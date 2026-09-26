Texans D/ST Looking to Bounce Back against the Colts

Sep 26, 2026, 7:22 AM ET

The New York Giants defense enters Week 3 after a rough showing against one of the NFL's best offenses, the Los Angeles Rams. In two tough matchups against the Rams and the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants D/ST has allowed 24 points per game (19th in the NFL), 362.5 yards per game (27th), and has averaged 3.5 fantasy points per game (22nd). However, Week 3 offers the best matchup the defense has faced so far this season. The Tennessee Titans offense averaged the third-fewest points last season and has struggled to start the season, scoring 15 points per game and ranking last in offensive yards. Heavy rain and wind are expected, which could favor the Giants in a potential low-scoring affair. They're not the strongest defensive option in Week 3, but the New York defense could be a solid streaming option against Tennessee.