Kenny Gainwell Offers Low-End Flex Appeal
Sep 25, 2026, 7:00 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell is off to a slow start with his new team. Through two games, Gainwell has rushed for 25 yards on seven carries, while hauling in four passes for an additional eight yards. Fantasy managers expected much more from Gainwell, who caught a career-high 73 passes with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. His value could be on the rise with Bucs' offensive coordinator Zac Robinson saying the team wants to have lead back Bucky Irving on a pitch count. It's tough to imagine Gainwell offering a ton of upside against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 3. He could be a flex option in PPR formats, but most fantasy managers can probably leave him on the bench right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Bucky Irving Sits in RB2 Range for Week 3
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 6:56 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has been impressive on the ground over the first two games of the season. He rushed for 89 yards last week on 17 carries in the loss to the Cleveland Browns. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect that to happen every week with Bucs' offensive coordinator Zac Robinson saying Irving will be on a pitch count. It sounds like the Bucs are going to try to limit Irving in an attempt to keep him healthy all season long. The loss of touches is going to impact his value, and he gets a tough matchup in Week 3. He'll be running against a Minnesota Vikings defense that hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown this season. His overall ceiling might be limited, but Irving should still offer RB2 value.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kaelon Black Could Get More Opportunities in Week 3 vs. Cardinals
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:55 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black could be a sneaky fantasy asset in Week 3 against the visiting Arizona Cardinals. The rookie back is still looking for his first regular-season touchdown but has made the most of his opportunities thus far, logging 21 carries for 90 yards through his first two games. The 49ers are favored in Sunday's matchup and the Cardinals' defense is spotty, allowing 243 rushing yards over two games. An early advantage, especially on the ground, could lead San Francisco to ease off star RB Christian McCaffrey and give Black more opportunities. The Indiana product still doesn't play enough to be viable in redraft fantasy leagues, but has become a valuable stash in deeper formats.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Christian McCaffrey Set for Bounce-Back Week vs. Cardinals
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:53 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has the opportunity to bounce back when his team hosts the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. The star back was part of a large contingent of players who didn't participate in Wednesday's practice but returned on Thursday to prepare for Sunday's divisional matchup. McCaffrey was held to 23 yards on 10 carries in Week 2 but scored two rushing TDs in a convincing 35-13 win against the Miami Dolphins. Arizona has struggled to contain the run early in the 2026 campaign, allowing 243 yards and one touchdown on the ground through two games. CMC should be able to exploit the Cardinals' defense, setting the table for a strong Week 3 across fantasy leagues.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Baker Mayfield Falls Into QB2 Conversation
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 6:51 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is off to a slow start to the season. Through two games, Mayfield has thrown for 398 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Fantasy managers expected more from Mayfield out of the gate, given his success under center since joining the Bucs in 2023. It's unlikely going to get better for Mayfield this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings defense. A defensive unit that didn't allow a passing touchdown to the Chicago Bears in Week 2. At some point, Mayfield should turn a corner, but until then, fantasy managers should put him in the QB2 conversation for Week 3.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brock Purdy Should Continue QB1 Dominance Against Inconsistent Cardinals
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:50 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy takes his league-leading completion percentage (80.4%) into divisional play in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals. No. 13 was at the top of his game in Week 2, completing 20 of 22 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-13 win against a leaky Miami Dolphins defense. The Cardinals' d-corps has been a mixed bag to start the season, shutting down the Los Angeles Chargers offense in Week 1 but allowing Seattle Seahawks' QB Drew Lock to throw for 235 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2. Even with wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) listed as questionable and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) officially out for Sunday, Purdy has had plenty of success spreading his targets around the receiving corps. Purdy is elevated to a high-end QB1 in Week 3 against an inconsistent Arizona defense.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Jack Bech Maintains Deep-League Appeal in Week 3 vs. Saints
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:49 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech still has sleeper potential heading into Week 3, even with Brock Bowers' (knee) return looming ahead of a road rumble against the Saints in New Orleans. Bech caught 100% of his targets in Week 2, but it was just two catches for 25 yards, and he didn't add to his season touchdown total. Kirk Cousins has spread the ball around through his first two games in Silver and Black, so Bech will have to work for his targets with or without Bowers potentially returning to the gridiron on Sunday. The second-year wideout doesn't produce enough for redraft league impact, but he remains a deep-league stash.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
AJ Dillon to Receive More Run but Remain Off Fantasy Radar in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:47 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back AJ Dillon is stepping into the team's No. 2 role with running back Jonathon Brooks (core) set to miss extended time. However, this will likely remain the Chuba Hubbard show in Carolina's backfield, and Dillon is not on the fantasy radar in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Hubbard figures to receive the lion's share of work in Carolina's backfield. Dillon could find his way into a goal line role given his massive frame, but fantasy managers would be in a better position to wait and see what will happen before even rostering Dillon. For now, leave Dillon on waivers and watch how the snap share shakes out in Week 3.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker Should Continue Breakout Campaign in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:46 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) has been a revelation so far in 2026. He should continue his solid campaign in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Coker is the WR6 on the season with 204 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. He has been one of quarterback Bryce Young's most trusted targets. Given his solid role in an offense that seems to be taking a step forward, Coker should be able to feast against a Browns defense that is middle-of-the-road with a 61.8 PFF pass coverage score. As such, Coker should see plenty of volume and potential scoring opportunities this week. It is worth noting that Coker has been nursing an ankle injury since the first quarter of Carolina's Week 1 matchup with the Bears. Given that the injury did not prevent him from finishing that game or playing in Week 2, it does not seem to be much cause for concern. He is currently expected to play, so look for Coker to hang around the WR2 realm once again in Week 3.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Tetairoa McMillan a WR2 in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:44 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan should be a solid WR2 in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. McMillan has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season as he enters this week as the WR22. However, McMillan is fresh off a 10-target, 101-yard game in Week 2. The main thing missing for McMillan is touchdowns. At the rate quarterback Bryce Young is throwing touchdowns, it is only a matter of time before McMillan finds the end zone. The Browns have a solid secondary, but there is no one you should be afraid of for fantasy. This team is also allowing 34.65 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers through two weeks. McMillan is tied with fellow wideout Jalen Coker (ankle) for the team lead in targets through two games at 18. The volume will be there in Week 3. If he can find the end zone, McMillan could sneak into high-end WR2 territory.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Mayer's Fantasy Value Hinges on Teammate Returning
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:43 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer is coming off a quiet Week 2 performance, and his impact in Week 3 greatly hinges on whether Brock Bowers (knee) makes his season debut. Mayer was a solid fill-in for Bowers in Week 1 when he caught six of seven targets for 32 yards against the Miami Dolphins, then saw less action in Week 2 and tallied just three receptions on four targets for 23 yards. It isn't readily clear who new quarterback Kirk Cousins' preferred targets are, though receivers like Tre Tucker and Jack Bech will likely get more looks if Bowers stays out another week. Mayers' status as a streaming option is strongly tied to whether Bowers plays, which fantasy managers need to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's road battle against the New Orleans Saints.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Darren Waller a Red-Zone Threat in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:41 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller is a touchdown threat in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Waller's receiving volume figures to stay low, but if you are in dire need of a start at the position, Waller could deliver. The Panthers should find themselves in scoring position often on Sunday, and the team clearly wants to get Waller heavily involved around the goal line. He scored two touchdowns in Week 2 and had a touchdown called back due to a penalty in Week 1. Waller has yet to earn more than three targets in a game this season, so he is very touchdown-dependent. However, he is about as good a bet as anyone to score a touchdown in Week 3. Additionally, Cleveland has allowed at least 8.8 fantasy points to the opposing team's starting tight end in each game this season. If you are struggling with poor play at tight end, Waller could provide streaming value this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Ryan Fitzgerald a Starting Kicker in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:40 PM ETCarolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald should be locked into lineups in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Fitzgerald is kicking for one of the hottest offenses in the NFL, and that should not change in Week 3. The Browns' defense is not the juggernaut it once was, and Carolina should have no issues getting into scoring position all afternoon. Fitzgerald is coming off a 10-fantasy point outing in Week 2. He has made eight of his nine extra point attempts, and he has not missed a field goal this season. As long as the offense continues to hum along and Fitzgerald remains accurate, he will be a weekly starting option. Stick with Fitzgerald in Week 3 with the potential for a double-digit kicking outing once again.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Panthers D/ST a Decent Streaming Option in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:38 PM ETThe Carolina Panthers D/ST will look to carry its Week 2 momentum into a Week 3 clash with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns seem like a team worthy of targeting with opposing D/STs as long as Deshaun Watson is the starting quarterback. However, this matchup does carry some risk. The Panthers allowed 59 points to a stellar Bears offense in Week 1, and the team is still struggling to contain the running game. This will be a great litmus test for the Panthers D/ST to see if they can contain struggling running back Quinshon Judkins. Additionally, the Browns' offense played substantially better in Week 2 than it did in Week 1. If Watson can carry his Week 2 play into Week 3, the Panthers D/ST may end up being more of a mid-range option. However, this unit should have a solid floor as the Cleveland offense still has yet to score more than 23 points in a game and is always a candidate for committing a turnover or two. There are better options on waivers, but this should be a solid option if you need a start.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard Poised for Another RB2 Outing in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:37 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard should be an RB2 with upside for more in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Hubbard will have the backfield to himself with Jonathon Brooks (core) heading to IR. Hubbard has only received 22 carries to begin the year, but that figures to creep up without Brooks in the lineup. Most importantly, Hubbard has been efficient as a receiver. He has caught all five of his targets for 49 yards and two touchdowns to begin the season. While we cannot expect Hubbard to score an average of one receiving touchdown per game, he should have plenty of scoring opportunities as a rusher this week against a Browns defense allowing 131.5 rushing yards per game through two weeks. As a whole, the Panthers' offense should be able to move the ball this weekend, and Hubbard will certainly benefit. Fire him up as an RB2 this week with the potential for a top 12 finish.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jerome Ford Could Get Involved for Vikings this Weekend
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 6:35 PM ETSkor North's Darren Wolfson thinks that Minnesota Vikings running back Jerome Ford could be more involved than people think in the Week 3 contest this Sunday against the hosting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Aaron Jones Sr. had 23 carries for over 100 rushing yards in the Week 2 win over the division-rival Chicago Bears with Jordan Mason (thumb) on Injured Reserve, but the veteran back came out of it with an injured knee and could be battling through more knee issues this weekend. The Vikings do not appear prepared to give too much work to rookie Demond Claiborne, so Ford could see more action than both Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas behind Jones. The 27-year-old Ford was not active for either of the first two games of the season for the Vikings, so he is merely a speculative waiver-wire addition right now in deep fantasy football leagues. In his four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns, the former fifth-rounder has averaged 4.3 yards per carry with 1,463 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 57 games (18 starts).--Keith Hernandez
Source: Skor North - Darren Wolfson
Bryce Young a Great Streaming Option in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:34 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has been playing out of his mind to begin the season. That should continue in Week 3 against a Cleveland Browns defense that is not nearly as scary as it once was. Young has beaten up on two struggling defenses in the Falcons and Bears to begin the year, but he has looked very confident and in control during both games. He is passing the "eye test," which has led him to the No. 2 spot in passing yards to begin the season. What is more, Young's weapons have been playing well. Wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker (ankle) and running back Chuba Hubbard are all supporting the young quarterback in his breakout. The Browns' defense had a solid outing against the struggling Buccaneers' offense in Week 2, but this unit was exposed against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Expect an outing more similar to the latter from the Panthers in Week 3. With injuries to quarterbacks Caleb Williams (hamstring), Jaxson Dart (knee), and Jayden Daniels (elbow), Young is a great plug-and-play option in Week 3.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Emanuel Wilson a Worthy Stash in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:32 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson received a surprise 21 carries in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. With Jadarian Price (chest) good to go in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, Wilson's volume will certainly drop. However, he is an interesting player to watch as the Seahawks' running back room continues to shake out. The team seems to be moving away from George Holani as the No. 2 running back for the moment, and Wilson has often been on the field in short-yardage and goal line situations. While he is unlikely to have standalone value without an injury, Wilson is a potential bench stash as an insurance option in deeper leagues. The Commanders present as a good matchup for Seattle in Week 3, leaving the door open for some mop-up duty for Wilson as the game wears on.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price a Flex Option in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:31 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) is good to go for a Week 3 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Price had been nursing what is listed as a chest injury, but described as a shoulder injury that he sustained in Week 2. The injury limited him down the stretch of that game, but Price figures to lead the backfield once again in Week 3. Price has gotten off to a slow start this season. He has carried the ball 23 times for 104 yards in two games. Fantasy managers would also like to see Price rack up a few more targets. A potential breakout could come in Week 3 against a weak Commanders defensive line. The Dallas Cowboys attacked this team through the air in Week 2, but Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) turned 15 carries into 83 yards in Week 1. If Price can continue to receive a modest number of carries, he will eventually break for a big play. His touchdown opportunities should continue to remain high in Week 3 as well. Price has yet to become trustworthy enough to achieve RB2 status, but he could provide flex value this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker a High-Risk WR4 with TE's Return Looming
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:30 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker found his groove in Week 2, but will it continue in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints? Tucker was a silent participant in Week 1, then hauled in five receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. It's unclear if Tucker will get the opportunity to build consistency in Week 3 since quarterback Kirk Cousins has spread his targets throughout the receiving corps over his first two games with Vegas. Plus, Tucker's target share would drop if tight end Brock Bowers (knee), who is listed as questionable, makes his season debut on Sunday. The wideout's boom-or-bust status makes him a streaming option in deeper leagues and a high-risk WR4 in standard formats, especially with Bowers status looming over the offense.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Sam Darnold a QB2 in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:28 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) will return to the lineup in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Darnold was hurt on Seattle's first possession of the season, so he has only attempted two passes this year. However, Seattle has such a great offensive infrastructure in place that Darnold should be able to step back into the starting role with ease. He draws an easy matchup against the Commanders in Week 3. Washington is allowing 27.24 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. While Darnold does not figure to have a huge outing, he should be highly efficient and accumulate QB2 numbers. For now, he should only be considered in two-quarterback leagues. Do not be surprised if Seattle leans heavily on the running game while they ease Darnold into the 2026 season, limiting his upside in Week 3.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller