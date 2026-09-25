Sep 25, 2026, 4:49 PM ET

The Kansas City Chiefs defense will face the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 3. The Chiefs defense held the Denver Broncos to just 10 points in Week 1 before surrendering 30 points to the Indianapolis Colts last week. This defensive unit will now get a favorable matchup against the Dolphins, who have scored 13 points in each of the first two games this season. The Kansas City defense has racked up four sacks, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery in two weeks. Despite the favorable matchup, this defensive unit could be down DB Chamarri Conner, who is listed as doubtful with a knee injury ahead of Sunday. That said, the Chiefs defense is still ranked as the second-best defense in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings. Fantasy managers should feel good about plugging the Chiefs' defense into their lineups this week.