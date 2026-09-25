Aaron Jones Sr. to Have "Limited Role" in Week 3?
Sep 25, 2026, 6:25 PM ETSkor North's Darren Wolfson sees Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) "fighting through" his knee soreness to play on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and believes that Jones will have a "limited role" compared to the Week 2 win over the division-rival Chicago Bears. The 31-year-old veteran had 23 carries for 105 yards in the 9-3 victory, but he was not targeted in the passing game. "I'm not expecting even 15 touches if he's able to go on Sunday, to me, it's a very limited role. I'm looking at Jerome Ford. More than DeeJay Dallas, more than Demond Claiborne," Wolfson said. Jordan Mason (thumb) is on Injured Reserve and will miss three more games, so Minnesota's backfield depth will be tested early on. With Jones potentially limited on Sunday, Wolfson speculates that Jerome Ford may play more than rookie Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas. Even though Mason is missing another game, Jones is shaping up as a very shaky RB2 for fantasy managers this weekend. Do not expect another 20-plus-carry game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Skor North - Darren Wolfson
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Rashid Shaheed Remains a Worthy Bench Stash as Volume Rises
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:24 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is a player to watch in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Shaheed earned six targets in Week 2 after garnering just three in Week 1. As this offense finds its footing, Shaheed should be able to settle in around six targets per game. With his big-play ability, six targets would be enough to put Shaheed on the flex radar each week. The Commanders are No. 24 against opposing wide receivers in fantasy. While Jaxon Smith-Njigba will dominate targets, Shaheed may be able to shake loose for a big play this week. We will have to see how the offense will function with quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) returning, but it should remain the same or even improve despite quarterback Drew Lock's excellent play through two weeks. While you cannot yet trust Shaheed in your lineup, keep him on your bench and watch for a breakout this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
AJ Barner Off the Fantasy Radar Until Further Notice
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:23 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner is not a fantasy option in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Barner is not receiving enough volume in an offense that runs through wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Three targets in two games are not enough to move the needle for fantasy, despite Barner scoring a rushing touchdown in Week 2. The good news is that Barner has been on the field for at least 80% of the snaps in both games. Additionally, Smith-Njigba is unlikely to command a 44% target share for a full season. With quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) returning from injury this week, the passing attack stands to balance out to something closer to what it was in 2025. Even so, leave Barner on waivers until he displays more involvement in this passing offense.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jaxon Smith-Njigba a Good Bet For Another Massive Fantasy Outing
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:22 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has begun the 2026 season with a bang. He should keep up his high output in Week 3 against a Commanders defense allowing 32.65 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. JSN has scored no fewer than 26.2 points in either game this year. He already has four touchdowns on the season and is demanding a 44% target share in this offense. What is more, he has done the vast majority of his damage with backup quarterback Drew Lock due to Sam Darnold's (glute) injury. Darnold will be back in Week 3, but Smith-Njigba should get loose consistently against this defense. There is no one on the Commanders' defense scary enough to suggest JSN may finish any lower than as a WR1 this week. Lock him into your lineup and expect more big things in Week 3.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Ashton Jeanty Should Have Big Week in Big Easy vs. Saints
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:19 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty should rebound in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints after an uncharacteristic Week 2 performance. The Los Angeles Chargers' run defense held Jeanty to 48 yards on 21 carries and forced three drops. Though, it should be noted that he played 81% of snaps and caught four of seven targets for an additional 15 yards on the day. Jeanty will now face a Saints defense that ranks 26th in the league this season after allowing 273 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to start the season. This should jibe better with the second-year back's heavy workload, especially after the logjam he faced in Los Angeles. Jeanty remains an RB1 ahead of Sunday's game in the Big Easy.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Oronde Gadsden "Ready to Step Up"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 6:17 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that tight end Oronde Gadsden "had a very good week" and is "ready to step up" in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday with both Charlie Kolar (forearm) and David Njoku (leg) out, according to Alex Insdorf. Harbaugh added that he thinks Gadsden has improved as a blocker. The 23-year-old should have been one of the more intriguing tight end pickups off the waiver wire after both Kolar and Njoku were injured in the team's Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Njoku is on Injured Reserve, and Kolar could miss several weeks with his injury. Gadsden only had two catches for 18 yards on Sunday against the Raiders, but he did manage to find the end zone for his first touchdown of the 2026 season. The Bills have been vulnerable against tight ends early this season, so this could be the perfect storm for Gadsden to be an excellent streamer at the TE position. As a rookie last year, Gadsden caught 49 of his 69 targets for 664 yards and three touchdowns in 15 regular-season games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf
Kirk Cousins Maintains Streamer Status vs. Saints in Week 3
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:14 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has been an unexpected gem for the Silver and Black and aims to continue that success in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints. Cousins completed 65% of his passes against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 and overcame a first-quarter interception to connect on three touchdown passes. He's now expected to have little to no trouble leading Klint Kubiak's offense against a Saints defense that is allowing 340.5 average total yards per game this season. And if star tight end Brock Bowers makes his season debut, Cousins will have another teammate to target as he continues spreading passes around the receiving corps. The veteran play-caller remains a solid streaming option for Vegas' Week 3 road battle.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Treydan Stukes Out for Boom-or-Bust Raiders Defense vs. Saints
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:11 PM ETThe Las Vegas Raiders defense will face the New Orleans Saints without safety Treydan Stukes (concussion) and is muscling through some injuries ahead of Sunday's road game. Cornerback Darien Porter returned to practice after sitting out Week 2 with a foot injury. Linebackers Nakobe Dean (shoulder) and Segun Olubi (knee) and defensive tackles Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) and JJ Pegues (back) were all full participants in practice on Friday. The Saints offense will be confident after its upset win against the Baltimore Ravens, but is still very susceptible to turnover pressure. This makes the Stukes-less Vegas D a boom-or-bust streaming option on the road in Week 3 as the team aims for a 3-0 start to the 2026 campaign.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Sports Illustrated
J.K. Dobbins Will Play Against Rams on Sunday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 5:50 PM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (hip) practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and has been cleared to play in the Week 3 contest on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Dobbins was pulled from the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a hamstring injury, but he was on the injury report with a minor hip injury. Rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman (ankle) took over as Denver's lead back against the Jags on Sunday with RJ Harvey (hamstring) out, but he has now been ruled out this week after not practicing at all. Harvey is back in the fold following his missed game, so Dobbins and Harvey are expected to primarily split backfield duties in primetime on Sunday night against a strong Rams defense that now has All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald back. The 27-year-old Dobbins has gotten off to a rough start in 2026, carrying the ball 18 times for 72 yards and not catching a single pass in two games. As long as he remains healthy, though, he will be involved in head coach Sean Payton's offense, and he will carry RB3/flex appeal into Week 3.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
Sam Darnold Set to Play in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 5:39 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) is not listed on the team's final Week 3 injury report and will play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, head coach Mike Macdonald told Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13 Seattle. Darnold suffered a unique glute muscle injury in the season-opening win over the New England Patriots and did not play in last week's blowout win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. With the 29-year-old former third overall pick returning to action, Drew Lock will return to the backup role in Seattle after he led the team to a 2-0 start in 2026. Darnold will now be back in play as a starter in two-QB superflex leagues in a great matchup. The Commanders are coming into this one with an 0-2 record while allowing just a hair over 30 yards per game in their first two contests against the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Darnold has a pretty solid floor as a QB2 in fantasy with one of the best receivers in the game in his corner in Jaxon Smith-Njigba.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX 13 Seattle - Curtis Crabtree
Mike Evans Questionable for Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 5:21 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) is listed as questionable to play in Week 3 on Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Evans came down with a hip injury in the team's Week 2 beatdown of the Miami Dolphins, but head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that the 33-year-old future Hall of Famer would be fine. Evans then did not practice at all on Wednesday and Thursday before rejoining the team at practice on Friday. Ricky Pearsall (knee) is out for the season, rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) is out for around 10 weeks, and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) was also ruled out for this weekend after suffering a high-ankle sprain last weekend. The 49ers are trying to keep Evans as healthy as possible given all the injuries to their WR corps, and he seems to be on the right side of questionable for the Week 3 tilt against Arizona. If he is active, Evans should be viewed as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 with plenty of targets expected to come his way. Fantasy managers will want to check back before Sunday for an updates on Evans' status going into the game against the Cardinals.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Rumors of a Tyreek Hill Reunion With the Chiefs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 5:13 PM ETThe NFL Network's Mike Garafolo says that the Kansas City Chiefs' offense wants to eventually have more of a downfield passing attack, and former Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill (knee) is "lurking" on the free-agent market. Garafolo adds that it "feels inevitable" that there will at least be a conversation between Hill and the Chiefs for a potential reunion. The 32-year-old eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro only played four games in 2025 in his final season with the Miami Dolphins due to a season-ending knee injury, but he has made great progress in his rehab and is fully expected to look to join a team and return at some point this season. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with receiver Tyquan Thornton a few times deep down the field in the Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts, but Hill would bring a more dynamic element to KC's passing game, a unit that already includes Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Savvy fantasy managers may want to consider stashing the Cheetah soon if they have space on their bench. A reunion with Hill in KC would probably hurt the fantasy value of Worthy the most.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network
Jonah Coleman Ruled Out for Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 5:05 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) missed practice all week and has been ruled out for the team's Week 3 Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to the team. Just when Coleman was becoming more interesting off the waiver wire, the 23-year-old is banged up and will not play this weekend. RJ Harvey (hamstring) did not play in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and J.K. Dobbins left with hamstring cramps and did not return. It thrust Coleman into the spotlight, and he passed his first test in the NFL, carrying the ball 10 times for 39 yards and scoring his first NFL rushing touchdown. The University of Washington product also caught all three of his targets for 19 yards and gained more trust from the coaching staff and his teammates. Unfortunately, fantasy managers who scooped Coleman off the waiver wire this week will need to keep him stashed as a potential backfield leader in Denver if the oft-injured Dobbins goes down with another injury. Dobbins should be Denver's primary early-down back on Sunday night, with Harvey operating in passing situations.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
Adonai Mitchell Officially Questionable to Play in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 4:58 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) was limited in practice on Friday and is officially questionable to play in his team's Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions. The 23-year-old was a midweek addition to the injury report with a finger issue. Mitchell has gotten off to a solid start to the 2026 season, recording nine catches for 123 yards on 15 targets. If he's able to play in Week 3, he profiles as an under-the-radar flex option for fantasy managers in a favorable matchup against the banged-up Lions secondary. If Mitchell is ruled out, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq could dominate the team's target share in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: New York Jets
Jadarian Price a "Full Go" for Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 4:52 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (shoulder) is a "full go" for his team's Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. Price suffered a chest/shoulder injury during his team's Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals, but Bell reports that the rookie back "responded well" to the issue and "got a ton of reps" in practice this week. Across the first two games of his NFL career, Price has recorded 118 scrimmage yards on 26 touches. He's split playing time with more experienced Seahawks backs Emanuel Wilson and George Holani so far, but Price profiles as the highest-upside option of the group and could continue to see an expanded role as the season progresses. In Week 3, Price profiles as a high-end flex option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell
Malik Nabers Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 4:50 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) is off the injury report and good to go for his team's Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. Nabers suffered a shoulder injury during New York's Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but he was able to finish the game and now appears to be ready for Week 3. Across his first two games of 2026, Nabers has recorded seven catches for 70 yards on 13 targets. The Giants lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, but the team has a quality backup in veteran signal-caller Jameis Winston, who has supported fantasy production from his receivers in the past. Now that he's officially cleared to play, Nabers profiles as a solid WR2 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Chiefs Defense a Must-Start On The Road In Miami
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:49 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs defense will face the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 3. The Chiefs defense held the Denver Broncos to just 10 points in Week 1 before surrendering 30 points to the Indianapolis Colts last week. This defensive unit will now get a favorable matchup against the Dolphins, who have scored 13 points in each of the first two games this season. The Kansas City defense has racked up four sacks, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery in two weeks. Despite the favorable matchup, this defensive unit could be down DB Chamarri Conner, who is listed as doubtful with a knee injury ahead of Sunday. That said, the Chiefs defense is still ranked as the second-best defense in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings. Fantasy managers should feel good about plugging the Chiefs' defense into their lineups this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Harrison Butker Should Be Busy In Miami
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:47 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 3. Butker connected on all three of his extra-point attempts and four of his five field goal attempts. Butker's season-long field goal percentage now sits at 83.3% with his one miss on the year. Butker has been responsible for 22 of the Chiefs' 64 points this season. The high-scoring Kansas City offense should continue to keep Butker busy against the Dolphins, who have allowed an average of 31 points to opposing offenses this season. Butker is ranked K5 in our RotoBaller Week 3 rankings, making him a strong start at the position. Fantasy managers should feel confident starting Butker on Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Xavier Worthy Could Go Off Against Dolphins
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:44 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy caught five passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in the 33-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. Worthy was one of three Chiefs pass catchers to find the end zone and finished the game third in targets behind Travis Kelce and Kenneth Walker. Worthy appears to be operating in more of the Rashee Rice role of years past with Rashee Rice operating as a blocker ahead of him, but it hasn't necessarily translated to fantasy success. The wideout did score last week, but he averaged only five yards per reception in the contest. Worthy operated more as a big play threat down the field in past years, averaging over 10 yards per reception in each of his first two seasons, but it remains to be seen if he can break off a big play in his current role. Worthy will have the chance to go off this week against a beatable Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense has given up 27 points and 35 points in back-to-back weeks this season, so the Chiefs will be able to operate their offense against them. Worthy is ranked WR44 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him a deeper league flex option this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Emmett Johnson Should See More Opportunities Against Miami
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:43 PM ETKansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson has been electric with the ball in his hands and his excellent play should earn him more opportunities moving forward. Johnson handled two carries for 15 yards and caught two passes for 20 yards in the 33-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. The rookie back has been working behind Kenneth Walker, who has been spectacular to start the season, but Johnson has been impressive in his own right. The 22-year-old has been one of the best backs in the league in terms of missed tackles forced per attempt. Johnson's ability to elude and run through tacklers makes him a dynamic playmaker in the open field. Johnson should see more work this week when the Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense has been poor to start the year, so Johnson could be valuable even in a backup role. Johnson is ranked RB39 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him a borderline RB3 heading into Miami. Johnson should be considered one of the best handcuff running backs to roster in fantasy football while also carrying some standalone value.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Rashee Rice Off Injury Report, Hopeful To Break Out In Week 3
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Sep 25, 2026, 4:41 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice caught four passes for 83 yards in the 33-30 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. While the stat line does not look bad, it is not what was expected from the Chiefs WR1 heading into the season. It should also be noted that 31 of his 83 yards came on a meaningless catch to run out the clock in regulation. With tight end Travis Kelce looking rejuvenated and the Kansas City run game punishing defenses, Rice appears to have taken a backseat in the offense. Rice will look to turn things around in what should be an easy matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense has been arguably the worst unit in football to begin the season, so the Chiefs should have no issues imposing their will. Rice is ranked WR23 in our RotoBaller Week 3 PPR rankings, making him a low-end WR2 option heading into the weekend. Fantasy managers have likely been disappointed with Rice so far, but his matchup on Sunday could be a get-right spot.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com