Sep 25, 2026, 6:11 PM ET

The Las Vegas Raiders defense will face the New Orleans Saints without safety Treydan Stukes (concussion) and is muscling through some injuries ahead of Sunday's road game. Cornerback Darien Porter returned to practice after sitting out Week 2 with a foot injury. Linebackers Nakobe Dean (shoulder) and Segun Olubi (knee) and defensive tackles Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) and JJ Pegues (back) were all full participants in practice on Friday. The Saints offense will be confident after its upset win against the Baltimore Ravens, but is still very susceptible to turnover pressure. This makes the Stukes-less Vegas D a boom-or-bust streaming option on the road in Week 3 as the team aims for a 3-0 start to the 2026 campaign.