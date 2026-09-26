Sep 26, 2026, 12:43 AM ET

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is off to a strong start this season, but will face its toughest test yet in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. While Cincinnati's offense hasn't necessarily been firing on all cylinders, it is a talented group with the potential to produce big numbers on any given week. It's unclear at this point if Joey Porter Jr. (back) will make his season debut on Sunday, and with Jamel Dean (ankle) also questionable to suit up, Pittsburgh could be without two of its top corners in a matchup against arguably the league's best receiver duo. The Steelers check in as the No. 23 DST in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, so fantasy managers should be able to find a safer option in a more favorable matchup.