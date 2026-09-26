Jameis Winston Facing Tough Conditions Against Titans
Sep 26, 2026, 7:09 AM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston will make his first start of the 2026 season in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. Winston replaced the injured Jaxson Dart, who underwent surgery after a significant knee injury sustained against the Los Angeles Rams. Winston struggled in relief last week, completing 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. With Dart done for the season, Matt Nagy's offense could become even more run-heavy to limit turnover opportunities. He faces an ideal matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2025. However, rain and heavy winds are expected in East Rutherford on Sunday and could force both teams to lean on their running games, leading to a potential low-scoring affair. In Week 3, Winston is better left on fantasy benches in both single and 2QB formats.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
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David Montgomery Set Up in a Strong Matchup vs. Indianapolis
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 7:02 AM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery came back to earth in Week 2 after flying high with three touchdowns in his Texans debut in Week 1. The Bengals held him to just 10 rushing yards on six carries and two catches for 14 more yards, after he racked up 79 rushing and receiving yards in Week 1. The Texans went extremely pass-heavy in Week 2, leaving Montgomery with limited work, even though he continues to split snaps evenly with Woody Marks. Montgomery is the preferred option in scoring situations, though, which could help him bounce back with a big week against the Colts in Week 3. Indy has allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season, giving up huge games to Derrick Henry and Kenneth Walker III in their two losses to start the year. Montgomery is the RB17 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings as a result of that juicy matchup, and he can be a solid RB2 in most leagues this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
C.J. Stroud Is a High-Risk QB2 without His Top Receiver
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 6:52 AM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud led the NFL in pass attempts through the first two weeks of the season, attempting a total of 93 passes against the Bills and Bengals. While he has had plenty of opportunities, he has only completed 60.2% of those passes for an average of 313.5 yards per game and two passing scores. Stroud threw the ball 55 times last week against the Bengals but couldn't lead the offense into the end zone on any drives in the team's 20-6 defeat. Stroud and the Texans' offense felt the absence of top receiver Nico Collins (hamstring), who will miss a second straight game this week. The 0-2 Texans will be visiting the 0-2 Colts in a matchup of desperate teams trying to avoid three straight losses to start the season. The Colts have allowed the third-most fantasy points to QBs this season, allowing 300+ yards passing to both Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. While he does have some sleeper upside, without Collins, Stroud is only the No. 25 QB in Rotoballer's rankings in Week 3. He's high-risk in this struggling offense and is not a good option in single-QB leagues, sitting on the fringes of being a starter in dual-QB leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
CeeDee Lamb An Elite WR1 For Fantasy Football In Week 3
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 3:53 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb dominated the Washington Commanders in Week 2 by catching eight of his nine targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Lamb looked like he was all the way back from the high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3 last year, an injury that usually leads to a dip in production for the remainder of the season. Lamb has seized the sure-fire WR1 role away from teammate George Pickens, who's been notably less productive. Lamb has been Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite target through two weeks, and expect more heavy usage in Week 3. The Baltimore Ravens present a tougher defensive challenge than did the Commanders, but Lamb is good enough that he should be started in all fantasy football leagues regardless of matchup. Expect another big day from him as the centerpiece of one of the better passing offenses in the NFL.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Broncos Defense Faces Tall Task Against Rams
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 2:58 AM ETThe Denver Broncos put forth a stout defensive performance during a 20-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. Denver limited the Jaguars to just 268 yards of total offense, including an average of just 4.9 yards per play. The Broncos sacked Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence twice and intercepted him once. Denver takes on the Los Angeles Rams this week as RotoBaller's 16th-ranked defense and is projected to score six fantasy points. The Rams racked up 481 yards of total offense during a 28-6 win over the New York Giants a week ago. This is a tough matchup for Denver as it looks to improve to 2-1.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Wil Lutz Needs More Opportunities Entering Week 3
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 2:45 AM ETThrough two games, Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz has converted all three of his field goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries. So, the fact that he is RotoBaller's 24th-ranked kicker in Week 3 isn't for lack of success, but rather lack of opportunity. Lutz is projected to score just seven fantasy points against the Los Angeles Rams this week. San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro converted two of three field goal attempts against the Rams in Week 1, while Los Angeles held the New York Giants to field goals twice, with kicker Dominic Zvada making both attempts, including one from 52 yards out.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Courtland Sutton Struggling to Get Going
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 2:29 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton had a productive 2025 season, but the same can't be said for the start of his 2026 campaign. After a 1,000-yard season a year ago, Sutton has totaled just 36 yards receiving through the first two weeks of the year. He has fallen behind new No. 1 wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the pecking order at the position and hasn't made much of an impact as a result. Sutton is RotoBaller's 40th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score nine points against the Los Angeles Rams, who gave up 48-plus yards receiving to three different San Francisco 49ers wide receivers in Week 1.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Evan Engram Looking to Bounce Back Against Rams
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 2:22 AM ETIt's been an up-and-down start to the season for Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram. In Week 1, Engram found the end zone, finishing with five receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown during a 31-10 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. Then, during a 20-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Engram failed to make an impact. He recorded just one reception for 17 yards. This week, he is RotoBaller's 28th-ranked tight end, as he is projected to score six fantasy points against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams allowed New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely to record five receptions in Week 2, but he totaled just 33 yards receiving. In Week 1, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle recorded just two receptions for 12 yards against the Rams' pass defense.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle Riding Wave of Momentum
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 2:15 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle got off to a slow start with his new team, but bounced back in a big way in Week 2. Waddle finished the Broncos' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with 10 receptions for 136 yards, powering the Denver passing game to a resurgent effort. This week, Waddle is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 12 fantasy points as the Broncos face the Los Angeles Rams in a non-conference battle. The Rams allowed three different San Francisco 49ers wide receivers to find the end zone in Week 1 before Los Angeles shut down Jameis Winston en route to their first win of the season in Week 2.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Bo Nix Coming Off Rebound Effort, Faces Rams in Week 3
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 2:04 AM ETAfter a dismal performance to open the season, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix responded with a solid effort during a 20-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nix finished the victory 22 of 31 passing for 288 yards and a touchdown while also throwing an interception and rushing the ball five times for only six yards. Nix is RotoBaller's 19th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 18 fantasy points against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. Before stifling New York Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston last week, Los Angeles allowed San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy to throw for 205 yards passing and three touchdowns against one interception while completing 73.5% of his passes in Week 1.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
RJ Harvey Faces Hot Rams Run Defense in Week 3
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 1:51 AM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey has recovered from a hamstring injury that left him limited to begin the week of practice leading into Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. Harvey and Broncos lead running back, J.K. Dobbins, each returned to full practice on Thursday and Friday after being listed as limited participants on Wednesday. As a result, he has not been provided an injury designation entering this weekend's non-conference matchup. Harvey has carried the ball just three times this season but has averaged six yards per carry, while he has added four receptions for 23 yards. He hasn't been much of a factor offensively, but could see a boost as fellow running back Jonah Coleman is out for this week's game with an ankle injury. Harvey is RotoBaller's 45th-ranked running back and projected to score nine fantasy points against the Broncos' NFC foe. The Rams' defense did a nice job against New York Giants running backs last week, limiting starter Cam Skattebo to just 36 yards rushing on 12 carries and four receptions for 19 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: Broncos injury report
Mack Hollins a Deep-League Streamer with Quarterback's Trust Earned
