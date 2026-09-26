Theo Johnson Heavily Phased Out of Giants' Offense
Sep 26, 2026, 12:45 AM ETNew York Giants tight end Theo Johnson's volume has taken a massive hit this season. After finishing as the TE18 with 74 targets and 48 catches in his second pro season last year, Johnson has just five targets, one reception, and nine yards in 2026. We knew his role was going to be threatened by the signing of Isaiah Likely, but nobody predicted a downfall this drastic. Johnson has played 46% and 28% of the snaps in his first two games this year, respectively. He did command four targets in Week 2 with Jameis Winston at quarterback, but he didn't catch any of those passes. Johnson could get back onto the fantasy radar if Likely misses any time, but for now, Likely is healthy and Johnson can be left on waivers in almost all leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Steelers DST a Risky Fantasy Option Against Division Rival
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 26, 2026, 12:43 AM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers defense is off to a strong start this season, but will face its toughest test yet in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. While Cincinnati's offense hasn't necessarily been firing on all cylinders, it is a talented group with the potential to produce big numbers on any given week. It's unclear at this point if Joey Porter Jr. (back) will make his season debut on Sunday, and with Jamel Dean (ankle) also questionable to suit up, Pittsburgh could be without two of its top corners in a matchup against arguably the league's best receiver duo. The Steelers check in as the No. 23 DST in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, so fantasy managers should be able to find a safer option in a more favorable matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Freiermuth Looks to Find Continued Success Against Bengals
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 26, 2026, 12:22 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has operated in an encouraging role so far this season and has a great opportunity to turn his usage into fantasy production against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Through 10 career meetings with Cincinnati, Freiermuth has scored six touchdowns while averaging five receptions and 62 yards per contest. Despite the Bengals' defensive improvements, Cincinnati struggled to contain Dalton Schultz in Week 2 after surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in both 2025 and 2024. Freiermuth is likely available in the majority of redraft leagues and should be viewed as a solid streaming option in this divisional showdown.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Germie Bernard Trending Up Heading Into Divisional Bout
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 26, 2026, 12:19 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard earned eight targets in last week's loss and will look to continue to build rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. While it's possible Bernard remains a factor in Pittsburgh's passing attack, the rookie's snap share could decline if Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), currently listed as questionable, is cleared to play. Regardless, this isn't a matchup to target for fantasy purposes, as the Bengals have held opposing receivers in check through the first two weeks of the season. Fantasy managers should monitor Bernard's role, but the 22-year-old does not need to be rostered in most redraft formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
DK Metcalf's Volume Hard to Count On in Week 3
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 26, 2026, 12:16 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is seeing elite usage to begin the 2026 campaign and should remain heavily involved against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Although Metcalf leads the NFL in deep targets and unrealized air yards, his inconsistent play makes him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. To make matters worse, the Bengals' pass defense has been stout so far this season, surrendering the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wideouts. Metcalf's role as Pittsburgh's top receiver should persist, even if Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) returns to the lineup this week, but he profiles as just a boom-or-bust WR3 or flex option in this matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Rodgers Off Fantasy Radar in Week 3
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 26, 2026, 12:12 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a poor showing in a loss to New England last week but will hope to get back on track against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Through the first two weeks of the season, Cincinnati's defense has given up the eighth-fewest points and the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Even if wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), who is listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity this week, is able to return, it's difficult to trust Rodgers and this passing attack to put up fantasy-relevant production on Sunday. The 42-year-old signal-caller should be viewed as a bottom-10 starter at the position in 2QB and superflex leagues.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Etienne Jr. Remains in Split Backfield Heading Into Week 3
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 25, 2026, 11:26 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. carried the ball just eight times for 25 yards and added two receptions for six yards in Week 2's victory over the Ravens. The lack of production and usage coincided with the return of fellow running back Alvin Kamara, who, despite playing fewer snaps (37-20), out-touched Etienne Jr. 14-10. He now faces a Raiders defense that is giving up 100.5 rushing yards per game and has only allowed a running back to score once through two weeks. Head coach Kellen Moore seems content with a split backfield, which does not bode well for fantasy managers. Until he can separate himself as the clear featured back, he should be viewed as more of a low-end RB2 or FLEX option.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Lions D/ST a Unit to Avoid in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 10:53 PM ETThrough its first two games of 2026, the Lions' defense has struggled mightily. Detroit is allowing an average of 35.5 points per game and ranks 31st in total passing yards allowed (658). In Week 3, the Lions will host the New York Jets. The Jets offense has been mid-pack so far this season, ranking 15th in yards per pass attempt (7.1) but just 28th in yards per carry (3.3). Still, New York's passing game should have success against a Lions secondary that has been extremely ineffective and is also ravaged by injuries. Detroit entered the year without both starting safeties, Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (Achilles), and will now be without top reserve safeties Avonte Maddox (foot) and Thomas Harper (ankle) in Week 3. Where possible, fantasy managers should avoid the Lions D/ST against the Jets.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Bates a Low-End Starting Kicker Option in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 10:52 PM ETDetroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has been perfect to open 2026, making both of his field goal attempts and converting all eight of his extra-point tries through two games. In Week 3, Bates and the Lions will host the New York Jets. The Jets defense has been stingy early in the year, allowing just 15 points per game across their first two contests. While the Lions have put up points on offense so far this year, their efficiency in the red zone has actually hurt Bates in that he hasn't had many chances to kick field goals yet. Still, the strong Jets defense could slow Detroit down and keep them out of the end zone. Bates also has the advantage of kicking indoors at Ford Field, taking any potential weather concerns out of play. In Week 3, Bates profiles as a low-end starting kicker option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Sam LaPorta Well-Positioned for Continued Success in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 10:51 PM ETAcross two games so far in 2026, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has recorded 11 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. The 25-year-old has established himself as the number two option in the Lions' passing game, behind only star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. In Week 3, LaPorta will square off against a New York Jets defense that currently ranks second in the NFL in both total passing yards (285) and yards per pass attempt (4.7) allowed. The Jets did a nice job against Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft in Week 2, holding him to 15 receiving yards on two catches. Still, the Lions may be forced into a pass-heavy game script by their struggling defense, which has been one of the worst in the NFL so far. As long as he continues to see adequate target volume, LaPorta profiles as a steady TE1 option for fantasy managers in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Williams is Operating as Fourth Receiver
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 10:49 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams was expected to have an expanded role in the offense last week. The Patriots lost top wideout A.J. Brown (ankle) during the season opener. Williams was expected to have a larger role, but he operated as the fourth wideout during Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He hauled in one of his two targets for 10 yards while playing 20 percent of the offensive snaps. Despite the injury to Brown, it looks like Williams is going to remain the fourth receiver on the depth chart. The 23-year-old remains a dynasty stash, but he doesn't hold much value in redraft formats.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tyler Shough Emerging as a Weekly QB1 Option
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 25, 2026, 10:41 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 27-of-34 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown in Week 2's 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Shough orchestrated the offense beautifully, adding an additional nine carries for 23 yards and another score. Through two weeks, Shough has a league-high 662 passing yards, four touchdowns, and a 68.9% completion rate, and comes in as QB5 in fantasy. He faces a Raiders defense that has allowed the 9th-fewest points to opposing quarterbacks, including just one passing touchdown while forcing three interceptions through two games. Shough is playing with plenty of confidence, and the momentum he has gained to start the season lands him as QB10 on RotoBaller's rankings for Week 3.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Brenton Strange a Touchdown-Dependent Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 10:39 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange hasn't been quite as viable a fantasy option as some fantasy managers might've thought coming into the season. Strange hauled in two receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown in the season opener. He followed that up with two catches for 17 yards last week. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been focusing on passing to his receivers, and that's likely going to remain the script for the upcoming Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots. With the Jags healthy at wide receiver, Strange is likely going to be an afterthought most weeks. He'll be a touchdown-dependent option against the Patriots this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Travis Hunter Continues Losing Steam
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 10:30 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter has barely seen the field as a wideout this season. The 23-year-old recorded one catch for eight yards in the season opener. Hunter did nothing in Week 2, but he played 10 percent of the offensive snaps during the loss to the Denver Broncos. It seems unlikely that Hunter is going to have a legitimate weekly role in this passing attack. The Jaguars have too many good options ahead of him, and Hunter gets lost in the shuffle. The Jaguars will likely have certain offensive packages for Hunter, but it won't be enough to start him in any fantasy leagues as a receiver.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tai Felton Remains Without Legitimate Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 10:20 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Tai Felton has done nothing to contribute in the passing game yet. In fact, Felton has only played five percent of the offensive snaps during the first two games of the season. Barring any injuries, Felton is unlikely to have much of a role at all in the passing attack this season. The Vikings brought in Jauan Jennings this offseason to be the third wideout behind Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson. The second-year wideout has no clear path to playing on this roster right now. There's some dynasty stash value because one injury could move him into a starting role, but Felton is unlikely to do anything until then.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Isaac TeSlaa Remains a Risky Start in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 10:18 PM ETTwo games into his 2026 season, Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has recorded two catches for 26 yards on six targets. The 24-year-old has established himself as the clear WR3 in Detroit, playing 68% of his team's offensive snaps in Week 1 and 75% of the snaps in Week 2. However, the Lions have several pass-catchers ahead of TeSlaa on the target pecking order in wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, tight end Sam LaPorta, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. As long as those guys remain healthy, TeSlaa is unlikely to play a fantasy-relevant role in Detroit. Making matters even more challenging for TeSlaa, the Lions face a New York Jets defense in Week 3 that currently ranks second in the NFL in both total passing yards (285) and yards per pass attempt (4.7) allowed. All in all, fantasy managers should avoid TeSlaa on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Bond Lacks Consistent Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 10:13 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Isaiah Bond hasn't seen much of the field during the first two games of the regular season. He wasn't targeted at all in the season opener, and Bond only saw one target during the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. The 22-year-old is barely getting on the field right now, as he played only seven percent of the offensive snaps last week. It's tough to imagine Bond getting a larger role in the passing attack unless someone ahead of him gets injured. Bond showed some promising flashes during his rookie season, but is unlikely to be a big contributor in 2026. Given he's only 22 years old, Bond has some dynasty stash value, but he's not someone who is likely going to contribute much right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Evan Engram Facing Uphill Battle to Consistent Role in Broncos Passing Game
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 10:00 PM ETDenver Broncos tight end Evan Engram got off to a strong start to the 2026 season in Week 1, recording four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on five targets. However, the 32-year-old's production dried up in Week 2, as he logged just one catch for 10 yards on one target in his team's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Engram remains the top pass-catching tight end in Denver, he's largely splitting playing time with blocking specialist Adam Trautman. Between wide receivers Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin, the Broncos have a number of pass-catchers who may make it difficult for Engram to earn a consistent target share at this point in his career. Engram could eventually have some deep-league streamer appeal in certain matchups, but he's a player for fantasy managers to avoid in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jack Bech's Role in Raiders Passing Game Set to Shrink?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:47 PM ETA second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech recorded just 20 catches for 224 yards on 29 targets across 16 games as a rookie. Two games into his second NFL season, Bech does not appear to be on track for a major breakout. The 23-year-old did record his first career touchdown catch in Week 1, but he's collected just five receptions for 48 yards on six targets in total. Bech has played fewer snaps than veteran Raiders wideouts Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor, neither of whom has an established track record as a truly impactful pass-catcher. With star Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) potentially set to return from knee surgery in Week 3, Bech's role in the Raiders offense could shrink even further in the games to come. At this point, Bech can remain off the radar of fantasy managers in redraft leagues.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen McMillan Plays Limited Role in Return from Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:32 PM ETAfter missing his team's season opener because of a knee injury, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan returned to the field in Week 2. However, the third-year wideout was hardly utilized, playing just seven offensive snaps and failing to earn a single target. McMillan missed most of training camp with the knee issue, and Tampa Bay may simply be working him back in slowly. Still, the 24-year-old missed nearly the entire 2025 season due to a neck injury, so it's been a while since he was a regular contributor for the Bucs. The Buccaneers also have other options in their wide receiver room. Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. are locked into the WR1 and WR2 roles, and youngsters Ted Hurst III and Tez Johnson have flashed upside as well. At least in the short term, McMillan should remain off the radar of fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kimani Vidal Appears to Be Buried on Chargers Depth Chart
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:21 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal was a breakout success story in 2025, recording 779 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns on 171 touches across 13 games (10 starts). However, the 25-year-old has seen his role in the Chargers offense evaporate in 2026, as he's yet to record a single touch through two games. Most of Vidal's production last season came while Chargers RB1 Omarion Hampton was sidelined by an ankle injury. Hampton is back to lead the Los Angeles backfield this season, and offseason acquisition Keaton Mitchell appears to be firmly ahead of Vidal on the team's running back depth chart as well. Barring an injury to Hampton and/or Mitchell, Vidal should remain off the radar of fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller