Kyle Williams is Operating as Fourth Receiver
Sep 25, 2026, 10:49 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams was expected to have an expanded role in the offense last week. The Patriots lost top wideout A.J. Brown (ankle) during the season opener. Williams was expected to have a larger role, but he operated as the fourth wideout during Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He hauled in one of his two targets for 10 yards while playing 20 percent of the offensive snaps. Despite the injury to Brown, it looks like Williams is going to remain the fourth receiver on the depth chart. The 23-year-old remains a dynasty stash, but he doesn't hold much value in redraft formats.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Tyler Shough Emerging as a Weekly QB1 Option
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 25, 2026, 10:41 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 27-of-34 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown in Week 2's 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Shough orchestrated the offense beautifully, adding an additional nine carries for 23 yards and another score. Through two weeks, Shough has a league-high 662 passing yards, four touchdowns, and a 68.9% completion rate, and comes in as QB5 in fantasy. He faces a Raiders defense that has allowed the 9th-fewest points to opposing quarterbacks, including just one passing touchdown while forcing three interceptions through two games. Shough is playing with plenty of confidence, and the momentum he has gained to start the season lands him as QB10 on RotoBaller's rankings for Week 3.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Brenton Strange is Touchdown-Dependent Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 10:39 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange hasn't been quite as viable a fantasy option as some fantasy managers might've thought coming into the season. Strange hauled in two receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown in the season opener. He followed that up with two catches for 17 yards last week. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been focusing on passing to his receivers, and that's likely going to remain the script for the upcoming Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots. With the Jags healthy at wide receiver, Strange is likely going to be an afterthought most weeks. He'll be a touchdown-dependent option against the Patriots this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Travis Hunter Continues Losing Steam
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 10:30 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter has barely seen the field as a wideout this season. The 23-year-old recorded one catch for eight yards in the season opener. Hunter did nothing in Week 2, but he played 10 percent of the offensive snaps during the loss to the Denver Broncos. It seems unlikely that Hunter is going to have a legitimate weekly role in this passing attack. The Jaguars have too many good options ahead of him, and Hunter gets lost in the shuffle. The Jaguars will likely have certain offensive packages for Hunter, but it won't be enough to start him in any fantasy leagues as a receiver.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tai Felton Remains Without Legitimate Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 10:20 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Tai Felton has done nothing to contribute in the passing game yet. In fact, Felton has only played five percent of the offensive snaps during the first two games of the season. Barring any injuries, Felton is unlikely to have much of a role at all in the passing attack this season. The Vikings brought in Jauan Jennings this offseason to be the third wideout behind Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson. The second-year wideout has no clear path to playing on this roster right now. There's some dynasty stash value because one injury could move him into a starting role, but Felton is unlikely to do anything until then.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Isaac TeSlaa Remains a Risky Start in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 10:18 PM ETTwo games into his 2026 season, Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has recorded two catches for 26 yards on six targets. The 24-year-old has established himself as the clear WR3 in Detroit, playing 68% of his team's offensive snaps in Week 1 and 75% of the snaps in Week 2. However, the Lions have several pass-catchers ahead of TeSlaa on the target pecking order in wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, tight end Sam LaPorta, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. As long as those guys remain healthy, TeSlaa is unlikely to play a fantasy-relevant role in Detroit. Making matters even more challenging for TeSlaa, the Lions face a New York Jets defense in Week 3 that currently ranks second in the NFL in both total passing yards (285) and yards per pass attempt (4.7) allowed. All in all, fantasy managers should avoid TeSlaa on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Bond Lacks Consistent Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 10:13 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Isaiah Bond hasn't seen much of the field during the first two games of the regular season. He wasn't targeted at all in the season opener, and Bond only saw one target during the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. The 22-year-old is barely getting on the field right now, as he played only seven percent of the offensive snaps last week. It's tough to imagine Bond getting a larger role in the passing attack unless someone ahead of him gets injured. Bond showed some promising flashes during his rookie season, but is unlikely to be a big contributor in 2026. Given he's only 22 years old, Bond has some dynasty stash value, but he's not someone who is likely going to contribute much right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Evan Engram Facing Uphill Battle to Consistent Role in Broncos Passing Game
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 10:00 PM ETDenver Broncos tight end Evan Engram got off to a strong start to the 2026 season in Week 1, recording four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on five targets. However, the 32-year-old's production dried up in Week 2, as he logged just one catch for 10 yards on one target in his team's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Engram remains the top pass-catching tight end in Denver, he's largely splitting playing time with blocking specialist Adam Trautman. Between wide receivers Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant, and Troy Franklin, the Broncos have a number of pass-catchers who may make it difficult for Engram to earn a consistent target share at this point in his career. Engram could eventually have some deep-league streamer appeal in certain matchups, but he's a player for fantasy managers to avoid in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jack Bech's Role in Raiders Passing Game Set to Shrink?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:47 PM ETA second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech recorded just 20 catches for 224 yards on 29 targets across 16 games as a rookie. Two games into his second NFL season, Bech does not appear to be on track for a major breakout. The 23-year-old did record his first career touchdown catch in Week 1, but he's collected just five receptions for 48 yards on six targets in total. Bech has played fewer snaps than veteran Raiders wideouts Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor, neither of whom has an established track record as a truly impactful pass-catcher. With star Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) potentially set to return from knee surgery in Week 3, Bech's role in the Raiders offense could shrink even further in the games to come. At this point, Bech can remain off the radar of fantasy managers in redraft leagues.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen McMillan Plays Limited Role in Return from Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:32 PM ETAfter missing his team's season opener because of a knee injury, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan returned to the field in Week 2. However, the third-year wideout was hardly utilized, playing just seven offensive snaps and failing to earn a single target. McMillan missed most of training camp with the knee issue, and Tampa Bay may simply be working him back in slowly. Still, the 24-year-old missed nearly the entire 2025 season due to a neck injury, so it's been a while since he was a regular contributor for the Bucs. The Buccaneers also have other options in their wide receiver room. Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. are locked into the WR1 and WR2 roles, and youngsters Ted Hurst III and Tez Johnson have flashed upside as well. At least in the short term, McMillan should remain off the radar of fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kimani Vidal Appears to Be Buried on the Chargers Running Back Depth Chart
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:21 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal was a breakout success story in 2025, recording 779 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns on 171 touches across 13 games (10 starts). However, the 25-year-old has seen his role in the Chargers offense evaporate in 2026, as he's yet to record a single touch through two games. Most of Vidal's production last season came while Chargers RB1 Omarion Hampton was sidelined by an ankle injury. Hampton is back to lead the Los Angeles backfield this season, and offseason acquisition Keaton Mitchell appears to be firmly ahead of Vidal on the team's running back depth chart as well. Barring an injury to Hampton and/or Mitchell, Vidal should remain off the radar of fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery Facing Workload Concerns in Houston?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:11 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery put together a huge fantasy day in Week 1, scoring three touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills. However, the 29-year-old was unable to get anything going in his team's Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, rushing for 10 yards on six carries and recording two catches for 14 yards. While Montgomery's three touchdowns prop up his overall stat line, he's averaged just 2.7 yards per carry while rushing behind a struggling Texans' offensive line. Perhaps most concerningly for fantasy managers, Houston has split its backfield snaps almost exactly evenly between Montgomery and second-year back Woody Marks. If that continues, Montgomery will likely be highly reliant on touchdowns for fantasy production. Heading into Week 3, Montgomery's status as a no-doubt top-24 running back looks a little less certain.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jameson Williams a Risky Boom/Bust Wide Receiver Option in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 8:22 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has gotten off to a slow start to the 2026 season, recording six catches for 78 yards on 13 targets across his first two games played. With Lions tight end Sam LaPorta now healthy after missing the second half of the 2025 season with a back injury, Williams appears to be the number three option in his team's passing game behind LaPorta and star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. In Week 3, Williams and the Lions will host the New York Jets. The Jets have fielded a tough pass defense so far this year, ranking second in the NFL in both total passing yards (285) and yards per pass attempt (4.7) allowed. With Williams' ability to make plays down the field and after the catch, he still carries explosive upside. However, fantasy managers must factor in that his bust potential in his current role is high as well. Heading into Week 3, Williams profiles as a high-ceiling, low-floor WR2/3 option against the Jets.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Amon-Ra St. Brown Remains a Top Wide Receiver Option in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 8:12 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has gotten off to a dominant start to the 2026 season, recording 19 catches for 209 yards and four touchdowns on 27 targets across his first two games played. The Lions have been forced into pass-heavy game scripts because of their struggling defense, and St. Brown remains the clear number one option in his team's passing game. In Week 3, the Lions will host the New York Jets. The Jets have been tough to pass on so far this season, ranking second in the NFL in both total passing yards (285) and yards per pass attempt (4.7) allowed. While that adds an element of uncertainty to St. Brown's outlook, the 26-year-old has been one of the most reliable target-earners in fantasy football in recent seasons. All in all, St. Brown profiles as a must-start WR1 for fantasy managers in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet Could Return to Practice Next Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 8:07 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said that practicing next week is on the table for injured running back Zach Charbonnet (knee), according to Corbin K. Smith of Emerald Spectrum. Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in the playoffs in January and was not ready to return for the start of the 2026 season. The 25-year-old remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but the Seahawks could open his practice window next week if he continues to make progress. That does not mean that Charbonnet will be a candidate to return in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers at home, but if he makes great progress, he could be an option to rejoin the club on Oct. 11 against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. Rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price is the most fantasy-friendly backfield option right now for the Seahawks, even after Emanuel Wilson surprisingly had 21 carries in the Week 2 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. Price dealt with a chest injury on Sunday, but he has bounced back at practice this week and will be a full-go for Sunday's game in D.C. against the Commanders. Charbonnet should eventually take over as a primary piece of the Seahawks' running game, so he should be stashed in all fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Emerald Spectrum - Corbin K. Smith
Cade Otton Stays on TE2 Radar
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 8:02 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton is coming off a decent performance against the Cleveland Browns last week. The 27-year-old hauled in five of his six targets for 38 yards in the loss. He led the team with his five catches, but he was third on the team in receiving yards. The expectation is that his role as a pass-catcher will be reduced this week. The Minnesota Vikings come to town this weekend for a tough Week 3 matchup. Otton is likely to be used more as a pass-blocker against the blitz-happy Vikings defensive line. He should offer low-end TE2 value, but most fantasy managers can find a more reliable option for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Sione Vaki Hard to Trust as More than a Stash Option in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 8:01 PM ETAcross his first two games of 2026, Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki has recorded 38 scrimmage yards on five touches. With veteran Lions back Isiah Pacheco (back, knee) currently on Injured Reserve, Vaki has served as the team's RB2 behind Jahmyr Gibbs. However, Detroit has given Gibbs the vast majority of its backfield work so far this season, utilizing Vaki mostly as a pass-protector for quarterback Jared Goff. Vaki has almost no history of being an impactful offensive player, as he has recorded just 15 touches across 29 career games with the Lions. While the 25-year-old carries some stash appeal in deeper fantasy leagues as a handcuff running back option, Vaki should likely remain on the bench for fantasy managers in his Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chig Okonkwo to Miss a Second Straight Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 8:00 PM ETThe Washington Commanders ruled out tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) for the second straight game in their Week 3 contest this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. A hamstring injury that Okonkwo suffered in the season-opening loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles has not allowed him to practice since. With Okonkwo sidelined this past weekend in the loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff combined for two catches and 20 yards at the TE position, with John Bates not catching a single pass. Quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) is likely set to miss multiple weeks after dislocating his left elbow in Week 2, so the Commanders' offense will be run by veteran Marcus Mariota on Sunday against a top-tier Seattle defense. Fantasy managers should not be going anywhere near the Commanders' TE room this weekend or for the foreseeable future. Okonkwo came into the 2026 season as a potential sleeper at the position, but it has not worked out so far.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Commanders PR
Jalen McMillan is a Risky Play for Week 3
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 7:55 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan made his season debut versus the Cleveland Browns last week. He has been dealing with a knee issue that sidelined him during the season opener. McMillan was limited to only seven snaps during Sunday's loss to the Browns. The expectation is that his role is going to grow as he gets more practice reps. McMillan has been practicing in full this week and should be a full-go for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. It's unclear how much McMillan is going to play as the Bucs continue to ramp him up. Fantasy managers shouldn't consider McMillan a safe starting option for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
RJ Harvey Will Return in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 7:53 PM ETDenver Broncos second-year running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and has been cleared to play in Week 3 on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, according to the team. Harvey and the entire Broncos offense flopped in their Week 1 loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs, with Harvey carrying the ball three times for 18 yards and catching all four of his targets for 23 yards as a receiver. The 25-year-old former second-rounder from Central Florida picked up a hamstring injury in that game and did not play in the Week 2 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a week to rest, he is ready to go this weekend against the visiting Rams, but Harvey will be a deep-league RB3/flex option, at best, with J.K. Dobbins recovered from a hip injury that he suffered this past Sunday. With rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman ruled out with an ankle injury, it could give Harvey a little more upside in point-per-reception leagues, but the matchup is not a great one against a Rams defense that is among the best in the league.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
Jahmyr Gibbs Profiles as a High-End Running Back Option in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 7:52 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has gotten off to an excellent start to the 2026 season, recording 45 carries for 208 yards and two touchdowns and 11 catches for 91 yards and a score across two games. Gibbs has absolutely dominated the backfield workload in Detroit so far and will likely continue to do so with Lions RB2 Isiah Pacheco (back, knee) currently on Injured Reserve. In Week 3, Gibbs and the Lions will host the New York Jets. The Jets have fielded a fierce run defense so far this season, as they have yet to allow a rushing touchdown and rank first in the NFL in total rushing yards allowed (131). However, New York has faced a pair of struggling rushing attacks so far in the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers. Even if the Jets can keep Gibbs in check on the ground, the 24-year-old should continue to see work as a receiver out of the backfield. Heading into Week 3, Gibbs profiles as an elite running back option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller