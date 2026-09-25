Jerome Ford Could Get Involved for Vikings this Weekend
Sep 25, 2026, 6:35 PM ETSkor North's Darren Wolfson thinks that Minnesota Vikings running back Jerome Ford could be more involved than people think in the Week 3 contest this Sunday against the hosting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Aaron Jones Sr. had 23 carries for over 100 rushing yards in the Week 2 win over the division-rival Chicago Bears with Jordan Mason (thumb) on Injured Reserve, but the veteran back came out of it with an injured knee and could be battling through more knee issues this weekend. The Vikings do not appear prepared to give too much work to rookie Demond Claiborne, so Ford could see more action than both Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas behind Jones. The 27-year-old Ford was not active for either of the first two games of the season for the Vikings, so he is merely a speculative waiver-wire addition right now in deep fantasy football leagues. In his four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns, the former fifth-rounder has averaged 4.3 yards per carry with 1,463 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 57 games (18 starts).--Keith Hernandez
Source: Skor North - Darren Wolfson
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Bryce Young a Great Streaming Option in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:34 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has been playing out of his mind to begin the season. That should continue in Week 3 against a Cleveland Browns defense that is not nearly as scary as it once was. Young has beaten up on two struggling defenses in the Falcons and Bears to begin the year, but he has looked very confident and in control during both games. He is passing the "eye test," which has led him to the No. 2 spot in passing yards to begin the season. What is more, Young's weapons have been playing well. Wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker (ankle) and running back Chuba Hubbard are all supporting the young quarterback in his breakout. The Browns' defense had a solid outing against the struggling Buccaneers' offense in Week 2, but this unit was exposed against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Expect an outing more similar to the latter from the Panthers in Week 3. With injuries to quarterbacks Caleb Williams (hamstring), Jaxson Dart (knee), and Jayden Daniels (elbow), Young is a great plug-and-play option in Week 3.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Emanuel Wilson a Worthy Stash in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:32 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson received a surprise 21 carries in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. With Jadarian Price (chest) good to go in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, Wilson's volume will certainly drop. However, he is an interesting player to watch as the Seahawks' running back room continues to shake out. The team seems to be moving away from George Holani as the No. 2 running back for the moment, and Wilson has often been on the field in short-yardage and goal line situations. While he is unlikely to have standalone value without an injury, Wilson is a potential bench stash as an insurance option in deeper leagues. The Commanders present as a good matchup for Seattle in Week 3, leaving the door open for some mop-up duty for Wilson as the game wears on.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price a Flex Option in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:31 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) is good to go for a Week 3 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Price had been nursing what is listed as a chest injury, but described as a shoulder injury that he sustained in Week 2. The injury limited him down the stretch of that game, but Price figures to lead the backfield once again in Week 3. Price has gotten off to a slow start this season. He has carried the ball 23 times for 104 yards in two games. Fantasy managers would also like to see Price rack up a few more targets. A potential breakout could come in Week 3 against a weak Commanders defensive line. The Dallas Cowboys attacked this team through the air in Week 2, but Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) turned 15 carries into 83 yards in Week 1. If Price can continue to receive a modest number of carries, he will eventually break for a big play. His touchdown opportunities should continue to remain high in Week 3 as well. Price has yet to become trustworthy enough to achieve RB2 status, but he could provide flex value this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker a High-Risk WR4 with TE's Return Looming
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:30 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker found his groove in Week 2, but will it continue in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints? Tucker was a silent participant in Week 1, then hauled in five receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. It's unclear if Tucker will get the opportunity to build consistency in Week 3 since quarterback Kirk Cousins has spread his targets throughout the receiving corps over his first two games with Vegas. Plus, Tucker's target share would drop if tight end Brock Bowers (knee), who is listed as questionable, makes his season debut on Sunday. The wideout's boom-or-bust status makes him a streaming option in deeper leagues and a high-risk WR4 in standard formats, especially with Bowers status looming over the offense.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Sam Darnold a QB2 in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:28 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) will return to the lineup in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Darnold was hurt on Seattle's first possession of the season, so he has only attempted two passes this year. However, Seattle has such a great offensive infrastructure in place that Darnold should be able to step back into the starting role with ease. He draws an easy matchup against the Commanders in Week 3. Washington is allowing 27.24 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. While Darnold does not figure to have a huge outing, he should be highly efficient and accumulate QB2 numbers. For now, he should only be considered in two-quarterback leagues. Do not be surprised if Seattle leans heavily on the running game while they ease Darnold into the 2026 season, limiting his upside in Week 3.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jason Myers Will Have Plenty of Scoring Opportunities in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:27 PM ETSeattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers should be in starting lineups once again in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Myers has enjoyed a solid floor in 2026, with exactly seven fantasy points in each game this season. Most importantly, Myers has not missed a kick this season despite his struggles in the preseason. Myers has yet to have a massive game after consistently scoring in double-digits down the stretch of the 2025 season, but you can rely on the Seahawks' offense to put him in positions to provide you with consistent fantasy points. The Commanders' defense is nothing to fear. They have allowed a whopping 61 points to begin this season. As a result, the Commanders have allowed a total of 22 points to opposing kickers in fantasy. Start Myers with upside for a big day in Week 3.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Seahawks D/ST an Excellent Fantasy Option in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:26 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks D/ST has been fantastic through two weeks. They draw a great matchup in Week 3 with the Washington Commanders starting backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. This unit is trending towards getting safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) back into the lineup this weekend. He is a versatile player who the Commanders will likely have difficulty defending. Concerningly, the team will be without safety Julian Love (calf) this weekend, but this unit should still have no issues handling the Commanders' offense. Seattle's defense is No. 2 in total yards allowed and No. 1 in passing yards allowed. Those numbers do not bode well for a backup quarterback despite Mariota's extensive NFL experience. Additionally, Seattle's defensive line should have a field day against the Commanders' offensive line. There should be plenty of sacks and opportunities for turnovers. Start this unit with confidence.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Seattle Seahawks
Aaron Jones Sr. to Have "Limited Role" in Week 3?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 6:25 PM ETSkor North's Darren Wolfson sees Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) "fighting through" his knee soreness to play on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and believes that Jones will have a "limited role" compared to the Week 2 win over the division-rival Chicago Bears. The 31-year-old veteran had 23 carries for 105 yards in the 9-3 victory, but he was not targeted in the passing game. "I'm not expecting even 15 touches if he's able to go on Sunday, to me, it's a very limited role. I'm looking at Jerome Ford. More than DeeJay Dallas, more than Demond Claiborne," Wolfson said. Jordan Mason (thumb) is on Injured Reserve and will miss three more games, so Minnesota's backfield depth will be tested early on. With Jones potentially limited on Sunday, Wolfson speculates that Jerome Ford may play more than rookie Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas. Even though Mason is missing another game, Jones is shaping up as a very shaky RB2 for fantasy managers this weekend. Do not expect another 20-plus-carry game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Skor North - Darren Wolfson
Rashid Shaheed Remains a Worthy Bench Stash as Volume Rises
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:24 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is a player to watch in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Shaheed earned six targets in Week 2 after garnering just three in Week 1. As this offense finds its footing, Shaheed should be able to settle in around six targets per game. With his big-play ability, six targets would be enough to put Shaheed on the flex radar each week. The Commanders are No. 24 against opposing wide receivers in fantasy. While Jaxon Smith-Njigba will dominate targets, Shaheed may be able to shake loose for a big play this week. We will have to see how the offense will function with quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) returning, but it should remain the same or even improve despite quarterback Drew Lock's excellent play through two weeks. While you cannot yet trust Shaheed in your lineup, keep him on your bench and watch for a breakout this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
AJ Barner Off the Fantasy Radar Until Further Notice
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:23 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner is not a fantasy option in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. Barner is not receiving enough volume in an offense that runs through wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Three targets in two games are not enough to move the needle for fantasy, despite Barner scoring a rushing touchdown in Week 2. The good news is that Barner has been on the field for at least 80% of the snaps in both games. Additionally, Smith-Njigba is unlikely to command a 44% target share for a full season. With quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) returning from injury this week, the passing attack stands to balance out to something closer to what it was in 2025. Even so, leave Barner on waivers until he displays more involvement in this passing offense.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jaxon Smith-Njigba a Good Bet For Another Massive Fantasy Outing
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:22 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has begun the 2026 season with a bang. He should keep up his high output in Week 3 against a Commanders defense allowing 32.65 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. JSN has scored no fewer than 26.2 points in either game this year. He already has four touchdowns on the season and is demanding a 44% target share in this offense. What is more, he has done the vast majority of his damage with backup quarterback Drew Lock due to Sam Darnold's (glute) injury. Darnold will be back in Week 3, but Smith-Njigba should get loose consistently against this defense. There is no one on the Commanders' defense scary enough to suggest JSN may finish any lower than as a WR1 this week. Lock him into your lineup and expect more big things in Week 3.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Ashton Jeanty Should Have Big Week in Big Easy vs. Saints
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:19 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty should rebound in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints after an uncharacteristic Week 2 performance. The Los Angeles Chargers' run defense held Jeanty to 48 yards on 21 carries and forced three drops. Though, it should be noted that he played 81% of snaps and caught four of seven targets for an additional 15 yards on the day. Jeanty will now face a Saints defense that ranks 26th in the league this season after allowing 273 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns to start the season. This should jibe better with the second-year back's heavy workload, especially after the logjam he faced in Los Angeles. Jeanty remains an RB1 ahead of Sunday's game in the Big Easy.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Oronde Gadsden "Ready to Step Up"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 6:17 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that tight end Oronde Gadsden "had a very good week" and is "ready to step up" in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday with both Charlie Kolar (forearm) and David Njoku (leg) out, according to Alex Insdorf. Harbaugh added that he thinks Gadsden has improved as a blocker. The 23-year-old should have been one of the more intriguing tight end pickups off the waiver wire after both Kolar and Njoku were injured in the team's Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Njoku is on Injured Reserve, and Kolar could miss several weeks with his injury. Gadsden only had two catches for 18 yards on Sunday against the Raiders, but he did manage to find the end zone for his first touchdown of the 2026 season. The Bills have been vulnerable against tight ends early this season, so this could be the perfect storm for Gadsden to be an excellent streamer at the TE position. As a rookie last year, Gadsden caught 49 of his 69 targets for 664 yards and three touchdowns in 15 regular-season games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf
Kirk Cousins Maintains Streamer Status vs. Saints in Week 3
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:14 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has been an unexpected gem for the Silver and Black and aims to continue that success in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints. Cousins completed 65% of his passes against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 and overcame a first-quarter interception to connect on three touchdown passes. He's now expected to have little to no trouble leading Klint Kubiak's offense against a Saints defense that is allowing 340.5 average total yards per game this season. And if star tight end Brock Bowers makes his season debut, Cousins will have another teammate to target as he continues spreading passes around the receiving corps. The veteran play-caller remains a solid streaming option for Vegas' Week 3 road battle.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Treydan Stukes Out for Boom-or-Bust Raiders Defense vs. Saints
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:11 PM ETThe Las Vegas Raiders defense will face the New Orleans Saints without safety Treydan Stukes (concussion) and is muscling through some injuries ahead of Sunday's road game. Cornerback Darien Porter returned to practice after sitting out Week 2 with a foot injury. Linebackers Nakobe Dean (shoulder) and Segun Olubi (knee) and defensive tackles Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) and JJ Pegues (back) were all full participants in practice on Friday. The Saints offense will be confident after its upset win against the Baltimore Ravens, but is still very susceptible to turnover pressure. This makes the Stukes-less Vegas D a boom-or-bust streaming option on the road in Week 3 as the team aims for a 3-0 start to the 2026 campaign.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Sports Illustrated
J.K. Dobbins Will Play Against Rams on Sunday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 5:50 PM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (hip) practiced in full on Thursday and Friday and has been cleared to play in the Week 3 contest on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Dobbins was pulled from the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a hamstring injury, but he was on the injury report with a minor hip injury. Rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman (ankle) took over as Denver's lead back against the Jags on Sunday with RJ Harvey (hamstring) out, but he has now been ruled out this week after not practicing at all. Harvey is back in the fold following his missed game, so Dobbins and Harvey are expected to primarily split backfield duties in primetime on Sunday night against a strong Rams defense that now has All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald back. The 27-year-old Dobbins has gotten off to a rough start in 2026, carrying the ball 18 times for 72 yards and not catching a single pass in two games. As long as he remains healthy, though, he will be involved in head coach Sean Payton's offense, and he will carry RB3/flex appeal into Week 3.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
Sam Darnold Set to Play in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 5:39 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) is not listed on the team's final Week 3 injury report and will play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, head coach Mike Macdonald told Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13 Seattle. Darnold suffered a unique glute muscle injury in the season-opening win over the New England Patriots and did not play in last week's blowout win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. With the 29-year-old former third overall pick returning to action, Drew Lock will return to the backup role in Seattle after he led the team to a 2-0 start in 2026. Darnold will now be back in play as a starter in two-QB superflex leagues in a great matchup. The Commanders are coming into this one with an 0-2 record while allowing just a hair over 30 yards per game in their first two contests against the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Darnold has a pretty solid floor as a QB2 in fantasy with one of the best receivers in the game in his corner in Jaxon Smith-Njigba.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX 13 Seattle - Curtis Crabtree
Mike Evans Questionable for Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 5:21 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) is listed as questionable to play in Week 3 on Sunday against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Evans came down with a hip injury in the team's Week 2 beatdown of the Miami Dolphins, but head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that the 33-year-old future Hall of Famer would be fine. Evans then did not practice at all on Wednesday and Thursday before rejoining the team at practice on Friday. Ricky Pearsall (knee) is out for the season, rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) is out for around 10 weeks, and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) was also ruled out for this weekend after suffering a high-ankle sprain last weekend. The 49ers are trying to keep Evans as healthy as possible given all the injuries to their WR corps, and he seems to be on the right side of questionable for the Week 3 tilt against Arizona. If he is active, Evans should be viewed as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 with plenty of targets expected to come his way. Fantasy managers will want to check back before Sunday for an updates on Evans' status going into the game against the Cardinals.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Rumors of a Tyreek Hill Reunion With the Chiefs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 5:13 PM ETThe NFL Network's Mike Garafolo says that the Kansas City Chiefs' offense wants to eventually have more of a downfield passing attack, and former Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill (knee) is "lurking" on the free-agent market. Garafolo adds that it "feels inevitable" that there will at least be a conversation between Hill and the Chiefs for a potential reunion. The 32-year-old eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro only played four games in 2025 in his final season with the Miami Dolphins due to a season-ending knee injury, but he has made great progress in his rehab and is fully expected to look to join a team and return at some point this season. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with receiver Tyquan Thornton a few times deep down the field in the Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts, but Hill would bring a more dynamic element to KC's passing game, a unit that already includes Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Savvy fantasy managers may want to consider stashing the Cheetah soon if they have space on their bench. A reunion with Hill in KC would probably hurt the fantasy value of Worthy the most.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network
Jonah Coleman Ruled Out for Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 5:05 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) missed practice all week and has been ruled out for the team's Week 3 Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to the team. Just when Coleman was becoming more interesting off the waiver wire, the 23-year-old is banged up and will not play this weekend. RJ Harvey (hamstring) did not play in the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and J.K. Dobbins left with hamstring cramps and did not return. It thrust Coleman into the spotlight, and he passed his first test in the NFL, carrying the ball 10 times for 39 yards and scoring his first NFL rushing touchdown. The University of Washington product also caught all three of his targets for 19 yards and gained more trust from the coaching staff and his teammates. Unfortunately, fantasy managers who scooped Coleman off the waiver wire this week will need to keep him stashed as a potential backfield leader in Denver if the oft-injured Dobbins goes down with another injury. Dobbins should be Denver's primary early-down back on Sunday night, with Harvey operating in passing situations.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos