Sep 26, 2026, 8:15 AM ET

The Texans D/ST was expected to be an elite unit this season, but they struggled in the first two weeks against the Bills and Bengals. They did get five sacks in Week 2 against Cincinnati, but are still looking for their first takeaway of the year. In Week 3, they'll go on the road to Indianapolis to take on the Colts, who have three turnovers in two weeks but have only allowed two sacks. Both the Colts and Texans are 0-2 and desperate for a win, but the Texans' defense has enough talent and playmakers to be the difference in this Week 3 matchup. The Texans are an elite play as the No. 3 DST in RotoBaller's rankings, so play them with confidence this week in Indianapolis.