Zach Charbonnet Could Return to Practice Next Week
Sep 25, 2026, 8:07 PM ETSeattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said that practicing next week is on the table for injured running back Zach Charbonnet (knee), according to Corbin K. Smith of Emerald Spectrum. Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in the playoffs in January and was not ready to return for the start of the 2026 season. The 25-year-old remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but the Seahawks could open his practice window next week if he continues to make progress. That does not mean that Charbonnet will be a candidate to return in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers at home, but if he makes great progress, he could be an option to rejoin the club on Oct. 11 against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. Rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price is the most fantasy-friendly backfield option right now for the Seahawks, even after Emanuel Wilson surprisingly had 21 carries in the Week 2 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. Price dealt with a chest injury on Sunday, but he has bounced back at practice this week and will be a full-go for Sunday's game in D.C. against the Commanders. Charbonnet should eventually take over as a primary piece of the Seahawks' running game, so he should be stashed in all fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Emerald Spectrum - Corbin K. Smith
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Cade Otton Stays on TE2 Radar
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 8:02 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton is coming off a decent performance against the Cleveland Browns last week. The 27-year-old hauled in five of his six targets for 38 yards in the loss. He led the team with his five catches, but he was third on the team in receiving yards. The expectation is that his role as a pass-catcher will be reduced this week. The Minnesota Vikings come to town this weekend for a tough Week 3 matchup. Otton is likely to be used more as a pass-blocker against the blitz-happy Vikings defensive line. He should offer low-end TE2 value, but most fantasy managers can find a more reliable option for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Sione Vaki Hard to Trust as More than a Stash Option in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 8:01 PM ETAcross his first two games of 2026, Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki has recorded 38 scrimmage yards on five touches. With veteran Lions back Isiah Pacheco (back, knee) currently on Injured Reserve, Vaki has served as the team's RB2 behind Jahmyr Gibbs. However, Detroit has given Gibbs the vast majority of its backfield work so far this season, utilizing Vaki mostly as a pass-protector for quarterback Jared Goff. Vaki has almost no history of being an impactful offensive player, as he has recorded just 15 touches across 29 career games with the Lions. While the 25-year-old carries some stash appeal in deeper fantasy leagues as a handcuff running back option, Vaki should likely remain on the bench for fantasy managers in his Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chig Okonkwo to Miss a Second Straight Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 8:00 PM ETThe Washington Commanders ruled out tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) for the second straight game in their Week 3 contest this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. A hamstring injury that Okonkwo suffered in the season-opening loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles has not allowed him to practice since. With Okonkwo sidelined this past weekend in the loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff combined for two catches and 20 yards at the TE position, with John Bates not catching a single pass. Quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) is likely set to miss multiple weeks after dislocating his left elbow in Week 2, so the Commanders' offense will be run by veteran Marcus Mariota on Sunday against a top-tier Seattle defense. Fantasy managers should not be going anywhere near the Commanders' TE room this weekend or for the foreseeable future. Okonkwo came into the 2026 season as a potential sleeper at the position, but it has not worked out so far.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Commanders PR
Jalen McMillan is a Risky Play for Week 3
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 7:55 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan made his season debut versus the Cleveland Browns last week. He has been dealing with a knee issue that sidelined him during the season opener. McMillan was limited to only seven snaps during Sunday's loss to the Browns. The expectation is that his role is going to grow as he gets more practice reps. McMillan has been practicing in full this week and should be a full-go for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. It's unclear how much McMillan is going to play as the Bucs continue to ramp him up. Fantasy managers shouldn't consider McMillan a safe starting option for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
RJ Harvey Will Return in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 7:53 PM ETDenver Broncos second-year running back RJ Harvey (hamstring) practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and has been cleared to play in Week 3 on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, according to the team. Harvey and the entire Broncos offense flopped in their Week 1 loss to the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs, with Harvey carrying the ball three times for 18 yards and catching all four of his targets for 23 yards as a receiver. The 25-year-old former second-rounder from Central Florida picked up a hamstring injury in that game and did not play in the Week 2 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a week to rest, he is ready to go this weekend against the visiting Rams, but Harvey will be a deep-league RB3/flex option, at best, with J.K. Dobbins recovered from a hip injury that he suffered this past Sunday. With rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman ruled out with an ankle injury, it could give Harvey a little more upside in point-per-reception leagues, but the matchup is not a great one against a Rams defense that is among the best in the league.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
Jahmyr Gibbs Profiles as a High-End Running Back Option in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 7:52 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has gotten off to an excellent start to the 2026 season, recording 45 carries for 208 yards and two touchdowns and 11 catches for 91 yards and a score across two games. Gibbs has absolutely dominated the backfield workload in Detroit so far and will likely continue to do so with Lions RB2 Isiah Pacheco (back, knee) currently on Injured Reserve. In Week 3, Gibbs and the Lions will host the New York Jets. The Jets have fielded a fierce run defense so far this season, as they have yet to allow a rushing touchdown and rank first in the NFL in total rushing yards allowed (131). However, New York has faced a pair of struggling rushing attacks so far in the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers. Even if the Jets can keep Gibbs in check on the ground, the 24-year-old should continue to see work as a receiver out of the backfield. Heading into Week 3, Gibbs profiles as an elite running back option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Ted Hurst III has WR4 Upside
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 7:46 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III saw a season-high seven targets during last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns. The third-round rookie led the team in targets, but it didn't result much fantasy value. Hurst hauled in two of his seven targets for 27 yards in the loss. The hope is that his value will grow down the line as he gets more comfortable with quarterback Baker Mayfield. At the moment, Hurst doesn't offer a ton of weekly value. The Bucs have a crowded wide receiver room, and fellow wideout Jalen McMillan recently returned from injury. It's unclear how much Hurst will play once McMillan is back up to full speed. Fantasy managers should consider Hurst a WR4 for the upcoming matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jared Goff a Steady QB1 Option in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 7:43 PM ETTwo games into the 2026 season, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has completed 67.5% of his passes for 533 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions. With Detroit's defense struggling mightily to begin the year, Goff has averaged 38.5 pass attempts per game in a pair of high-scoring affairs. In Week 3, Goff and the Lions will host the New York Jets at Ford Field. The Jets have been a very stingy pass defense so far this season, ranking second in the NFL in both total passing yards (285) and yards per pass attempt (4.7) allowed. However, New York has had a favorable schedule so far, playing against the struggling Tennessee Titans and hosting the Green Bay Packers in a weather-impacted game in Week 2. Goff will not have to battle the elements inside the domed Ford Field. He will also be getting back two starters on the offensive line in left guard Christian Mahogany and right tackle Blake Miller, both of whom missed Detroit's Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. All in all, Goff profiles as a solid QB1 option for fantasy managers in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Deebo Samuel Sr. Has Elevated Fantasy Value in Week 3 vs. Cardinals
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 7:32 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. has elevated fantasy value ahead of his team's divisional standoff against the Arizona Cardinals. The veteran wideout has had a modest return to the Bay Area, with nine catches on 11 targets for 79 yards and one touchdown, plus two carries, to start his 2026 campaign. His target share should increase in Week 3, however, with fellow receivers Mike Evans (hip) listed as questionable, and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) both out. Arizona has allowed 24 receptions for 329 yards and four touchdowns by wide receivers to start the season, which boosts Samuel's appeal. He is a solid WR3 and flex option going up against the Cardinals at home.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Chris Godwin Jr. is a Flex Play for Week 3
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 7:31 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has hauled in every pass thrown to him through the first two weeks of the season. Godwin has seven receptions in two games, but it has only resulted in 86 yards, and he hasn't reached the end zone yet. It hasn't been a bad start to the year for Godwin, but he could get lost in the shuffle in Tampa Bay. The Bucs have a crowded group of receivers, and the passing attack isn't working great early in the season. Godwin should stay involved, but his value might cap out as a flex option. He'll draw a tough matchup in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings defense that didn't allow a passing touchdown last weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tank Bigsby Returns to Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 7:27 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby (abdomen) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Friday after he was held out of Thursday's session, according to the team. Running back Will Shipley (foot) followed the same path after suffering a foot injury in the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans. Bigsby had a bigger role this past Sunday after Saquon Barkley left to be evaluated for a stinger. The 25-year-old carried the ball 13 times for 33 yards and scored his first rushing touchdown of the 2026 season. Bigsby also caught both of his targets for five yards through the air. Fantasy managers who scooped Bigsby up off the waiver wire this week were hoping that he might be the Eagles' starting back on Monday night in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears with Barkley injured, but Barkley has upgraded to a full practice and is set to be active. In the season-opening win over the division-rival Washington Commanders, Bigsby only saw one carry for three yards. He will not have standalone fantasy value if he is active on Monday, but he is still one of the best upside handcuff options at the position in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
DeVonta Smith Returns to Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 7:20 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Friday, according to the team. It is great news for Smith's fantasy managers after he did not take part in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old should be on the right track to suit up on Monday night in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, but it is worth keeping a close eye on his status going into Saturday. Remember, tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) has not practiced at all this week and is expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury that he suffered in the Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans. With both Goedert and Smith banged up, it could put more emphasis on receivers Dontayvion Wicks and rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon going into the Week 3 contest. Smith is Philly's new WR1 with A.J. Brown out of town and is a must-start in fantasy leagues when he is active. The former first-rounder in 2021 came alive this past Sunday, catching 10 of his 13 targets for 117 yards and his first touchdown of the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
George Kittle Gives Mid-Range TE1 Value in Week 3 vs. Cardinals
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 7:16 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has returned to top-tier TE status and is set to have an increased workload in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals. The veteran had a quiet start to his 2026 campaign as he worked his way back from offseason Achilles surgery, but broke out in Week 2 by catching all four of his targets for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers have a banged-up receiving corps heading into Sunday's matchup, with Mike Evans (hip) listed as questionable and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) joining De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) on the sidelines. That shouldn't put too much pressure on Kittle, though, considering the Cardinals defense has struggled against the pass to start the 2026 season. Kittle returns to starter status as a mid-range TE1 in Week 3.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Emeka Egbuka Gives Low-End WR2 Value for Week 3
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 7:12 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has been held in check during the first two games of the season. Coming into Week 3, Egbuka has recorded eight receptions for 79 yards with one touchdown. The Bucs offense has struggled as a unit during the first two weeks of the season. It's unlikely going to get much better against the Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 3. A defensive unit that didn't allow a single passing touchdown to the Chicago Bears last week. Egbuka offers big-play ability that makes him difficult to ignore. Fantasy managers should lower their expectations, but Egbuka should be able to at least give low-end WR2 value this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Saquon Barkley to Wear Neck Collar on Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 7:05 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (neck) said he is feeling good this week and will be wearing a neck cowboy collar on Monday night in the Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. Barkley underwent an MRI exam early this week to make sure there was no additional damage in his neck/shoulder after he suffered a stinger in the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Eagles listed Barkley as limited in practice on Thursday, but he was able to upgrade to full on Friday, suggesting he could be cleared from the final Week 3 injury report on Saturday. Backup Tank Bigsby (abdomen) came out of Sunday's game with an abdomen issue, but he was able to return to a limited practice on Friday after being held out on Thursday. Barkley gave his fantasy managers a dud in Week 2 with only four carries for nine yards and one catch for 11 yards, but he will be back in must-start territory against the Bears on Monday night now that he has recovered from the stinger he suffered on Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - Dave Zangaro
Kenny Gainwell Offers Low-End Flex Appeal
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 7:00 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell is off to a slow start with his new team. Through two games, Gainwell has rushed for 25 yards on seven carries, while hauling in four passes for an additional eight yards. Fantasy managers expected much more from Gainwell, who caught a career-high 73 passes with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. His value could be on the rise with Bucs' offensive coordinator Zac Robinson saying the team wants to have lead back Bucky Irving on a pitch count. It's tough to imagine Gainwell offering a ton of upside against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 3. He could be a flex option in PPR formats, but most fantasy managers can probably leave him on the bench right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Bucky Irving Sits in RB2 Range for Week 3
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 6:56 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has been impressive on the ground over the first two games of the season. He rushed for 89 yards last week on 17 carries in the loss to the Cleveland Browns. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect that to happen every week with Bucs' offensive coordinator Zac Robinson saying Irving will be on a pitch count. It sounds like the Bucs are going to try to limit Irving in an attempt to keep him healthy all season long. The loss of touches is going to impact his value, and he gets a tough matchup in Week 3. He'll be running against a Minnesota Vikings defense that hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown this season. His overall ceiling might be limited, but Irving should still offer RB2 value.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kaelon Black Could Get More Opportunities in Week 3 vs. Cardinals
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:55 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black could be a sneaky fantasy asset in Week 3 against the visiting Arizona Cardinals. The rookie back is still looking for his first regular-season touchdown but has made the most of his opportunities thus far, logging 21 carries for 90 yards through his first two games. The 49ers are favored in Sunday's matchup and the Cardinals' defense is spotty, allowing 243 rushing yards over two games. An early advantage, especially on the ground, could lead San Francisco to ease off star RB Christian McCaffrey and give Black more opportunities. The Indiana product still doesn't play enough to be viable in redraft fantasy leagues, but has become a valuable stash in deeper formats.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Christian McCaffrey Set for Bounce-Back Week vs. Cardinals
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:53 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has the opportunity to bounce back when his team hosts the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. The star back was part of a large contingent of players who didn't participate in Wednesday's practice but returned on Thursday to prepare for Sunday's divisional matchup. McCaffrey was held to 23 yards on 10 carries in Week 2 but scored two rushing TDs in a convincing 35-13 win against the Miami Dolphins. Arizona has struggled to contain the run early in the 2026 campaign, allowing 243 yards and one touchdown on the ground through two games. CMC should be able to exploit the Cardinals' defense, setting the table for a strong Week 3 across fantasy leagues.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Baker Mayfield Falls Into QB2 Conversation
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 6:51 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is off to a slow start to the season. Through two games, Mayfield has thrown for 398 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Fantasy managers expected more from Mayfield out of the gate, given his success under center since joining the Bucs in 2023. It's unlikely going to get better for Mayfield this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings defense. A defensive unit that didn't allow a passing touchdown to the Chicago Bears in Week 2. At some point, Mayfield should turn a corner, but until then, fantasy managers should put him in the QB2 conversation for Week 3.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference