Evan Engram Looking to Bounce Back Against Rams
Sep 26, 2026, 2:22 AM ETIt's been an up-and-down start to the season for Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram. In Week 1, Engram found the end zone, finishing with five receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown during a 31-10 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. Then, during a 20-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Engram failed to make an impact. He recorded just one reception for 17 yards. This week, he is RotoBaller's 28th-ranked tight end, as he is projected to score six fantasy points against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams allowed New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely to record five receptions in Week 2, but he totaled just 33 yards receiving. In Week 1, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle recorded just two receptions for 12 yards against the Rams' pass defense.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Jaylen Waddle Riding Wave of Momentum
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 2:15 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle got off to a slow start with his new team, but bounced back in a big way in Week 2. Waddle finished the Broncos' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with 10 receptions for 136 yards, powering the Denver passing game to a resurgent effort. This week, Waddle is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 12 fantasy points as the Broncos face the Los Angeles Rams in a non-conference battle. The Rams allowed three different San Francisco 49ers wide receivers to find the end zone in Week 1 before Los Angeles shut down Jameis Winston en route to their first win of the season in Week 2.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Bo Nix Coming Off Rebound Effort, Faces Rams in Week 3
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 2:04 AM ETAfter a dismal performance to open the season, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix responded with a solid effort during a 20-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nix finished the victory 22 of 31 passing for 288 yards and a touchdown while also throwing an interception and rushing the ball five times for only six yards. Nix is RotoBaller's 19th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 18 fantasy points against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. Before stifling New York Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston last week, Los Angeles allowed San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to throw for 205 yards passing and three touchdowns against one interception while completing 73.5% of his passes in Week 1.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
RJ Harvey Faces Hot Rams Run Defense in Week 3
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 1:51 AM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey has recovered from a hamstring injury that left him limited to begin the week of practice leading into Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. Harvey and Broncos lead running back, J.K. Dobbins, each returned to full practice on Thursday and Friday after being listed as limited participants on Wednesday. As a result, he has not been provided an injury designation entering this weekend's non-conference matchup. Harvey has carried the ball just three times this season but has averaged six yards per carry, while he has added four receptions for 23 yards. He hasn't been much of a factor offensively, but could see a boost as fellow running back Jonah Coleman is out for this week's game with an ankle injury. Harvey is RotoBaller's 45th-ranked running back and projected to score nine fantasy points against the Broncos' NFC foe. The Rams' defense did a nice job against New York Giants running backs last week, limiting starter Cam Skattebo to just 36 yards rushing on 12 carries and four receptions for 19 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: Broncos injury report
Mack Hollins a Deep-League Streamer with Quarterback's Trust Earned
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:49 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins earned the trust of quarterback Drake Maye last season, and that could bode well for his fantasy outlook in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ever since AJ Brown (ankle) went down in Week 1, Hollins has been operating as the Patriots' de facto No. 2 receiver behind Romeo Doubs. That hasn't really resulted in meaningful fantasy production yet, but he still has a respectable seven targets this season on a 70% snap share. A matchup against the Jaguars could help him break out as a fantasy streamer; Jacksonville has ranked near league average by allowing the 14th-most receiving yards and the 17th-most fantasy points to wide receivers so far in 2026. There are a lot of WR3/flex options to consider in deeper leagues for Week 3, and Hollins is certainly one of them. As of now, he's the WR57 in RotoBaller's latet Week 3 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Hunter Henry a Reliable Target with Minimal Competition
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:45 AM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has been relatively disappointing to start the season from a fantasy perspective. However, his volume has been solid, as he has three catches in each of the Patriots' two games so far. Additionally, last week, he logged five targets on a 91% snap share. These numbers are far from flashy, and we acknowledge that Henry is still looking for his first touchdown of the season. Nevertheless, he's a reliable veteran target whose physicality could make him a top candidate to replace AJ Brown (ankle) around the goal line. Furthermore, the Patriots are unlikely to have rookie Eli Raridon (thigh) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. Henry was already at the top of the depth chart, but Raridon's likely absence gives Henry less competition for targets at the tight end position. The Jaguars have allowed the seventh-fewest receptions to tight ends this year, but that came over a small sample size and could have been a mere product of playing against the Browns and Broncos. We're not trusting Henry as a surefire top-12 fantasy tight end this week, but we could still envision him posting his best fantasy finish of the year so far. As it stands, he is the overall TE14 in RotoBaller's latest Week 3 rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
J.K. Dobbins Hoping to Break Out Against Rams
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 1:40 AM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins is off the injury report and good to go for this week's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Dobbins was limited on Wednesday with a hip injury before returning to full practice on both Thursday and Friday. He has been the Broncos' leading ball carrier through two games, totaling 72 yards rushing while averaging four yards per carry. The 27-year-old has been a non-factor in the passing game, as he has yet to be targeted in 2026. Dobbins is RotoBaller's 32nd-ranked running back and is projected to score just eight fantasy points in Week 3. The Rams limited the New York Giants to just 52 yards rushing during a 28-6 win this past week.--Alex Brasky
Source: Broncos injury report
Romeo Doubs Trending Up as a Strong WR3 Option vs. Jaguars
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:39 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs is looking to build on a solid performance as he prepares for Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Doubs let down all his fantasy managers with zero catches in Week 1, but he bounced back in a huge way last week, catching three passes for 96 yards as the Patriots' No. 1 receiver with AJ Brown (ankle) sidelined. The volume still wasn't amazing, but his yardage was encouraging and he flashed big-play upside. Additionally, he saw his snap share jump to 67%, which is presumably his floor for Week 3. The good news is that we anticipate a potential shootout, requiring the Patriots to throw the ball often just to keep pace with Jacksonville. This is a fair matchup for Doubs to take that next step, too, as the Jaguars have allowed the 14th-most receiving yards and the 17th-most fantasy points to wide receivers so far in 2026. As it stands, Doubs is the WR33 in RotoBaller's Week 3 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson Likely Headed for the Backup Role Again in Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:35 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson filled in admirably as the temporary starter back in Week 1, but his role took a massive hit once TreVeyon Henderson returned to action in Week 2. Henderson's return dropped Stevenson's snap share from 85% to 36%. At the same time, his rushing attempts fell from 18 to six, and his receptions dipped from five to one. The Patriots will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, which offers a mixed outlook in fantasy football. On one hand, this projects to be a close game and a potential shootout, so the Patriots will look to get all of their playmakers involved, and Stevenson could have better odds of scoring a touchdown. On the other hand, the Patriots could lean on Henderson in a closer game, or perhaps choose to pass the ball downfield more, which doesn't bode well for Stevenson's stock. There are worse fantasy options (especially in PPR leagues), and to his credit, he has hung around as the RB28 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings. Still, he has a relatively lower ceiling, and we'd prefer more of a high-upside player in the RB3/flex spot.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
TreVeyon Henderson Looks to Build Off Fantastic Season Debut
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:30 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson had a very impressive performance in last week's season debut, and he'll look to replicate that success in another potentially favorable matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Henderson finished last weekend's game against the Steelers with 76 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 16 carries. Most notably, he reclaimed the lead-back role, relegating Rhamondre Stevenson to a much smaller role than expected. Assuming the backfield dynamic looks the same in Week 3, Henderson could be well on his way to a strong RB2 finish. The Jaguars have allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards to running backs in 2026, but that's a small sample size that includes the Browns, who have struggled to get any sort of production from Quinshon Judkins, and the Broncos, who emerged from last week with all three of their running backs on the injury report. It's also worth noting that the Jaguars have still managed to surrender the seventh-most catches and receiving yards to running backs this year. Henderson ranks as the overall RB24 in RotoBaller's latest Week 3 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Potential Shootout Offers Bounce-Back Opportunity for Drake Maye
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:25 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been incredibly underwhelming in fantasy football so far this season, but he could have an opportunity to get back on track in a potential shootout against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This game features two teams with high-ceiling offenses that could make deep playoff runs this year. Maye has just one passing touchdown and four interceptions this season, but he has maintained a respectable 67% completion rate. The biggest obstacle for Maye has been the loss of AJ Brown (hamstring), who was placed on injured reserve after Week 1. Still, Romeo Doubs stepped up in a big way last week, and Maye also has some very non-flashy but reliable options in DeMario Douglas, Hunter Henry, and Mack Hollins. Plus, his mobility should serve him well against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the seventh-most quarterback rushing attempts and the eighth-most quarterback rushing yards this season. Maye is still hanging on to his fringe QB1 status, ranking as RotoBaller's #13 quarterback for Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kaytron Allen Operating as a Reserve Early in Rookie Season
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:17 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Kaytron Allen has been the clear No. 3 option on the depth chart through the first two weeks of the 2026 season. While he does have nine carries for 40 rushing yards, that's not nearly enough to get him on the fantasy radar. Plus, he has played less than 10% of the team's offensive snaps, and he doesn't have a target in the passing game yet. Allen has operated as nothing more than a change-of-pace behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White, and he'll remain in that type of role as long as both backs are healthy. Even if Croskey-Merritt or White were to miss a game due to injury, we'd be hesitant to insert Allen into any fantasy lineups. The rookie is an intriguing dynasty stash given that Washington doesn't have a long-term solution at running back, but he faces an uphill battle to achieve fantasy relevance in redraft leagues for this season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tory Horton Not Showing Up in the Box Score
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:15 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton had an underwhelming season debut in Week 2, finishing with zero targets and a modest 31% snap share. Horton showed significant promise as a rookie last year, catching five touchdown passes through his first eight games before missing the second half of the season due to an injury. He also missed Week 1 this year, and so far, he hasn't returned to his pre-injury role or productivity. There's no resolution in sight, either, as Horton remains buried by a proven group of wide receivers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, and Cooper Kupp. Even if one of those players gets injured, he might not get onto the redraft radar. Horton faces an uphill battle to achieve fantasy relevance in redraft leagues this year, and he can be left on waivers for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Cole Kmet an Inconsistent Option Amid Quarterback Downgrade
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:10 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet caught a touchdown pass in Week 1, but he wasn't able to build on that season-opening performance. Instead, he finished Week 2 with one target and zero catches on a 69% snap share. It's been a weird year for Bears tight ends, as Kmet was held without a catch last week, and teammate Colston Loveland has just one catch this season despite playing more than 86% of the offensive snaps. So far, the Bears have relied on their rushing attack, leading to reduced production from the tight ends and several wide receivers. To make matters worse, Kmet will have a quarterback downgrade in Week 3, as third-string quarterback Case Keenum is expected to make a start with Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion) sidelined. Being the No. 2 tight end in a run-heavy offense with a third-string quarterback is absolutely not a recipe for success. Kmet can be dropped to waivers in most redraft fantasy football leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tez Johnson Falling Out of Relevance in Tampa Bay
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:07 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson is losing his fantasy football appeal after just two weeks of the NFL season. Johnson came into this year as a potential fantasy sleeper following a five-touchdown rookie campaign in 2025. However, he has seemingly fallen out of favor, as he now finds himself fifth on the depth chart and struggling to carve out any sort of role. The 24-year-old has just one catch on five targets this year, and while his reception did go for 49 yards, he's still not fantasy relevant. He's buried in the fifth spot on the depth chart behind Chris Godwin Sr., Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, and Ted Hurst. To make matters worse, this Bucs offense has yet to prove it can support numerous fantasy-relevant receivers. At best, Johnson is an end-of-the-bench stash in deep dynasty leagues. He can be avoided in redraft formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Boswell Difficult to Trust Due to Struggling Offense
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 26, 2026, 1:04 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell converted one of his two field goal attempts in last week's loss and will hope to see more opportunities in a Week 3 divisional bout with the Cincinnati Bengals. Through two games this season, Cincinnati's defense has looked much improved and is surrendering the eighth-fewest points per contest. With Sunday's matchup projected to be a relatively low-scoring affair, Boswell's ceiling could be capped, and his floor remains low with Pittsburgh's offense struggling to find its footing. It's possible Boswell produces for fantasy at some point in 2026, but as the No. 23 kicker in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, there are plenty of safer options for fantasy managers to choose from this week.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Theo Johnson Heavily Phased Out of Giants' Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 12:45 AM ETNew York Giants tight end Theo Johnson's volume has taken a massive hit this season. After finishing as the TE18 with 74 targets and 48 catches in his second pro season last year, Johnson has just five targets, one reception, and nine yards in 2026. We knew his role was going to be threatened by the signing of Isaiah Likely, but nobody predicted a downfall this drastic. Johnson has played 46% and 28% of the snaps in his first two games this year, respectively. He did command four targets in Week 2 with Jameis Winston at quarterback, but he didn't catch any of those passes. Johnson could get back onto the fantasy radar if Likely misses any time, but for now, Likely is healthy and Johnson can be left on waivers in almost all leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Steelers DST a Risky Fantasy Option Against Division Rival
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 26, 2026, 12:43 AM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers defense is off to a strong start this season, but will face its toughest test yet in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. While Cincinnati's offense hasn't necessarily been firing on all cylinders, it is a talented group with the potential to produce big numbers on any given week. It's unclear at this point if Joey Porter Jr. (back) will make his season debut on Sunday, and with Jamel Dean (ankle) also questionable to suit up, Pittsburgh could be without two of its top corners in a matchup against arguably the league's best receiver duo. The Steelers check in as the No. 23 DST in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, so fantasy managers should be able to find a safer option in a more favorable matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Freiermuth Looks to Find Continued Success Against Bengals
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 26, 2026, 12:22 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has operated in an encouraging role so far this season and has a great opportunity to turn his usage into fantasy production against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Through 10 career meetings with Cincinnati, Freiermuth has scored six touchdowns while averaging five receptions and 62 yards per contest. Despite the Bengals' defensive improvements, Cincinnati struggled to contain Dalton Schultz in Week 2 after surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in both 2025 and 2024. Freiermuth is likely available in the majority of redraft leagues and should be viewed as a solid streaming option in this divisional showdown.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Germie Bernard Trending Up Heading Into Divisional Bout
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 26, 2026, 12:19 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard earned eight targets in last week's loss and will look to continue to build rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. While it's possible Bernard remains a factor in Pittsburgh's passing attack, the rookie's snap share could decline if Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), currently listed as questionable, is cleared to play. Regardless, this isn't a matchup to target for fantasy purposes, as the Bengals have held opposing receivers in check through the first two weeks of the season. Fantasy managers should monitor Bernard's role, but the 22-year-old does not need to be rostered in most redraft formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
DK Metcalf's Volume Hard to Count On in Week 3
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 26, 2026, 12:16 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is seeing elite usage to begin the 2026 campaign and should remain heavily involved against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Although Metcalf leads the NFL in deep targets and unrealized air yards, his inconsistent play makes him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. To make matters worse, the Bengals' pass defense has been stout so far this season, surrendering the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wideouts. Metcalf's role as Pittsburgh's top receiver should persist, even if Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) returns to the lineup this week, but he profiles as just a boom-or-bust WR3 or flex option in this matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller