBaller's rankings for Week 3.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Denzel Boston a Good Start in Week 3 Vs. Panthers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 8:01 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston is emerging as the leading target for Deshaun Watson and the Browns and has a touchdown in each of his first two games. Expect him to continue that success against a solid Panthers secondary in Week 3. The Browns return home for the home opener this week and expect Boston to show off his developing chemistry with Watson in what is a pretty tough matchup with the Panthers cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. In two games so far, Boston has totaled seven receptions for 154 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He's seen 11 targets total in both games combined, which is tied with KC Concepcion for the team lead in targets. Boston is making the most of his looks as he is averaging a team-best 22 yards per reception. Look for Boston to make a few big plays against the Panthers in Week 3 and continue his trend of making a splash in the passing game. The rookie second-round pick is riding the wave of a hot streak and fantasy managers should notice the trend and use Boston as a starting fantasy wide receiver.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Dalton Schultz Is a Strong TE1 vs. Indianapolis
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 7:56 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz had a monster week last week, catching 12 of his team-high 14 targets for 140 yards against the Bengals. He got so much volume due to the absence of Nico Collins (hamstring), who will be out again this week against the Colts. Schultz also had eight targets in Week 1 alongside Collins, so he's a key part of Houston's passing game going forward, even when Collins returns. This week, though, C.J. Stroud will likely pepper him with targets again, which could lead to a big game against the Colts, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season and were just trampled by Travis Kelce in Week 2. Schultz's high volume gives him a solid floor and a high ceiling, especially in PPR leagues. He is the TE6 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, setting him up as a strong option to start in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller