Panthers D/ST a Decent Streaming Option in Week 3
Sep 25, 2026, 6:38 PM ETThe Carolina Panthers D/ST will look to carry its Week 2 momentum into a Week 3 clash with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns seem like a team worthy of targeting with opposing D/STs as long as Deshaun Watson is the starting quarterback. However, this matchup does carry some risk. The Panthers allowed 59 points to a stellar Bears offense in Week 1, and the team is still struggling to contain the running game. This will be a great litmus test for the Panthers D/ST to see if they can contain struggling running back Quinshon Judkins. Additionally, the Browns' offense played substantially better in Week 2 than it did in Week 1. If Watson can carry his Week 2 play into Week 3, the Panthers D/ST may end up being more of a mid-range option. However, this unit should have a solid floor as the Cleveland offense still has yet to score more than 23 points in a game and is always a candidate for committing a turnover or two. There are better options on waivers, but this should be a solid option if you need a start.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Carolina Panthers
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Tetairoa McMillan a WR2 in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:44 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan should be a solid WR2 in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. McMillan has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season as he enters this week as the WR22. However, McMillan is fresh off a 10-target, 101-yard game in Week 2. The main thing missing for McMillan is touchdowns. At the rate quarterback Bryce Young is throwing touchdowns, it is only a matter of time before McMillan finds the end zone. The Browns have a solid secondary, but there is no one you should be afraid of for fantasy. This team is also allowing 34.65 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers through two weeks. McMillan is tied with fellow wideout Jalen Coker (ankle) for the team lead in targets through two games at 18. The volume will be there in Week 3. If he can find the end zone, McMillan could sneak into high-end WR2 territory.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Mayer's Fantasy Value Hinges on Teammate Returning
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:43 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer is coming off a quiet Week 2 performance, and his impact in Week 3 greatly hinges on whether Brock Bowers (knee) makes his season debut. Mayer was a solid fill-in for Bowers in Week 1 when he caught six of seven targets for 32 yards against the Miami Dolphins, then saw less action in Week 2 and tallied just three receptions on four targets for 23 yards. It isn't readily clear who new quarterback Kirk Cousins' preferred targets are, though receivers like Tre Tucker and Jack Bech will likely get more looks if Bowers stays out another week. Mayers' status as a streaming option is strongly tied to whether Bowers plays, which fantasy managers need to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's road battle against the New Orleans Saints.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Darren Waller a Red-Zone Threat in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:41 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller is a touchdown threat in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Waller's receiving volume figures to stay low, but if you are in dire need of a start at the position, Waller could deliver. The Panthers should find themselves in scoring position often on Sunday, and the team clearly wants to get Waller heavily involved around the goal line. He scored two touchdowns in Week 2 and had a touchdown called back due to a penalty in Week 1. Waller has yet to earn more than three targets in a game this season, so he is very touchdown-dependent. However, he is about as good a bet as anyone to score a touchdown in Week 3. Additionally, Cleveland has allowed at least 8.8 fantasy points to the opposing team's starting tight end in each game this season. If you are struggling with poor play at tight end, Waller could provide streaming value this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Ryan Fitzgerald a Starting Kicker in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:40 PM ETCarolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald should be locked into lineups in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Fitzgerald is kicking for one of the hottest offenses in the NFL, and that should not change in Week 3. The Browns' defense is not the juggernaut it once was, and Carolina should have no issues getting into scoring position all afternoon. Fitzgerald is coming off a 10-fantasy point outing in Week 2. He has made eight of his nine extra point attempts, and he has not missed a field goal this season. As long as the offense continues to hum along and Fitzgerald remains accurate, he will be a weekly starting option. Stick with Fitzgerald in Week 3 with the potential for a double-digit kicking outing once again.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Chuba Hubbard Poised for Another RB2 Outing in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:37 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard should be an RB2 with upside for more in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Hubbard will have the backfield to himself with Jonathon Brooks (core) heading to IR. Hubbard has only received 22 carries to begin the year, but that figures to creep up without Brooks in the lineup. Most importantly, Hubbard has been efficient as a receiver. He has caught all five of his targets for 49 yards and two touchdowns to begin the season. While we cannot expect Hubbard to score an average of one receiving touchdown per game, he should have plenty of scoring opportunities as a rusher this week against a Browns defense allowing 131.5 rushing yards per game through two weeks. As a whole, the Panthers' offense should be able to move the ball this weekend, and Hubbard will certainly benefit. Fire him up as an RB2 this week with the potential for a top 12 finish.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jerome Ford Could Get Involved for Vikings this Weekend
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 6:35 PM ETSkor North's Darren Wolfson thinks that Minnesota Vikings running back Jerome Ford could be more involved than people think in the Week 3 contest this Sunday against the hosting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Aaron Jones Sr. had 23 carries for over 100 rushing yards in the Week 2 win over the division-rival Chicago Bears with Jordan Mason (thumb) on Injured Reserve, but the veteran back came out of it with an injured knee and could be battling through more knee issues this weekend. The Vikings do not appear prepared to give too much work to rookie Demond Claiborne, so Ford could see more action than both Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas behind Jones. The 27-year-old Ford was not active for either of the first two games of the season for the Vikings, so he is merely a speculative waiver-wire addition right now in deep fantasy football leagues. In his four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns, the former fifth-rounder has averaged 4.3 yards per carry with 1,463 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 57 games (18 starts).--Keith Hernandez
Source: Skor North - Darren Wolfson
Bryce Young a Great Streaming Option in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:34 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has been playing out of his mind to begin the season. That should continue in Week 3 against a Cleveland Browns defense that is not nearly as scary as it once was. Young has beaten up on two struggling defenses in the Falcons and Bears to begin the year, but he has looked very confident and in control during both games. He is passing the "eye test," which has led him to the No. 2 spot in passing yards to begin the season. What is more, Young's weapons have been playing well. Wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker (ankle) and running back Chuba Hubbard are all supporting the young quarterback in his breakout. The Browns' defense had a solid outing against the struggling Buccaneers' offense in Week 2, but this unit was exposed against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Expect an outing more similar to the latter from the Panthers in Week 3. With injuries to quarterbacks Caleb Williams (hamstring), Jaxson Dart (knee), and Jayden Daniels (elbow), Young is a great plug-and-play option in Week 3.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Emanuel Wilson a Worthy Stash in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:32 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson received a surprise 21 carries in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. With Jadarian Price (chest) good to go in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, Wilson's volume will certainly drop. However, he is an interesting player to watch as the Seahawks' running back room continues to shake out. The team seems to be moving away from George Holani as the No. 2 running back for the moment, and Wilson has often been on the field in short-yardage and goal line situations. While he is unlikely to have standalone value without an injury, Wilson is a potential bench stash as an insurance option in deeper leagues. The Commanders present as a good matchup for Seattle in Week 3, leaving the door open for some mop-up duty for Wilson as the game wears on.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price a Flex Option in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:31 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) is good to go for a Week 3 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Price had been nursing what is listed as a chest injury, but described as a shoulder injury that he sustained in Week 2. The injury limited him down the stretch of that game, but Price figures to lead the backfield once again in Week 3. Price has gotten off to a slow start this season. He has carried the ball 23 times for 104 yards in two games. Fantasy managers would also like to see Price rack up a few more targets. A potential breakout could come in Week 3 against a weak Commanders defensive line. The Dallas Cowboys attacked this team through the air in Week 2, but Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) turned 15 carries into 83 yards in Week 1. If Price can continue to receive a modest number of carries, he will eventually break for a big play. His touchdown opportunities should continue to remain high in Week 3 as well. Price has yet to become trustworthy enough to achieve RB2 status, but he could provide flex value this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker a High-Risk WR4 with TE's Return Looming
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:30 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker found his groove in Week 2, but will it continue in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints? Tucker was a silent participant in Week 1, then hauled in five receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. It's unclear if Tucker will get the opportunity to build consistency in Week 3 since quarterback Kirk Cousins has spread his targets throughout the receiving corps over his first two games with Vegas. Plus, Tucker's target share would drop if tight end Brock Bowers (knee), who is listed as questionable, makes his season debut on Sunday. The wideout's boom-or-bust status makes him a streaming option in deeper leagues and a high-risk WR4 in standard formats, especially with Bowers status looming over the offense.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Sam Darnold a QB2 in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:28 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) will return to the lineup in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Darnold was hurt on Seattle's first possession of the season, so he has only attempted two passes this year. However, Seattle has such a great offensive infrastructure in place that Darnold should be able to step back into the starting role with ease. He draws an easy matchup against the Commanders in Week 3. Washington is allowing 27.24 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. While Darnold does not figure to have a huge outing, he should be highly efficient and accumulate QB2 numbers. For now, he should only be considered in two-quarterback leagues. Do not be surprised if Seattle leans heavily on the running game while they ease Darnold into the 2026 season, limiting his upside in Week 3.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jason Myers Will Have Plenty of Scoring Opportunities in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:27 PM ETSeattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers should be in starting lineups once again in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Myers has enjoyed a solid floor in 2026, with exactly seven fantasy points in each game this season. Most importantly, Myers has not missed a kick this season despite his struggles in the preseason. Myers has yet to have a massive game after consistently scoring in double-digits down the stretch of the 2025 season, but you can rely on the Seahawks' offense to put him in positions to provide you with consistent fantasy points. The Commanders' defense is nothing to fear. They have allowed a whopping 61 points to begin this season. As a result, the Commanders have allowed a total of 22 points to opposing kickers in fantasy. Start Myers with upside for a big day in Week 3.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Seahawks D/ST an Excellent Fantasy Option in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:26 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks D/ST has been fantastic through two weeks. They draw a great matchup in Week 3 with the Washington Commanders starting backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. This unit is trending towards getting safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) back into the lineup this weekend. He is a versatile player who the Commanders will likely have difficulty defending. Concerningly, the team will be without safety Julian Love (calf) this weekend, but this unit should still have no issues handling the Commanders' offense. Seattle's defense is No. 2 in total yards allowed and No. 1 in passing yards allowed. Those numbers do not bode well for a backup quarterback despite Mariota's extensive NFL experience. Additionally, Seattle's defensive line should have a field day against the Commanders' offensive line. There should be plenty of sacks and opportunities for turnovers. Start this unit with confidence.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Seattle Seahawks
Aaron Jones Sr. to Have "Limited Role" in Week 3?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 6:25 PM ETSkor North's Darren Wolfson sees Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) "fighting through" his knee soreness to play on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and believes that Jones will have a "limited role" compared to the Week 2 win over the division-rival Chicago Bears. The 31-year-old veteran had 23 carries for 105 yards in the 9-3 victory, but he was not targeted in the passing game. "I'm not expecting even 15 touches if he's able to go on Sunday, to me, it's a very limited role. I'm looking at Jerome Ford. More than DeeJay Dallas, more than Demond Claiborne," Wolfson said. Jordan Mason (thumb) is on Injured Reserve and will miss three more games, so Minnesota's backfield depth will be tested early on. With Jones potentially limited on Sunday, Wolfson speculates that Jerome Ford may play more than rookie Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas. Even though Mason is missing another game, Jones is shaping up as a very shaky RB2 for fantasy managers this weekend. Do not expect another 20-plus-carry game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Skor North - Darren Wolfson
Rashid Shaheed Remains a Worthy Bench Stash as Volume Rises
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:24 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is a player to watch in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Shaheed earned six targets in Week 2 after garnering just three in Week 1. As this offense finds its footing, Shaheed should be able to settle in around six targets per game. With his big-play ability, six targets would be enough to put Shaheed on the flex radar each week. The Commanders are No. 24 against opposing wide receivers in fantasy. While Jaxon Smith-Njigba will dominate targets, Shaheed may be able to shake loose for a big play this week. We will have to see how the offense will function with quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) returning, but it should remain the same or even improve despite quarterback Drew Lock's excellent play through two weeks. While you cannot yet trust Shaheed in your lineup, keep him on your bench and watch for a breakout this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
AJ Barner Off the Fantasy Radar Until Further Notice
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:23 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner is not a fantasy option in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Barner is not receiving enough volume in an offense that runs through wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Three targets in two games are not enough to move the needle for fantasy, despite Barner scoring a rushing touchdown in Week 2. The good news is that Barner has been on the field for at least 80% of the snaps in both games. Additionally, Smith-Njigba is unlikely to command a 44% target share for a full season. With quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) returning from injury this week, the passing attack stands to balance out to something closer to what it was in 2025. Even so, leave Barner on waivers until he displays more involvement in this passing offense.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jaxon Smith-Njigba a Good Bet For Another Massive Fantasy Outing
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:22 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has begun the 2026 season with a bang. He should keep up his high output in Week 3 against a Commanders defense allowing 32.65 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. JSN has scored no fewer than 26.2 points in either game this year. He already has four touchdowns on the season and is demanding a 44% target share in this offense. What is more, he has done the vast majority of his damage with backup quarterback Drew Lock due to Sam Darnold's (glute) injury. Darnold will be back in Week 3, but Smith-Njigba should get loose consistently against this defense. There is no one on the Commanders' defense scary enough to suggest JSN may finish any lower than as a WR1 this week. Lock him into your lineup and expect more big things in Week 3.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Ashton Jeanty Should Have Big Week in Big Easy vs. Saints
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:19 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty should rebound in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints after an uncharacteristic Week 2 performance. The Los Angeles Chargers' run defense held Jeanty to 48 yards on 21 carries and forced three drops. Though, it should be noted that he played 81% of snaps and caught four of seven targets for an additional 15 yards on the day. Jeanty will now face a Saints defense that ranks 26th in the league this season after allowing 273 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to start the season. This should jibe better with the second-year back's heavy workload, especially after the logjam he faced in Los Angeles. Jeanty remains an RB1 ahead of Sunday's game in the Big Easy.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Oronde Gadsden "Ready to Step Up"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 6:17 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that tight end Oronde Gadsden "had a very good week" and is "ready to step up" in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday with both Charlie Kolar (forearm) and David Njoku (leg) out, according to Alex Insdorf. Harbaugh added that he thinks Gadsden has improved as a blocker. The 23-year-old should have been one of the more intriguing tight end pickups off the waiver wire after both Kolar and Njoku were injured in the team's Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Njoku is on Injured Reserve, and Kolar could miss several weeks with his injury. Gadsden only had two catches for 18 yards on Sunday against the Raiders, but he did manage to find the end zone for his first touchdown of the 2026 season. The Bills have been vulnerable against tight ends early this season, so this could be the perfect storm for Gadsden to be an excellent streamer at the TE position. As a rookie last year, Gadsden caught 49 of his 69 targets for 664 yards and three touchdowns in 15 regular-season games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf
Kirk Cousins Maintains Streamer Status vs. Saints in Week 3
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:14 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has been an unexpected gem for the Silver and Black and aims to continue that success in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints. Cousins completed 65% of his passes against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 and overcame a first-quarter interception to connect on three touchdown passes. He's now expected to have little to no trouble leading Klint Kubiak's offense against a Saints defense that is allowing 340.5 average total yards per game this season. And if star tight end Brock Bowers makes his season debut, Cousins will have another teammate to target as he continues spreading passes around the receiving corps. The veteran play-caller remains a solid streaming option for Vegas' Week 3 road battle.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN