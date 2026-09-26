KC Concepcion Only a Deep-League Play at WR Vs. Panthers
Sep 26, 2026, 8:08 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion is tied for the team-lead in targets at 11 with Denzel Boston but he hasn't done much with his catches through the first two weeks of the season. Concepcion has caught 10 of those 11 targets for 71 receiving yards. That's just 7.1 yards per reception. So far Concepcion has been used as the safe, short target for Deshaun Watson and we could see more of the same against the Panthers in Week 3. Until Concepcion shows he can be more of a deep threat or turn in more yards after the catch, he will only be usable as a deep-league fantasy wide receiver. The Panthers have a talented duo of cornerbacks in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson and are not likely to allow much to Concepcion, while Boston might be the Cleveland receiver who can do the most damage. Concepcion, the rookie out of Texas A&M is continuing to develop as a receiver and it might take him a little bit of time to emerge as a valuable starting fantasy receiver.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
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Ka'imi Fairbairn Is a Top-Five Kicker in Indianapolis
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 8:04 AM ETHouston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn has the advantage of kicking indoors for a third straight week to start the season, as his team heads to Indianapolis to take on the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Fairbairn has made three of his four field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries so far this season. His rare miss last week was from 58 yards, so definitely not a chip shot he should have made. He remains one of the most reliable kickers in the league, and he's in a great spot against the Colts, who have allowed a league-high 37.0 points and 514.5 yards per game to start the year. Even the Texans' struggling offense should be able to put up points against the Colts, setting up Fairbairn for another solid week. He's the No. 4 kicker in RotoBaller's rankings for Week 3.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Denzel Boston a Good Start in Week 3 Vs. Panthers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 8:01 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston is emerging as the leading target for Deshaun Watson and the Browns and has a touchdown in each of his first two games. Expect him to continue that success against a solid Panthers secondary in Week 3. The Browns return home for the home opener this week and expect Boston to show off his developing chemistry with Watson in what is a pretty tough matchup with the Panthers cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. In two games so far, Boston has totaled seven receptions for 154 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He's seen 11 targets total in both games combined, which is tied with KC Concepcion for the team lead in targets. Boston is making the most of his looks as he is averaging a team-best 22 yards per reception. Look for Boston to make a few big plays against the Panthers in Week 3 and continue his trend of making a splash in the passing game. The rookie second-round pick is riding the wave of a hot streak and fantasy managers should notice the trend and use Boston as a starting fantasy wide receiver.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Dalton Schultz Is a Strong TE1 vs. Indianapolis
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 7:56 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz had a monster week last week, catching 12 of his team-high 14 targets for 140 yards against the Bengals. He got so much volume due to the absence of Nico Collins (hamstring), who will be out again this week against the Colts. Schultz also had eight targets in Week 1 alongside Collins, so he's a key part of Houston's passing game going forward, even when Collins returns. This week, though, C.J. Stroud will likely pepper him with targets again, which could lead to a big game against the Colts, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season and were just trampled by Travis Kelce in Week 2. Schultz's high volume gives him a solid floor and a high ceiling, especially in PPR leagues. He is the TE6 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, setting him up as a strong option to start in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jared Wayne Set for a Larger Role Again in Week 3
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 7:51 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne had a strong training camp and preseason, earning his way onto the roster after spending last year on the team's practice squad. Wayne had only one catch for 12 yards in Week 1, but in Week 2, he played 50% of the team's snaps with Nico Collins (hamstring) out. He finished with the second-most targets of all the team's wide receivers, hauling in two of his seven targets for 33 yards. With Collins set to miss a second straight week and a favorable matchup against the Colts, Wayne is a deep-league flier play if you are digging deep on the waiver wire. He should have a significant role again, but he remains only the WR100 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Quinshon Judkins Is a Mid-Tier Starting RB in Week 3 Vs. Panthers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 7:48 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins looks like a mid-tier starting running back option this week against the Carolina Panthers after failing to breakout thus far this season. Judkins has found the rushing game a slow-go so far after 12 carries for 33 yards in Week 1 against the Jaguars and 12 carries for 21 yards in Week 2 against the Buccaneers. He has been involved in the passing game and has seven total receptions for 44 receiving yards combined in both contests. The good news is the carries and involvement in the passing game are there for Judkins. In Week 3 he goes against the Carolina Panthers, who will be missing leading tackler Devin Lloyd at linebacker due to injury. The Panthers gave up 291 total rushing yards in Week 1 to the Bears but rebounded with 157 rushing yards allowed to Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. The Browns could fall somewhere in the middle of the two performances and Judkins is clearly the lead back. Look for Judkins to get going a little bit more on the ground and continue his role in the passing attack. Judkins is a solid starter at the RB position, just don't expect elite RB1 numbers out of him this week.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Deshaun Watson Not Ready As Starting QB Even After Positive Week 2
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 7:37 AM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson rebounded from a rough Week 1 against the Jaguars and had a good statistical game against the Buccaneers in Week 2. The much-maligned quarterback was 24-for-30 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Watson is still a tough option to start at quarterback as he has a home game with the Panthers in Week 3. The Panthers defense gave up 59 points to the Chicago Bears in the opening week but rebounded to allow just three points to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. Both Watson and the Panthers defense are coming off of bounce-back efforts so it will be interesting to see what gives in Week 3. The Panthers have star defensive backs in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson along with Derrick Brown on the defensive line but will be playing without linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Nick Scott. Watson has an emerging bond with receiver Denzel Boston who has touchdowns in each of the first two games. Look for Watson to look Boston's way more in Week 3 and maybe get tight end Harold Fannin Jr. more involved. Watson tossed a TD pass to backup tight end Blake Whiteheart in Week 2. We still need to see more good performances from Watson before considering him a starting fantasy option even in deep leagues.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Jaylin Noel Is a Deep-League Sleeper vs. Indianapolis
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 7:35 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel earned some hype this week from QB C.J. Stroud, and the second-year receiver will get another chance to step up in Week 3 against the Colts with Nico Collins (hamstring) unable to return yet. While he didn't go off last week, his targets and snap share increased. He finished with just one catch on five targets for 31 yards and an additional 13-yard rush. He played the third-most snaps at receiver and remains a threat both on deep shots and catch-and-run chances. He has a good matchup against the Colts, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to WR this season and have been especially vulnerable against slot receivers, where Noel did a lot of work last week. He's still a boom-or-bust, high-risk play, which is why he's only RotoBaller's WR83 this week, but he does bring some upside if you're desperate for a plug-and-play option in deep leagues or looking for DFS bargain production.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Hutchinson Set for Expanded Role in Week 3
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 7:28 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson will get another chance to step up with Nico Collins (hamstring) ruled out for a second straight week, as the Texans head to Indianapolis for a divisional matchup. Hutchinson led Houston's wide receivers in snaps and targets in Week 2, converting three catches on nine targets into 37 yards. He also had three catches in Week 1, totaling 32 yards in a loss to the Bills. Despite his mediocre returns so far, he'll likely get another heavy target share in Week 3 without Collins, which does give him boom-or-bust upside against the Colts, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to WR this season. Hutchinson is only the WR60 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, though, so he remains a very high-risk start even with more work available.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Giants D/ST a Solid Streaming Option Against Titans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 26, 2026, 7:22 AM ETThe New York Giants defense enters Week 3 after a rough showing against one of the NFL's best offenses, the Los Angeles Rams. In two tough matchups against the Rams and the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants D/ST has allowed 24 points per game (19th in the NFL), 362.5 yards per game (27th), and has averaged 3.5 fantasy points per game (22nd). However, Week 3 offers the best matchup the defense has faced so far this season. The Tennessee Titans offense averaged the third-fewest points last season and has struggled to start the season, scoring 15 points per game and ranking last in offensive yards. Heavy rain and wind are expected, which could favor the Giants in a potential low-scoring affair. They're not the strongest defensive option in Week 3, but the New York defense could be a solid streaming option against Tennessee.--Nathan Harvey
Source: New York Giants
Kayshon Boutte Remains Only a Deep-League Flier in Week 3
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 7:21 AM ETHouston Texans Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte will get another chance to step up for his new team with Nico Collins (hamstring) set to miss a second straight game. Boutte caught three of five targets for 37 yards, tying Xavier Hutchinson for the highest receptions and receiving yards of the wide receivers against the Bengals. He gets a favorable matchup against the Colts, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers, but he remains a high-risk play in most formats since he is big-play reliant and is still adjusting to Houston's offense and playbook. In RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, Boutte is the WR54, indicating he's best left on your bench or waiver wire unless you're desperate or in a very deep league.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely a Low-End TE1 With Rough Conditions Expected in Week 3
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 26, 2026, 7:18 AM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely has been highly productive in his first few weeks with his new team. Through two games, Likely has hauled in 13 of 18 targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 14.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game. Despite wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) being healthy and active to start the season, Likely has been the team's lead receiver in every statistical category. However, quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) underwent season-ending surgery, and backup Jameis Winston will take over as starter. With Dart out, this Matt Nagy offense could lean more on the run game as it tries to limit Winston's turnovers. They face a Tennessee Titans defense that has allowed just 35 yards to tight ends in two games this season, but the main concern is the weather, with heavy rain and winds expected in East Rutherford on Sunday. While it's difficult to take Likely out of starting lineups given his consistent production, fantasy managers should temper expectations in Week 3.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Rain Could Limit Darnell Mooney's Volume Against Titans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 26, 2026, 7:16 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Darnell Mooney may struggle to find more volume in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. Through two games, Mooney has been efficient, hauling in four of five targets for 75 yards and averaging just 4.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game. With starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) set to miss the remainder of the season, Jameis Winston is set to take over the offense. Under Matt Nagy, the Giants could become even more run-heavy as they look to limit Winston's turnovers. The forecast in East Rutherford calls for heavy rain and wind at kickoff, which should lead to a low-scoring, run-heavy script for both the Titans and the Giants. Despite his strong efficiency to start the season, Mooney should remain out of starting lineups in Week 3.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Nabers a Risky Option in Harsh Conditions Against Titans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 26, 2026, 7:15 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers enters Week 3 with plenty of question marks after a poor showing against the Los Angeles Rams. Through two weeks, Nabers has caught just seven of 13 targets for 70 yards, averaging just over five half-PPR fantasy points per game. With starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) out for the season after undergoing knee surgery, Jameis Winston is set to take over as the starter. In Matt Nagy's offense, the Giants could lean more on the running game and limit Winston's passing volume, which would hurt Nabers immensely. Despite a great matchup against the Titans, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, heavy rain and wind are expected in East Rutherford on Sunday. With a potentially run-heavy script and Nabers' early-season struggles, he is a risky start for Week 3.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Devin Singletary Could Benefit from Expected Rough Conditions in Week 3
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 26, 2026, 7:13 AM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary could see a larger workload in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. Through two games, Singletary has nine carries for 25 yards and four receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown. Playing behind starting back Cam Skattebo, Singletary has carved out a role in the passing game and on third downs. With starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) set to miss the rest of the season, the Giants could lean more on the run game as they try to limit turnovers by Jameis Winston. The Titans rank in the bottom half against the run in 2025, and heavy rain and wind are expected on Sunday, which could give Singletary a solid workload in Week 3. While he's not a starting option with Skattebo leading, Singletary could have a productive outing in wet, windy conditions this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Woody Marks Is a Deep-League FLEX Option in Even Timeshare
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 7:12 AM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks has played about 50% of his team's snaps in each of the first two weeks of the season. He is sharing the workload with David Montgomery, and it seems Montgomery is the preferred option in scoring situations, while Marks gets more work as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. In Week 1, Marks took nine carries for 42 yards but was held to eight carries for eight yards against the Bengals in Week 2. He still had a decent PPR week, though, since he hauled in 5-of-6 targets for 27 yards. In Week 3, Marks is in a favorable matchup against the Colts, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season. He is RotoBaller's RB33 in PPR rankings for the week, making him a deep-league flex play or desperation RB3. Sharing the load should help to keep him fresh and healthier long-term, but his timeshare hurts his fantasy ceiling this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo Could Benefit From Rain and Wind Against Titans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 26, 2026, 7:11 AM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is looking to bounce back in Week 3 as the Giants host the Tennessee Titans. Through two games, Skattebo has totaled 30 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown, along with four receptions for 19 yards. Although Skattebo has played only 60% of snaps in 2026, he's the clear lead back in carries, out touching the next-closest back, Devin Singletary, by 21 attempts. With starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) done for the season, the Giants, under offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, could lean more on Skattebo and the run game as they try to limit turnovers from Jameis Winston. The Titans have ranked in the bottom half of run defense over the last two seasons, and heavy rain and wind could mean Skattebo has a huge workload on Sunday. With inclement weather and a positive game script possible against Tennessee, Skattebo is a high-end RB2 and could have a great outing in Week 3.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Jameis Winston Facing Tough Conditions Against Titans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 26, 2026, 7:09 AM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston will make his first start of the 2026 season in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. Winston replaced the injured Jaxson Dart, who underwent surgery after a significant knee injury sustained against the Los Angeles Rams. Winston struggled in relief last week, completing 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. With Dart done for the season, Matt Nagy's offense could become even more run-heavy to limit turnover opportunities. He faces an ideal matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2025. However, rain and heavy winds are expected in East Rutherford on Sunday and could force both teams to lean on their running games, leading to a potential low-scoring affair. In Week 3, Winston is better left on fantasy benches in both single and 2QB formats.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery Set Up in a Strong Matchup vs. Indianapolis
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 7:02 AM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery came back to earth in Week 2 after flying high with three touchdowns in his Texans debut in Week 1. The Bengals held him to just 10 rushing yards on six carries and two catches for 14 more yards, after he racked up 79 rushing and receiving yards in Week 1. The Texans went extremely pass-heavy in Week 2, leaving Montgomery with limited work, even though he continues to split snaps evenly with Woody Marks. Montgomery is the preferred option in scoring situations, though, which could help him bounce back with a big week against the Colts in Week 3. Indy has allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season, giving up huge games to Derrick Henry and Kenneth Walker III in their two losses to start the year. Montgomery is the RB17 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings as a result of that juicy matchup, and he can be a solid RB2 in most leagues this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
C.J. Stroud Is a High-Risk QB2 without His Top Receiver
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 6:52 AM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud led the NFL in pass attempts through the first two weeks of the season, attempting a total of 93 passes against the Bills and Bengals. While he has had plenty of opportunities, he has only completed 60.2% of those passes for an average of 313.5 yards per game and two passing scores. Stroud threw the ball 55 times last week against the Bengals but couldn't lead the offense into the end zone on any drives in the team's 20-6 defeat. Stroud and the Texans' offense felt the absence of top receiver Nico Collins (hamstring), who will miss a second straight game this week. The 0-2 Texans will be visiting the 0-2 Colts in a matchup of desperate teams trying to avoid three straight losses to start the season. The Colts have allowed the third-most fantasy points to QBs this season, allowing 300+ yards passing to both Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. While he does have some sleeper upside, without Collins, Stroud is only the No. 25 QB in Rotoballer's rankings in Week 3. He's high-risk in this struggling offense and is not a good option in single-QB leagues, sitting on the fringes of being a starter in dual-QB leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
CeeDee Lamb An Elite WR1 For Fantasy Football In Week 3
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 26, 2026, 3:53 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb dominated the Washington Commanders in Week 2 by catching eight of his nine targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Lamb looked like he was all the way back from the high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3 last year, an injury that usually leads to a dip in production for the remainder of the season. Lamb has seized the sure-fire WR1 role away from teammate George Pickens, who's been notably less productive. Lamb has been Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite target through two weeks, and expect more heavy usage in Week 3. The Baltimore Ravens present a tougher defensive challenge than did the Commanders, but Lamb is good enough that he should be started in all fantasy football leagues regardless of matchup. Expect another big day from him as the centerpiece of one of the better passing offenses in the NFL.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN