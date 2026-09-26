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TreVeyon Henderson Looks to Build Off Fantastic Season Debut

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Sep 26, 2026, 1:30 AM ET

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson had a very impressive performance in last week's season debut, and he'll look to replicate that success in another potentially favorable matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Henderson finished last weekend's game against the Steelers with 76 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 16 carries. Most notably, he reclaimed the lead-back role, relegating Rhamondre Stevenson to a much smaller role than expected. Assuming the backfield dynamic looks the same in Week 3, Henderson could be well on his way to a strong RB2 finish. The Jaguars have allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards to running backs in 2026, but that's a small sample size that includes the Browns, who have struggled to get any sort of production from Quinshon Judkins, and the Broncos, who emerged from last week with all three of their running backs on the injury report. It's also worth noting that the Jaguars have still managed to surrender the seventh-most catches and receiving yards to running backs this year. Henderson ranks as the overall RB24 in RotoBaller's latest Week 3 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 1:25 AM ET

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been incredibly underwhelming in fantasy football so far this season, but he could have an opportunity to get back on track in a potential shootout against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This game features two teams with high-ceiling offenses that could make deep playoff runs this year. Maye has just one passing touchdown and four interceptions this season, but he has maintained a respectable 67% completion rate. The biggest obstacle for Maye has been the loss of AJ Brown (hamstring), who was placed on injured reserve after Week 1. Still, Romeo Doubs stepped up in a big way last week, and Maye also has some very non-flashy but reliable options in DeMario Douglas, Hunter Henry, and Mack Hollins. Plus, his mobility should serve him well against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the seventh-most quarterback rushing attempts and the eighth-most quarterback rushing yards this season. Maye is still hanging on to his fringe QB1 status, ranking as RotoBaller's #13 quarterback for Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 1:17 AM ET

Washington Commanders running back Kaytron Allen has been the clear No. 3 option on the depth chart through the first two weeks of the 2026 season. While he does have nine carries for 40 rushing yards, that's not nearly enough to get him on the fantasy radar. Plus, he has played less than 10% of the team's offensive snaps, and he doesn't have a target in the passing game yet. Allen has operated as nothing more than a change-of-pace behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White, and he'll remain in that type of role as long as both backs are healthy. Even if Croskey-Merritt or White were to miss a game due to injury, we'd be hesitant to insert Allen into any fantasy lineups. The rookie is an intriguing dynasty stash given that Washington doesn't have a long-term solution at running back, but he faces an uphill battle to achieve fantasy relevance in redraft leagues for this season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 1:15 AM ET

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton had an underwhelming season debut in Week 2, finishing with zero targets and a modest 31% snap share. Horton showed significant promise as a rookie last year, catching five touchdown passes through his first eight games before missing the second half of the season due to an injury. He also missed Week 1 this year, and so far, he hasn't returned to his pre-injury role or productivity. There's no resolution in sight, either, as Horton remains buried by a proven group of wide receivers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, and Cooper Kupp. Even if one of those players gets injured, he might not get onto the redraft radar. Horton faces an uphill battle to achieve fantasy relevance in redraft leagues this year, and he can be left on waivers for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 1:10 AM ET

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet caught a touchdown pass in Week 1, but he wasn't able to build on that season-opening performance. Instead, he finished Week 2 with one target and zero catches on a 69% snap share. It's been a weird year for Bears tight ends, as Kmet was held without a catch last week, and teammate Colston Loveland has just one catch this season despite playing more than 86% of the offensive snaps. So far, the Bears have relied on their rushing attack, leading to reduced production from the tight ends and several wide receivers. To make matters worse, Kmet will have a quarterback downgrade in Week 3, as third-string quarterback Case Keenum is expected to make a start with Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion) sidelined. Being the No. 2 tight end in a run-heavy offense with a third-string quarterback is absolutely not a recipe for success. Kmet can be dropped to waivers in most redraft fantasy football leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 1:07 AM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson is losing his fantasy football appeal after just two weeks of the NFL season. Johnson came into this year as a potential fantasy sleeper following a five-touchdown rookie campaign in 2025. However, he has seemingly fallen out of favor, as he now finds himself fifth on the depth chart and struggling to carve out any sort of role. The 24-year-old has just one catch on five targets this year, and while his reception did go for 49 yards, he's still not fantasy relevant. He's buried in the fifth spot on the depth chart behind Chris Godwin Sr., Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, and Ted Hurst. To make matters worse, this Bucs offense has yet to prove it can support numerous fantasy-relevant receivers. At best, Johnson is an end-of-the-bench stash in deep dynasty leagues. He can be avoided in redraft formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 1:04 AM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell converted one of his two field goal attempts in last week's loss and will hope to see more opportunities in a Week 3 divisional bout with the Cincinnati Bengals. Through two games this season, Cincinnati's defense has looked much improved and is surrendering the eighth-fewest points per contest. With Sunday's matchup projected to be a relatively low-scoring affair, Boswell's ceiling could be capped, and his floor remains low with Pittsburgh's offense struggling to find its footing. It's possible Boswell produces for fantasy at some point in 2026, but as the No. 23 kicker in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, there are plenty of safer options for fantasy managers to choose from this week.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 12:45 AM ET

New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson's volume has taken a massive hit this season. After finishing as the TE18 with 74 targets and 48 catches in his second pro season last year, Johnson has just five targets, one reception, and nine yards in 2026. We knew his role was going to be threatened by the signing of Isaiah Likely, but nobody predicted a downfall this drastic. Johnson has played 46% and 28% of the snaps in his first two games this year, respectively. He did command four targets in Week 2 with Jameis Winston at quarterback, but he didn't catch any of those passes. Johnson could get back onto the fantasy radar if Likely misses any time, but for now, Likely is healthy and Johnson can be left on waivers in almost all leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 12:43 AM ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is off to a strong start this season, but will face its toughest test yet in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. While Cincinnati's offense hasn't necessarily been firing on all cylinders, it is a talented group with the potential to produce big numbers on any given week. It's unclear at this point if Joey Porter Jr. (back) will make his season debut on Sunday, and with Jamel Dean (ankle) also questionable to suit up, Pittsburgh could be without two of its top corners in a matchup against arguably the league's best receiver duo. The Steelers check in as the No. 23 DST in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, so fantasy managers should be able to find a safer option in a more favorable matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 12:22 AM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has operated in an encouraging role so far this season and has a great opportunity to turn his usage into fantasy production against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Through 10 career meetings with Cincinnati, Freiermuth has scored six touchdowns while averaging five receptions and 62 yards per contest. Despite the Bengals' defensive improvements, Cincinnati struggled to contain Dalton Schultz in Week 2 after surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in both 2025 and 2024. Freiermuth is likely available in the majority of redraft leagues and should be viewed as a solid streaming option in this divisional showdown.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 12:19 AM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard earned eight targets in last week's loss and will look to continue to build rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. While it's possible Bernard remains a factor in Pittsburgh's passing attack, the rookie's snap share could decline if Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), currently listed as questionable, is cleared to play. Regardless, this isn't a matchup to target for fantasy purposes, as the Bengals have held opposing receivers in check through the first two weeks of the season. Fantasy managers should monitor Bernard's role, but the 22-year-old does not need to be rostered in most redraft formats.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 12:16 AM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is seeing elite usage to begin the 2026 campaign and should remain heavily involved against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Although Metcalf leads the NFL in deep targets and unrealized air yards, his inconsistent play makes him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. To make matters worse, the Bengals' pass defense has been stout so far this season, surrendering the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wideouts. Metcalf's role as Pittsburgh's top receiver should persist, even if Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) returns to the lineup this week, but he profiles as just a boom-or-bust WR3 or flex option in this matchup.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 12:12 AM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a poor showing in a loss to New England last week but will hope to get back on track against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Through the first two weeks of the season, Cincinnati's defense has given up the eighth-fewest points and the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Even if wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), who is listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity this week, is able to return, it's difficult to trust Rodgers and this passing attack to put up fantasy-relevant production on Sunday. The 42-year-old signal-caller should be viewed as a bottom-10 starter at the position in 2QB and superflex leagues.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 25, 2026, 11:26 PM ET

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. carried the ball just eight times for 25 yards and added two receptions for six yards in Week 2's victory over the Ravens. The lack of production and usage coincided with the return of fellow running back Alvin Kamara, who, despite playing fewer snaps (37-20), out-touched Etienne Jr. 14-10. He now faces a Raiders defense that is giving up 100.5 rushing yards per game and has only allowed a running back to score once through two weeks. Head coach Kellen Moore seems content with a split backfield, which does not bode well for fantasy managers. Until he can separate himself as the clear featured back, he should be viewed as more of a low-end RB2 or FLEX option.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
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Sep 25, 2026, 10:53 PM ET

Through its first two games of 2026, the Lions' defense has struggled mightily. Detroit is allowing an average of 35.5 points per game and ranks 31st in total passing yards allowed (658). In Week 3, the Lions will host the New York Jets. The Jets offense has been mid-pack so far this season, ranking 15th in yards per pass attempt (7.1) but just 28th in yards per carry (3.3). Still, New York's passing game should have success against a Lions secondary that has been extremely ineffective and is also ravaged by injuries. Detroit entered the year without both starting safeties, Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (Achilles), and will now be without top reserve safeties Avonte Maddox (foot) and Thomas Harper (ankle) in Week 3. Where possible, fantasy managers should avoid the Lions D/ST against the Jets.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 25, 2026, 10:52 PM ET

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has been perfect to open 2026, making both of his field goal attempts and converting all eight of his extra-point tries through two games. In Week 3, Bates and the Lions will host the New York Jets. The Jets defense has been stingy early in the year, allowing just 15 points per game across their first two contests. While the Lions have put up points on offense so far this year, their efficiency in the red zone has actually hurt Bates in that he hasn't had many chances to kick field goals yet. Still, the strong Jets defense could slow Detroit down and keep them out of the end zone. Bates also has the advantage of kicking indoors at Ford Field, taking any potential weather concerns out of play. In Week 3, Bates profiles as a low-end starting kicker option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 25, 2026, 10:51 PM ET

Across two games so far in 2026, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has recorded 11 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets. The 25-year-old has established himself as the number two option in the Lions' passing game, behind only star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. In Week 3, LaPorta will square off against a New York Jets defense that currently ranks second in the NFL in both total passing yards (285) and yards per pass attempt (4.7) allowed. The Jets did a nice job against Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft in Week 2, holding him to 15 receiving yards on two catches. Still, the Lions may be forced into a pass-heavy game script by their struggling defense, which has been one of the worst in the NFL so far. As long as he continues to see adequate target volume, LaPorta profiles as a steady TE1 option for fantasy managers in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 25, 2026, 10:49 PM ET

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams was expected to have an expanded role in the offense last week. The Patriots lost top wideout A.J. Brown (ankle) during the season opener. Williams was expected to have a larger role, but he operated as the fourth wideout during Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He hauled in one of his two targets for 10 yards while playing 20 percent of the offensive snaps. Despite the injury to Brown, it looks like Williams is going to remain the fourth receiver on the depth chart. The 23-year-old remains a dynasty stash, but he doesn't hold much value in redraft formats.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Sep 25, 2026, 10:41 PM ET

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 27-of-34 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown in Week 2's 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Shough orchestrated the offense beautifully, adding an additional nine carries for 23 yards and another score. Through two weeks, Shough has a league-high 662 passing yards, four touchdowns, and a 68.9% completion rate, and comes in as QB5 in fantasy. He faces a Raiders defense that has allowed the 9th-fewest points to opposing quarterbacks, including just one passing touchdown while forcing three interceptions through two games. Shough is playing with plenty of confidence, and the momentum he has gained to start the season lands him as QB10 on RotoBaller's rankings for Week 3.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 25, 2026, 10:39 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange hasn't been quite as viable a fantasy option as some fantasy managers might've thought coming into the season. Strange hauled in two receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown in the season opener. He followed that up with two catches for 17 yards last week. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been focusing on passing to his receivers, and that's likely going to remain the script for the upcoming Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots. With the Jags healthy at wide receiver, Strange is likely going to be an afterthought most weeks. He'll be a touchdown-dependent option against the Patriots this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Sep 25, 2026, 10:30 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter has barely seen the field as a wideout this season. The 23-year-old recorded one catch for eight yards in the season opener. Hunter did nothing in Week 2, but he played 10 percent of the offensive snaps during the loss to the Denver Broncos. It seems unlikely that Hunter is going to have a legitimate weekly role in this passing attack. The Jaguars have too many good options ahead of him, and Hunter gets lost in the shuffle. The Jaguars will likely have certain offensive packages for Hunter, but it won't be enough to start him in any fantasy leagues as a receiver.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
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