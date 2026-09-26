Giants D/ST a Solid Streaming Option Against Titans
Sep 26, 2026, 7:22 AM ETThe New York Giants defense enters Week 3 after a rough showing against one of the NFL's best offenses, the Los Angeles Rams. In two tough matchups against the Rams and the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants D/ST has allowed 24 points per game (19th in the NFL), 362.5 yards per game (27th), and has averaged 3.5 fantasy points per game (22nd). However, Week 3 offers the best matchup the defense has faced so far this season. The Tennessee Titans offense averaged the third-fewest points last season and has struggled to start the season, scoring 15 points per game and ranking last in offensive yards. Heavy rain and wind are expected, which could favor the Giants in a potential low-scoring affair. They're not the strongest defensive option in Week 3, but the New York defense could be a solid streaming option against Tennessee.--Nathan Harvey
Source: New York Giants
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Kayshon Boutte Remains Only a Deep-League Flier in Week 3
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 7:21 AM ETHouston Texans Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte will get another chance to step up for his new team with Nico Collins (hamstring) set to miss a second straight game. Boutte caught three of five targets for 37 yards, tying Xavier Hutchinson for the highest receptions and receiving yards of the wide receivers against the Bengals. He gets a favorable matchup against the Colts, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers, but he remains a high-risk play in most formats since he is big-play reliant and is still adjusting to Houston's offense and playbook. In RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, Boutte is the WR54, indicating he's best left on your bench or waiver wire unless you're desperate or in a very deep league.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely a Low-End TE1 With Rough Conditions Expected in Week 3
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 26, 2026, 7:18 AM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely has been highly productive in his first few weeks with his new team. Through two games, Likely has hauled in 13 of 18 targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 14.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game. Despite wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) being healthy and active to start the season, Likely has been the team's lead receiver in every statistical category. However, quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) underwent season-ending surgery, and backup Jameis Winston will take over as starter. With Dart out, this Matt Nagy offense could lean more on the run game as it tries to limit Winston's turnovers. They face a Tennessee Titans defense that has allowed just 35 yards to tight ends in two games this season, but the main concern is the weather, with heavy rain and winds expected in East Rutherford on Sunday. While it's difficult to take Likely out of starting lineups given his consistent production, fantasy managers should temper expectations in Week 3.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Rain Could Limit Darnell Mooney's Volume Against Titans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 26, 2026, 7:16 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Darnell Mooney may struggle to find more volume in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. Through two games, Mooney has been efficient, hauling in four of five targets for 75 yards and averaging just 4.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game. With starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) set to miss the remainder of the season, Jameis Winston is set to take over the offense. Under Matt Nagy, the Giants could become even more run-heavy as they look to limit Winston's turnovers. The forecast in East Rutherford calls for heavy rain and wind at kickoff, which should lead to a low-scoring, run-heavy script for both the Titans and the Giants. Despite his strong efficiency to start the season, Mooney should remain out of starting lineups in Week 3.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Nabers a Risky Option in Harsh Conditions Against Titans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 26, 2026, 7:15 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers enters Week 3 with plenty of question marks after a poor showing against the Los Angeles Rams. Through two weeks, Nabers has caught just seven of 13 targets for 70 yards, averaging just over five half-PPR fantasy points per game. With starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) out for the season after undergoing knee surgery, Jameis Winston is set to take over as the starter. In Matt Nagy's offense, the Giants could lean more on the running game and limit Winston's passing volume, which would hurt Nabers immensely. Despite a great matchup against the Titans, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, heavy rain and wind are expected in East Rutherford on Sunday. With a potentially run-heavy script and Nabers' early-season struggles, he is a risky start for Week 3.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Devin Singletary Could Benefit from Expected Rough Conditions in Week 3
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 26, 2026, 7:13 AM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary could see a larger workload in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. Through two games, Singletary has nine carries for 25 yards and four receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown. Playing behind starting back Cam Skattebo, Singletary has carved out a role in the passing game and on third downs. With starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) set to miss the rest of the season, the Giants could lean more on the run game as they try to limit turnovers by Jameis Winston. The Titans rank in the bottom half against the run in 2025, and heavy rain and wind are expected on Sunday, which could give Singletary a solid workload in Week 3. While he's not a starting option with Skattebo leading, Singletary could have a productive outing in wet, windy conditions this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Woody Marks Is a Deep-League FLEX Option in Even Timeshare
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 7:12 AM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks has played about 50% of his team's snaps in each of the first two weeks of the season. He is sharing the workload with David Montgomery, and it seems Montgomery is the preferred option in scoring situations, while Marks gets more work as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. In Week 1, Marks took nine carries for 42 yards but was held to eight carries for eight yards against the Bengals in Week 2. He still had a decent PPR week, though, since he hauled in 5-of-6 targets for 27 yards. In Week 3, Marks is in a favorable matchup against the Colts, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season. He is RotoBaller's RB33 in PPR rankings for the week, making him a deep-league flex play or desperation RB3. Sharing the load should help to keep him fresh and healthier long-term, but his timeshare hurts his fantasy ceiling this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo Could Benefit From Rain and Wind Against Titans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 26, 2026, 7:11 AM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is looking to bounce back in Week 3 as the Giants host the Tennessee Titans. Through two games, Skattebo has totaled 30 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown, along with four receptions for 19 yards. Although Skattebo has played only 60% of snaps in 2026, he's the clear lead back in carries, out touching the next-closest back, Devin Singletary, by 21 attempts. With starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) done for the season, the Giants, under offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, could lean more on Skattebo and the run game as they try to limit turnovers from Jameis Winston. The Titans have ranked in the bottom half of run defense over the last two seasons, and heavy rain and wind could mean Skattebo has a huge workload on Sunday. With inclement weather and a positive game script possible against Tennessee, Skattebo is a high-end RB2 and could have a great outing in Week 3.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Jameis Winston Facing Tough Conditions Against Titans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 26, 2026, 7:09 AM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston will make his first start of the 2026 season in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. Winston replaced the injured Jaxson Dart, who underwent surgery after a significant knee injury sustained against the Los Angeles Rams. Winston struggled in relief last week, completing 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. With Dart done for the season, Matt Nagy's offense could become even more run-heavy to limit turnover opportunities. He faces an ideal matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2025. However, rain and heavy winds are expected in East Rutherford on Sunday and could force both teams to lean on their running games, leading to a potential low-scoring affair. In Week 3, Winston is better left on fantasy benches in both single and 2QB formats.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery Set Up in a Strong Matchup vs. Indianapolis
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 7:02 AM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery came back to earth in Week 2 after flying high with three touchdowns in his Texans debut in Week 1. The Bengals held him to just 10 rushing yards on six carries and two catches for 14 more yards, after he racked up 79 rushing and receiving yards in Week 1. The Texans went extremely pass-heavy in Week 2, leaving Montgomery with limited work, even though he continues to split snaps evenly with Woody Marks. Montgomery is the preferred option in scoring situations, though, which could help him bounce back with a big week against the Colts in Week 3. Indy has allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season, giving up huge games to Derrick Henry and Kenneth Walker III in their two losses to start the year. Montgomery is the RB17 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings as a result of that juicy matchup, and he can be a solid RB2 in most leagues this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
C.J. Stroud Is a High-Risk QB2 without His Top Receiver
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 6:52 AM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud led the NFL in pass attempts through the first two weeks of the season, attempting a total of 93 passes against the Bills and Bengals. While he has had plenty of opportunities, he has only completed 60.2% of those passes for an average of 313.5 yards per game and two passing scores. Stroud threw the ball 55 times last week against the Bengals but couldn't lead the offense into the end zone on any drives in the team's 20-6 defeat. Stroud and the Texans' offense felt the absence of top receiver Nico Collins (hamstring), who will miss a second straight game this week. The 0-2 Texans will be visiting the 0-2 Colts in a matchup of desperate teams trying to avoid three straight losses to start the season. The Colts have allowed the third-most fantasy points to QBs this season, allowing 300+ yards passing to both Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. While he does have some sleeper upside, without Collins, Stroud is only the No. 25 QB in Rotoballer's rankings in Week 3. He's high-risk in this struggling offense and is not a good option in single-QB leagues, sitting on the fringes of being a starter in dual-QB leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
CeeDee Lamb An Elite WR1 For Fantasy Football In Week 3
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 3:53 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb dominated the Washington Commanders in Week 2 by catching eight of his nine targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Lamb looked like he was all the way back from the high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3 last year, an injury that usually leads to a dip in production for the remainder of the season. Lamb has seized the sure-fire WR1 role away from teammate George Pickens, who's been notably less productive. Lamb has been Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite target through two weeks, and expect more heavy usage in Week 3. The Baltimore Ravens present a tougher defensive challenge than did the Commanders, but Lamb is good enough that he should be started in all fantasy football leagues regardless of matchup. Expect another big day from him as the centerpiece of one of the better passing offenses in the NFL.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Broncos Defense Faces Tall Task Against Rams
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 2:58 AM ETThe Denver Broncos put forth a stout defensive performance during a 20-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. Denver limited the Jaguars to just 268 yards of total offense, including an average of just 4.9 yards per play. The Broncos sacked Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence twice and intercepted him once. Denver takes on the Los Angeles Rams this week as RotoBaller's 16th-ranked defense and is projected to score six fantasy points. The Rams racked up 481 yards of total offense during a 28-6 win over the New York Giants a week ago. This is a tough matchup for Denver as it looks to improve to 2-1.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Wil Lutz Needs More Opportunities Entering Week 3
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 2:45 AM ETThrough two games, Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz has converted all three of his field goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries. So, the fact that he is RotoBaller's 24th-ranked kicker in Week 3 isn't for lack of success, but rather lack of opportunity. Lutz is projected to score just seven fantasy points against the Los Angeles Rams this week. San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro converted two of three field goal attempts against the Rams in Week 1, while Los Angeles held the New York Giants to field goals twice, with kicker Dominic Zvada making both attempts, including one from 52 yards out.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Courtland Sutton Struggling to Get Going
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 2:29 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton had a productive 2025 season, but the same can't be said for the start of his 2026 campaign. After a 1,000-yard season a year ago, Sutton has totaled just 36 yards receiving through the first two weeks of the year. He has fallen behind new No. 1 wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the pecking order at the position and hasn't made much of an impact as a result. Sutton is RotoBaller's 40th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score nine points against the Los Angeles Rams, who gave up 48-plus yards receiving to three different San Francisco 49ers wide receivers in Week 1.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Evan Engram Looking to Bounce Back Against Rams
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 2:22 AM ETIt's been an up-and-down start to the season for Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram. In Week 1, Engram found the end zone, finishing with five receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown during a 31-10 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. Then, during a 20-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Engram failed to make an impact. He recorded just one reception for 17 yards. This week, he is RotoBaller's 28th-ranked tight end, as he is projected to score six fantasy points against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams allowed New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely to record five receptions in Week 2, but he totaled just 33 yards receiving. In Week 1, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle recorded just two receptions for 12 yards against the Rams' pass defense.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle Riding Wave of Momentum
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 2:15 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle got off to a slow start with his new team, but bounced back in a big way in Week 2. Waddle finished the Broncos' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with 10 receptions for 136 yards, powering the Denver passing game to a resurgent effort. This week, Waddle is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 12 fantasy points as the Broncos face the Los Angeles Rams in a non-conference battle. The Rams allowed three different San Francisco 49ers wide receivers to find the end zone in Week 1 before Los Angeles shut down Jameis Winston en route to their first win of the season in Week 2.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Bo Nix Coming Off Rebound Effort, Faces Rams in Week 3
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 2:04 AM ETAfter a dismal performance to open the season, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix responded with a solid effort during a 20-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nix finished the victory 22 of 31 passing for 288 yards and a touchdown while also throwing an interception and rushing the ball five times for only six yards. Nix is RotoBaller's 19th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 18 fantasy points against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. Before stifling New York Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston last week, Los Angeles allowed San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to throw for 205 yards passing and three touchdowns against one interception while completing 73.5% of his passes in Week 1.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
RJ Harvey Faces Hot Rams Run Defense in Week 3
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 1:51 AM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey has recovered from a hamstring injury that left him limited to begin the week of practice leading into Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. Harvey and Broncos lead running back, J.K. Dobbins, each returned to full practice on Thursday and Friday after being listed as limited participants on Wednesday. As a result, he has not been provided an injury designation entering this weekend's non-conference matchup. Harvey has carried the ball just three times this season but has averaged six yards per carry, while he has added four receptions for 23 yards. He hasn't been much of a factor offensively, but could see a boost as fellow running back Jonah Coleman is out for this week's game with an ankle injury. Harvey is RotoBaller's 45th-ranked running back and projected to score nine fantasy points against the Broncos' NFC foe. The Rams' defense did a nice job against New York Giants running backs last week, limiting starter Cam Skattebo to just 36 yards rushing on 12 carries and four receptions for 19 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: Broncos injury report
Mack Hollins a Deep-League Streamer with Quarterback's Trust Earned
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:49 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins earned the trust of quarterback Drake Maye last season, and that could bode well for his fantasy outlook in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ever since A.J. Brown (ankle) went down in Week 1, Hollins has been operating as the Patriots' de facto No. 2 receiver behind Romeo Doubs. That hasn't really resulted in meaningful fantasy production yet, but he still has a respectable seven targets this season on a 70% snap share. A matchup against the Jaguars could help him break out as a fantasy streamer; Jacksonville has ranked near league average by allowing the 14th-most receiving yards and the 17th-most fantasy points to wide receivers so far in 2026. There are a lot of WR3/flex options to consider in deeper leagues for Week 3, and Hollins is certainly one of them. As of now, he's the WR57 in RotoBaller's latest Week 3 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Hunter Henry a Reliable Target with Minimal Competition
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:45 AM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has been relatively disappointing to start the season from a fantasy perspective. However, his volume has been solid, as he has three catches in each of the Patriots' two games so far. Additionally, last week, he logged five targets on a 91% snap share. These numbers are far from flashy, and we acknowledge that Henry is still looking for his first touchdown of the season. Nevertheless, he's a reliable veteran target whose physicality could make him a top candidate to replace AJ Brown (ankle) around the goal line. Furthermore, the Patriots are unlikely to have rookie Eli Raridon (thigh) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. Henry was already at the top of the depth chart, but Raridon's likely absence gives Henry less competition for targets at the tight end position. The Jaguars have allowed the seventh-fewest receptions to tight ends this year, but that came over a small sample size and could have been a mere product of playing against the Browns and Broncos. We're not trusting Henry as a surefire top-12 fantasy tight end this week, but we could still envision him posting his best fantasy finish of the year so far. As it stands, he is the overall TE14 in RotoBaller's latest Week 3 rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller