Deebo Samuel Sr. Has Elevated Fantasy Value in Week 3 vs. Cardinals
Sep 25, 2026, 7:32 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. has elevated fantasy value ahead of his team's divisional standoff against the Arizona Cardinals. The veteran wideout has had a modest return to the Bay Area, with nine catches on 11 targets for 79 yards and one touchdown, plus two carries, to start his 2026 campaign. His target share should increase in Week 3, however, with fellow receivers Mike Evans (hip) listed as questionable, and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) both out. Arizona has allowed 24 receptions for 329 yards and four touchdowns by wide receivers to start the season, which boosts Samuel's appeal. He is a solid WR3 and flex option going up against the Cardinals at home.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
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Chris Godwin Jr. is a Flex Play for Week 3
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 7:31 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has hauled in every pass thrown to him through the first two weeks of the season. Godwin has seven receptions in two games, but it has only resulted in 86 yards, and he hasn't reached the end zone yet. It hasn't been a bad start to the year for Godwin, but he could get lost in the shuffle in Tampa Bay. The Bucs have a crowded group of receivers, and the passing attack isn't working great early in the season. Godwin should stay involved, but his value might cap out as a flex option. He'll draw a tough matchup in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings defense that didn't allow a passing touchdown last weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tank Bigsby Returns to Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 7:27 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby (abdomen) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Friday after he was held out of Thursday's session, according to the team. Running back Will Shipley (foot) followed the same path after suffering a foot injury in the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans. Bigsby had a bigger role this past Sunday after Saquon Barkley left to be evaluated for a stinger. The 25-year-old carried the ball 13 times for 33 yards and scored his first rushing touchdown of the 2026 season. Bigsby also caught both of his targets for five yards through the air. Fantasy managers who scooped Bigsby up off the waiver wire this week were hoping that he might be the Eagles' starting back on Monday night in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears with Barkley injured, but Barkley has upgraded to a full practice and is set to be active. In the season-opening win over the division-rival Washington Commanders, Bigsby only saw one carry for three yards. He will not have standalone fantasy value if he is active on Monday, but he is still one of the best upside handcuff options at the position in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
DeVonta Smith Returns to Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 7:20 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Friday, according to the team. It is great news for Smith's fantasy managers after he did not take part in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old should be on the right track to suit up on Monday night in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, but it is worth keeping a close eye on his status going into Saturday. Remember, tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) has not practiced at all this week and is expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury that he suffered in the Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans. With both Goedert and Smith banged up, it could put more emphasis on receivers Dontayvion Wicks and rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon going into the Week 3 contest. Smith is Philly's new WR1 with A.J. Brown out of town and is a must-start in fantasy leagues when he is active. The former first-rounder in 2021 came alive this past Sunday, catching 10 of his 13 targets for 117 yards and his first touchdown of the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
George Kittle Gives Mid-Range TE1 Value in Week 3 vs. Cardinals
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 7:16 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has returned to top-tier TE status and is set to have an increased workload in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals. The veteran had a quiet start to his 2026 campaign as he worked his way back from offseason Achilles surgery, but broke out in Week 2 by catching all four of his targets for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers have a banged-up receiving corps heading into Sunday's matchup, with Mike Evans (hip) listed as questionable and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) joining De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) on the sidelines. That shouldn't put too much pressure on Kittle, though, considering the Cardinals defense has struggled against the pass to start the 2026 season. Kittle returns to starter status as a mid-range TE1 in Week 3.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Emeka Egbuka Gives Low-End WR2 Value for Week 3
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 7:12 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has been held in check during the first two games of the season. Coming into Week 3, Egbuka has recorded eight receptions for 79 yards with one touchdown. The Bucs offense has struggled as a unit during the first two weeks of the season. It's unlikely going to get much better against the Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 3. A defensive unit that didn't allow a single passing touchdown to the Chicago Bears last week. Egbuka offers big-play ability that makes him difficult to ignore. Fantasy managers should lower their expectations, but Egbuka should be able to at least give low-end WR2 value this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Saquon Barkley to Wear Neck Collar on Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 7:05 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (neck) said he is feeling good this week and will be wearing a neck cowboy collar on Monday night in the Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. Barkley underwent an MRI exam early this week to make sure there was no additional damage in his neck/shoulder after he suffered a stinger in the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Eagles listed Barkley as limited in practice on Thursday, but he was able to upgrade to full on Friday, suggesting he could be cleared from the final Week 3 injury report on Saturday. Backup Tank Bigsby (abdomen) came out of Sunday's game with an abdomen issue, but he was able to return to a limited practice on Friday after being held out on Thursday. Barkley gave his fantasy managers a dud in Week 2 with only four carries for nine yards and one catch for 11 yards, but he will be back in must-start territory against the Bears on Monday night now that he has recovered from the stinger he suffered on Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - Dave Zangaro
Kenny Gainwell Offers Low-End Flex Appeal
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 7:00 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell is off to a slow start with his new team. Through two games, Gainwell has rushed for 25 yards on seven carries, while hauling in four passes for an additional eight yards. Fantasy managers expected much more from Gainwell, who caught a career-high 73 passes with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. His value could be on the rise with Bucs' offensive coordinator Zac Robinson saying the team wants to have lead back Bucky Irving on a pitch count. It's tough to imagine Gainwell offering a ton of upside against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 3. He could be a flex option in PPR formats, but most fantasy managers can probably leave him on the bench right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Bucky Irving Sits in RB2 Range for Week 3
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 6:56 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has been impressive on the ground over the first two games of the season. He rushed for 89 yards last week on 17 carries in the loss to the Cleveland Browns. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect that to happen every week with Bucs' offensive coordinator Zac Robinson saying Irving will be on a pitch count. It sounds like the Bucs are going to try to limit Irving in an attempt to keep him healthy all season long. The loss of touches is going to impact his value, and he gets a tough matchup in Week 3. He'll be running against a Minnesota Vikings defense that hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown this season. His overall ceiling might be limited, but Irving should still offer RB2 value.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kaelon Black Could Get More Opportunities in Week 3 vs. Cardinals
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:55 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black could be a sneaky fantasy asset in Week 3 against the visiting Arizona Cardinals. The rookie back is still looking for his first regular-season touchdown but has made the most of his opportunities thus far, logging 21 carries for 90 yards through his first two games. The 49ers are favored in Sunday's matchup and the Cardinals' defense is spotty, allowing 243 rushing yards over two games. An early advantage, especially on the ground, could lead San Francisco to ease off star RB Christian McCaffrey and give Black more opportunities. The Indiana product still doesn't play enough to be viable in redraft fantasy leagues, but has become a valuable stash in deeper formats.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Christian McCaffrey Set for Bounce-Back Week vs. Cardinals
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:53 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has the opportunity to bounce back when his team hosts the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. The star back was part of a large contingent of players who didn't participate in Wednesday's practice but returned on Thursday to prepare for Sunday's divisional matchup. McCaffrey was held to 23 yards on 10 carries in Week 2 but scored two rushing TDs in a convincing 35-13 win against the Miami Dolphins. Arizona has struggled to contain the run early in the 2026 campaign, allowing 243 yards and one touchdown on the ground through two games. CMC should be able to exploit the Cardinals' defense, setting the table for a strong Week 3 across fantasy leagues.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Baker Mayfield Falls Into QB2 Conversation
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 6:51 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is off to a slow start to the season. Through two games, Mayfield has thrown for 398 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Fantasy managers expected more from Mayfield out of the gate, given his success under center since joining the Bucs in 2023. It's unlikely going to get better for Mayfield this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings defense. A defensive unit that didn't allow a passing touchdown to the Chicago Bears in Week 2. At some point, Mayfield should turn a corner, but until then, fantasy managers should put him in the QB2 conversation for Week 3.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brock Purdy Should Continue QB1 Dominance Against Inconsistent Cardinals
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:50 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy takes his league-leading completion percentage (80.4%) into divisional play in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals. No. 13 was at the top of his game in Week 2, completing 20 of 22 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-13 win against a leaky Miami Dolphins defense. The Cardinals' d-corps has been a mixed bag to start the season, shutting down the Los Angeles Chargers offense in Week 1 but allowing Seattle Seahawks' QB Drew Lock to throw for 235 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2. Even with wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) listed as questionable and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) officially out for Sunday, Purdy has had plenty of success spreading his targets around the receiving corps. Purdy is elevated to a high-end QB1 in Week 3 against an inconsistent Arizona defense.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Jack Bech Maintains Deep-League Appeal in Week 3 vs. Saints
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:49 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech still has sleeper potential heading into Week 3, even with Brock Bowers' (knee) return looming ahead of a road rumble against the Saints in New Orleans. Bech caught 100% of his targets in Week 2, but it was just two catches for 25 yards, and he didn't add to his season touchdown total. Kirk Cousins has spread the ball around through his first two games in Silver and Black, so Bech will have to work for his targets with or without Bowers potentially returning to the gridiron on Sunday. The second-year wideout doesn't produce enough for redraft league impact, but he remains a deep-league stash.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
AJ Dillon to Receive More Run but Remain Off Fantasy Radar in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:47 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back AJ Dillon is stepping into the team's No. 2 role with running back Jonathon Brooks (core) set to miss extended time. However, this will likely remain the Chuba Hubbard show in Carolina's backfield, and Dillon is not on the fantasy radar in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Hubbard figures to receive the lion's share of work in Carolina's backfield. Dillon could find his way into a goal line role given his massive frame, but fantasy managers would be in a better position to wait and see what will happen before even rostering Dillon. For now, leave Dillon on waivers and watch how the snap share shakes out in Week 3.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker Should Continue Breakout Campaign in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:46 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) has been a revelation so far in 2026. He should continue his solid campaign in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Coker is the WR6 on the season with 204 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. He has been one of quarterback Bryce Young's most trusted targets. Given his solid role in an offense that seems to be taking a step forward, Coker should be able to feast against a Browns defense that is middle-of-the-road with a 61.8 PFF pass coverage score. As such, Coker should see plenty of volume and potential scoring opportunities this week. It is worth noting that Coker has been nursing an ankle injury since the first quarter of Carolina's Week 1 matchup with the Bears. Given that the injury did not prevent him from finishing that game or playing in Week 2, it does not seem to be much cause for concern. He is currently expected to play, so look for Coker to hang around the WR2 realm once again in Week 3.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Tetairoa McMillan a WR2 in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:44 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan should be a solid WR2 in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. McMillan has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season as he enters this week as the WR22. However, McMillan is fresh off a 10-target, 101-yard game in Week 2. The main thing missing for McMillan is touchdowns. At the rate quarterback Bryce Young is throwing touchdowns, it is only a matter of time before McMillan finds the end zone. The Browns have a solid secondary, but there is no one you should be afraid of for fantasy. This team is also allowing 34.65 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers through two weeks. McMillan is tied with fellow wideout Jalen Coker (ankle) for the team lead in targets through two games at 18. The volume will be there in Week 3. If he can find the end zone, McMillan could sneak into high-end WR2 territory.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Mayer's Fantasy Value Hinges on Teammate Returning
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 25, 2026, 6:43 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer is coming off a quiet Week 2 performance, and his impact in Week 3 greatly hinges on whether Brock Bowers (knee) makes his season debut. Mayer was a solid fill-in for Bowers in Week 1 when he caught six of seven targets for 32 yards against the Miami Dolphins, then saw less action in Week 2 and tallied just three receptions on four targets for 23 yards. It isn't readily clear who new quarterback Kirk Cousins' preferred targets are, though receivers like Tre Tucker and Jack Bech will likely get more looks if Bowers stays out another week. Mayers' status as a streaming option is strongly tied to whether Bowers plays, which fantasy managers need to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's road battle against the New Orleans Saints.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Darren Waller a Red-Zone Threat in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:41 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller is a touchdown threat in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Waller's receiving volume figures to stay low, but if you are in dire need of a start at the position, Waller could deliver. The Panthers should find themselves in scoring position often on Sunday, and the team clearly wants to get Waller heavily involved around the goal line. He scored two touchdowns in Week 2 and had a touchdown called back due to a penalty in Week 1. Waller has yet to earn more than three targets in a game this season, so he is very touchdown-dependent. However, he is about as good a bet as anyone to score a touchdown in Week 3. Additionally, Cleveland has allowed at least 8.8 fantasy points to the opposing team's starting tight end in each game this season. If you are struggling with poor play at tight end, Waller could provide streaming value this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Ryan Fitzgerald a Starting Kicker in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:40 PM ETCarolina Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald should be locked into lineups in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Fitzgerald is kicking for one of the hottest offenses in the NFL, and that should not change in Week 3. The Browns' defense is not the juggernaut it once was, and Carolina should have no issues getting into scoring position all afternoon. Fitzgerald is coming off a 10-fantasy point outing in Week 2. He has made eight of his nine extra point attempts, and he has not missed a field goal this season. As long as the offense continues to hum along and Fitzgerald remains accurate, he will be a weekly starting option. Stick with Fitzgerald in Week 3 with the potential for a double-digit kicking outing once again.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Panthers D/ST a Decent Streaming Option in Week 3
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Sep 25, 2026, 6:38 PM ETThe Carolina Panthers D/ST will look to carry its Week 2 momentum into a Week 3 clash with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns seem like a team worthy of targeting with opposing D/STs as long as Deshaun Watson is the starting quarterback. However, this matchup does carry some risk. The Panthers allowed 59 points to a stellar Bears offense in Week 1, and the team is still struggling to contain the running game. This will be a great litmus test for the Panthers D/ST to see if they can contain struggling running back Quinshon Judkins. Additionally, the Browns' offense played substantially better in Week 2 than it did in Week 1. If Watson can carry his Week 2 play into Week 3, the Panthers D/ST may end up being more of a mid-range option. However, this unit should have a solid floor as the Cleveland offense still has yet to score more than 23 points in a game and is always a candidate for committing a turnover or two. There are better options on waivers, but this should be a solid option if you need a start.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Carolina Panthers