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:49 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins earned the trust of quarterback Drake Maye last season, and that could bode well for his fantasy outlook in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ever since A.J. Brown (ankle) went down in Week 1, Hollins has been operating as the Patriots' de facto No. 2 receiver behind Romeo Doubs. That hasn't really resulted in meaningful fantasy production yet, but he still has a respectable seven targets this season on a 70% snap share. A matchup against the Jaguars could help him break out as a fantasy streamer; Jacksonville has ranked near league average by allowing the 14th-most receiving yards and the 17th-most fantasy points to wide receivers so far in 2026. There are a lot of WR3/flex options to consider in deeper leagues for Week 3, and Hollins is certainly one of them. As of now, he's the WR57 in RotoBaller's latest Week 3 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Hunter Henry a Reliable Target with Minimal Competition
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:45 AM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has been relatively disappointing to start the season from a fantasy perspective. However, his volume has been solid, as he has three catches in each of the Patriots' two games so far. Additionally, last week, he logged five targets on a 91% snap share. These numbers are far from flashy, and we acknowledge that Henry is still looking for his first touchdown of the season. Nevertheless, he's a reliable veteran target whose physicality could make him a top candidate to replace AJ Brown (ankle) around the goal line. Furthermore, the Patriots are unlikely to have rookie Eli Raridon (thigh) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. Henry was already at the top of the depth chart, but Raridon's likely absence gives Henry less competition for targets at the tight end position. The Jaguars have allowed the seventh-fewest receptions to tight ends this year, but that came over a small sample size and could have been a mere product of playing against the Browns and Broncos. We're not trusting Henry as a surefire top-12 fantasy tight end this week, but we could still envision him posting his best fantasy finish of the year so far. As it stands, he is the overall TE14 in RotoBaller's latest Week 3 rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
J.K. Dobbins Hoping to Break Out Against Rams
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 26, 2026, 1:40 AM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins is off the injury report and good to go for this week's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Dobbins was limited on Wednesday with a hip injury before returning to full practice on both Thursday and Friday. He has been the Broncos' leading ball carrier through two games, totaling 72 yards rushing while averaging four yards per carry. The 27-year-old has been a non-factor in the passing game, as he has yet to be targeted in 2026. Dobbins is RotoBaller's 32nd-ranked running back and is projected to score just eight fantasy points in Week 3. The Rams limited the New York Giants to just 52 yards rushing during a 28-6 win this past week.--Alex Brasky
Source: Broncos injury report
Romeo Doubs Trending Up as a Strong WR3 Option vs. Jaguars
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:39 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs is looking to build on a solid performance as he prepares for Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Doubs let down all his fantasy managers with zero catches in Week 1, but he bounced back in a huge way last week, catching three passes for 96 yards as the Patriots' No. 1 receiver with AJ Brown (ankle) sidelined. The volume still wasn't amazing, but his yardage was encouraging and he flashed big-play upside. Additionally, he saw his snap share jump to 67%, which is presumably his floor for Week 3. The good news is that we anticipate a potential shootout, requiring the Patriots to throw the ball often just to keep pace with Jacksonville. This is a fair matchup for Doubs to take that next step, too, as the Jaguars have allowed the 14th-most receiving yards and the 17th-most fantasy points to wide receivers so far in 2026. As it stands, Doubs is the WR33 in RotoBaller's Week 3 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson Likely Headed for the Backup Role Again in Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:35 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson filled in admirably as the temporary starter back in Week 1, but his role took a massive hit once TreVeyon Henderson returned to action in Week 2. Henderson's return dropped Stevenson's snap share from 85% to 36%. At the same time, his rushing attempts fell from 18 to six, and his receptions dipped from five to one. The Patriots will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, which offers a mixed outlook in fantasy football. On one hand, this projects to be a close game and a potential shootout, so the Patriots will look to get all of their playmakers involved, and Stevenson could have better odds of scoring a touchdown. On the other hand, the Patriots could lean on Henderson in a closer game, or perhaps choose to pass the ball downfield more, which doesn't bode well for Stevenson's stock. There are worse fantasy options (especially in PPR leagues), and to his credit, he has hung around as the RB28 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings. Still, he has a relatively lower ceiling, and we'd prefer more of a high-upside player in the RB3/flex spot.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
TreVeyon Henderson Looks to Build Off Fantastic Season Debut
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:30 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson had a very impressive performance in last week's season debut, and he'll look to replicate that success in another potentially favorable matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Henderson finished last weekend's game against the Steelers with 76 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 16 carries. Most notably, he reclaimed the lead-back role, relegating Rhamondre Stevenson to a much smaller role than expected. Assuming the backfield dynamic looks the same in Week 3, Henderson could be well on his way to a strong RB2 finish. The Jaguars have allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards to running backs in 2026, but that's a small sample size that includes the Browns, who have struggled to get any sort of production from Quinshon Judkins, and the Broncos, who emerged from last week with all three of their running backs on the injury report. It's also worth noting that the Jaguars have still managed to surrender the seventh-most catches and receiving yards to running backs this year. Henderson ranks as the overall RB24 in RotoBaller's latest Week 3 fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Potential Shootout Offers Bounce-Back Opportunity for Drake Maye
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:25 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been incredibly underwhelming in fantasy football so far this season, but he could have an opportunity to get back on track in a potential shootout against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This game features two teams with high-ceiling offenses that could make deep playoff runs this year. Maye has just one passing touchdown and four interceptions this season, but he has maintained a respectable 67% completion rate. The biggest obstacle for Maye has been the loss of AJ Brown (hamstring), who was placed on injured reserve after Week 1. Still, Romeo Doubs stepped up in a big way last week, and Maye also has some very non-flashy but reliable options in DeMario Douglas, Hunter Henry, and Mack Hollins. Plus, his mobility should serve him well against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the seventh-most quarterback rushing attempts and the eighth-most quarterback rushing yards this season. Maye is still hanging on to his fringe QB1 status, ranking as RotoBaller's #13 quarterback for Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kaytron Allen Operating as a Reserve Early in Rookie Season
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:17 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Kaytron Allen has been the clear No. 3 option on the depth chart through the first two weeks of the 2026 season. While he does have nine carries for 40 rushing yards, that's not nearly enough to get him on the fantasy radar. Plus, he has played less than 10% of the team's offensive snaps, and he doesn't have a target in the passing game yet. Allen has operated as nothing more than a change-of-pace behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White, and he'll remain in that type of role as long as both backs are healthy. Even if Croskey-Merritt or White were to miss a game due to injury, we'd be hesitant to insert Allen into any fantasy lineups. The rookie is an intriguing dynasty stash given that Washington doesn't have a long-term solution at running back, but he faces an uphill battle to achieve fantasy relevance in redraft leagues for this season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tory Horton Not Showing Up in the Box Score
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:15 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton had an underwhelming season debut in Week 2, finishing with zero targets and a modest 31% snap share. Horton showed significant promise as a rookie last year, catching five touchdown passes through his first eight games before missing the second half of the season due to an injury. He also missed Week 1 this year, and so far, he hasn't returned to his pre-injury role or productivity. There's no resolution in sight, either, as Horton remains buried by a proven group of wide receivers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, and Cooper Kupp. Even if one of those players gets injured, he might not get onto the redraft radar. Horton faces an uphill battle to achieve fantasy relevance in redraft leagues this year, and he can be left on waivers for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Cole Kmet an Inconsistent Option Amid Quarterback Downgrade
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 26, 2026, 1:10 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet caught a touchdown pass in Week 1, but he wasn't able to build on that season-opening performance. Instead, he finished Week 2 with one target and zero catches on a 69% snap share. It's been a weird year for Bears tight ends, as Kmet was held without a catch last week, and teammate Colston Loveland has just one catch this season despite playing more than 86% of the offensive snaps. So far, the Bears have relied on their rushing attack, leading to reduced production from the tight ends and several wide receivers. To make matters worse, Kmet will have a quarterback downgrade in Week 3, as third-string quarterback Case Keenum is expected to make a start with Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion) sidelined. Being the No. 2 tight end in a run-heavy offense with a third-string quarterback is absolutely not a recipe for success. Kmet can be dropped to waivers in most redraft fantasy football leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller