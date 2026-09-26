Sep 25, 2026, 10:53 PM ET

Through its first two games of 2026, the Lions' defense has struggled mightily. Detroit is allowing an average of 35.5 points per game and ranks 31st in total passing yards allowed (658). In Week 3, the Lions will host the New York Jets. The Jets offense has been mid-pack so far this season, ranking 15th in yards per pass attempt (7.1) but just 28th in yards per carry (3.3). Still, New York's passing game should have success against a Lions secondary that has been extremely ineffective and is also ravaged by injuries. Detroit entered the year without both starting safeties, Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (Achilles), and will now be without top reserve safeties Avonte Maddox (foot) and Thomas Harper (ankle) in Week 3. Where possible, fantasy managers should avoid the Lions D/ST against the Jets.