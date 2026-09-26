Derrick Henry is Central to the Ravens Offense and Fantasy Lineups in Week 3
Sep 26, 2026, 8:22 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in Week 3, and is seeking to put the disappointing 17-24 Week 2 loss against the New Orleans Saints behind him. During the team's home opener loss, Henry ran for 68 yards and a touchdown off his 16 rush attempts and hauled in all three of his targets for 19 receiving yards. Henry still managed to finish as the week's RB7 even though the Ravens only had four drives in the second half, and they were forced to throw on their final possession. However, Henry is 2-0 against the Cowboys in his career (1-0 with the Ravens), including 174 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns in a 28-25 Ravens win in 2024. The Ravens may need another vintage Henry ground domination performance at Maracanã Stadium on Sunday as the receiving corps continues to mend. Some managers may be concerned about Henry's 54% snap share this season, but this is consistent with his 55% snap share average in 2025. Henry's rush share, which is arguably the more important metric to monitor, is still a staggering 85%, which is slightly elevated from his 78% rush share last season. Henry also faces a somewhat favorable match in Brazil this weekend, even though the Ravens will be without left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe). The Cowboys' run defense has allowed the third-most rushing yards per game (173.5), the fifth-most rushing yards per play allowed (5), and their 8.7% stacked box percentage is tied for the lowest in the NFL. Henry is a high-end RB1 and is a must-start across all formats in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
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Ravens Defense Off the Streaming Radar South of the Equator in Week 3
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 26, 2026, 8:21 AM ETThe Baltimore Ravens' defense and special teams (DST) look to put the 17-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints behind them as they head to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has taken two sacks so far this season, which is the fifth-best for all qualified passers. In addition, Dak has been rather safe with the football, with one interception over 65 passing attempts. Together, these data points limit the Ravens DST's upside and ability to generate points, as this Week 3 matchup projects as the highest over/unders on the slate. That means managers in leagues that penalize for points allowed over 35 or for yards given up over 350 are heavily reliant on the Cowboys' offense to give up sacks and turnovers. To their credit, the Ravens are averaging 2.5 sacks per game and have two turnovers before heading to Brazil. Moreover, their 43.8% quarterback pressure rate ranks fifth in the NFL, giving managers in deep leagues without better options a small glimmer of hope. However, Teddye Buchanan (knee) and Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) have yet to take the field this season, and both are without injury designations and are set to play on Sunday. Managers may also opt to hold the Ravens DST, which is still learning and growing under the new Jesse Minter system, because they take on the Titans, Falcons, and Browns in Weeks 4-6 after their Week 3 foray in Brazil against the Cowboys. Nonetheless, the Ravens DST is Rotoballer's 15th-ranked unit, making them a fringe starter in 14-person or larger leagues.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Jerry Jeudy Not Getting Enough Looks In Passing Game
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 8:19 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has not been heavily involved in the Browns passing attack thus far through two games of the season and cannot be trusted as a fantasy wide receiver play until he shows more. He should not be used this week in a matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Jeudy has seen five total targets this season and has two catches for 26 receiving yards. That's not enough involvement to make him fantasy relevant and until he develops more of a chemistry with Deshaun Watson, he should remain on the bench. Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, although both rookies, have emerged as the two main pass-catching targets in Cleveland as well as the tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Coming into the season, it was expected that Jeudy might have a role in the passing game as the second or third receiver as the veteran, but that really hasn't developed yet. Until further notice Jeudy can't be trusted to return fantasy results.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Tyler Loop is a Top Kicking Option Again in Week 3
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 26, 2026, 8:17 AM ETBaltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop had a disappointing outing in the team's 17-24 Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but he is likely to bounce back against the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this Sunday. Loop made both of his extra point attempts and one 49-yard field goal in the second half. However, his 49-yard field goal attempt in the first half was blocked, marking his first missed field goal attempt this season. The international game between the Ravens and Cowboys is projected as Week 3's highest over/under, which sets up Loop in a prime position for kicking opportunities throughout the game. NFL officials have sought to assuage early reports about poor field conditions at Maracanã Stadium, which may give managers some pause about starting Loop. However, Loop has a 90% career field goal completion rate outdoors, and early weather forecasts for game time in Rio have minimal chance of precipitation and low wind. In addition, over our small two-game sample size, head coach Jesse Minter seems confident taking the points with Loop and does not appear to share his predecessor's proclivity for forgoing kicks beyond 40 yards. Loop is Rotoballer's second-ranked kicker for Week 3 and is only behind Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey on the other side of the Brazil game.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Zay Flowers Has a Favorable Matchup, but Remains Questionable for Week 3
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 26, 2026, 8:16 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) looks to return to the lineup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He was a non-participant in Wednesday's and Thursday's practices, but managed to eke out a limited practice on Friday. He carries his questionable tag into the weekend and looks to be a game-time decision Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys' pass defense gave up a top-ten wide receiver finish to Washington Commanders wideout Stefon Diggs in Week 2, and their +0.28 passing EPA per play is the third-highest in the NFL. Moreover, the Cowboys' third-worst 2.6% sack rate and bottom-third quarterback pressure rate should give Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson more time to connect with Flowers downfield. The Week 3 Ravens-Cowboys matchup has the highest over/under of the week at 52.5, and Flowers' explosive playmaking ability would put him in a prime position to put up WR1 fantasy numbers. Admittedly, managers are likely concerned about the risk of reaggravating his hamstring injury, which is heightened given allegations of poor field conditions at Maracanã Stadium, but if Flowers is active, he is a locked-in starter as a WR2.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Texans D/ST Looking to Bounce Back against the Colts
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 8:15 AM ETThe Texans D/ST was expected to be an elite unit this season, but they struggled in the first two weeks against the Bills and Bengals. They did get five sacks in Week 2 against Cincinnati, but are still looking for their first takeaway of the year. In Week 3, they'll go on the road to Indianapolis to take on the Colts, who have three turnovers in two weeks but have only allowed two sacks. Both the Colts and Texans are 0-2 and desperate for a win, but the Texans' defense has enough talent and playmakers to be the difference in this Week 3 matchup. The Texans are an elite play as the No. 3 DST in RotoBaller's rankings, so play them with confidence this week in Indianapolis.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Mark Andrews Hoping to Turn Opportunities into Fantasy Points in Week 3
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 26, 2026, 8:13 AM ETBaltimore Ravens veteran tight end Mark Andrews hauled in six of his seven targets for 49 yards in the team's 17-24 home opener loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. While this stat line did not completely sink managers who started him, it left many disappointed. Andrews was projected as a high-end TE1 in Week 2 based primarily on optimism of an increased workload due to an early rash of wide receiver injuries that plagued the offense. Interestingly, with wide receivers Zay Flowers (hamstring) and Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) both missing Week 2, Andrews did not see substantive increases in targets (7 up from 6) or snap share (71% down from 72%) compared to Week 1 when those two pass catchers were on the field. The only marked difference was that he ran 27 routes in Week 2, which was up from 21 routes in the season opener. This suggests Andrews may see a slight bump in opportunities through injuries to the receiving corps via routes. Still, he is not the primary beneficiary in terms of targets if Flowers misses another game this weekend. Andrews and the Ravens are heading to Brazil to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. The Cowboys defense has been hot and cold through two weeks against the tight end position. They gave up an overall TE1 performance to Isaiah Likely in Week 1, by way of eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns, but kept the Commanders' tight ends to just three total fantasy points in Week 2. With opportunities and a potentially vulnerable defense to tight ends, Andrews projects as a low-end TE1 with a modest floor in Week 3 against the Cowboys.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Rashod Bateman Poised for More Opportunities in Week 3
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 26, 2026, 8:11 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman took advantage of his team WR1 opportunity in the Baltimore Ravens' Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and he is likely to maintain his receiving niche in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil. With Zay Flowers (hamstring) missing Week 2, Bateman led the team in routes (33), targets (9), receptions (7), yards (88), and scored his first touchdown since Week 9 of 2025. Even though Bateman failed to record a reception in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts with Flowers missing half that game, the sixth-year receiver has quietly been a staple of the Ravens' pass attack for years. Bateman has maintained a 68% or higher snap share in three of his five seasons with the Ravens, all of which were with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Last season, Bateman averaged 23 routes run per game, and his 33 and 26 routes run in Weeks 2 and 1, respectively, demonstrate additional opportunities for Bateman with or without Flowers in the lineup. Looking ahead to the Ravens' Week 3 opponent in Brazil, the Cowboys' defense has allowed quarterbacks to target a receiver with three or more yards of separation on 12 of 17 play-action attempts this season (70.6%), the second-highest rate in the NFL. This should help Bateman in two ways. First, Bateman is averaging 3.4 separation yards this season, in keeping with his 2.9-yard career average, and second, the Ravens' 34.4% play-action percentage is the fourth-highest in the NFL through two weeks. With Flowers' status still up in the air for Sunday, managers with Bateman should consider him a WR3/Flex option if Flowers were to miss Week 3. If Flowers is active, Bateman would drop to WR4/low-end Flex consideration in deep leagues, buoyed primarily by the favorable game environment and relatively weak Cowboys passing defense.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
LaJohntay Wester an Intriguing Deep League Option Dependent on Injuries
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Sep 26, 2026, 8:10 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester is likely to assume the team's WR2 role against the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in Week 3. With Zay Flowers (hamstring) out of the lineup against the Ravens' Week 2 17-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Wester ran the second-most routes (22) of the Baltimore wide receivers. However, those routes led to only two targets and one reception for 14 yards. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, alongside tight end Mark Andrews, were the primary beneficiaries of Flowers' absence, with Bateman hauling in seven of his nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown. After Bateman, there was a massive drop-off in wide receiver production. Fellow wideout Chris Moore saw three targets on his 18 routes, and Devontez Walker had just one reception off two targets from 14 routes, but it was for 47 yards. LaJohntay Wester is a deep-field threat and, with the Cowboys' bottom-third quarterback pressure rate, quarterback Lamar Jackson should have time for Wester to get downfield. There is no clear number three wide receiver behind Flowers and Bateman, but Wester is likely to be on the field the most and run the most routes behind Bateman. If Zay Flowers, who remains questionable after having just one limited practice this week, were to sit out Week 3, then Wester profiles as a risky WR4/deep-Flex option for deep leagues.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
KC Concepcion Only a Deep-League Play at WR Vs. Panthers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 8:08 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion is tied for the team-lead in targets at 11 with Denzel Boston but he hasn't done much with his catches through the first two weeks of the season. Concepcion has caught 10 of those 11 targets for 71 receiving yards. That's just 7.1 yards per reception. So far Concepcion has been used as the safe, short target for Deshaun Watson and we could see more of the same against the Panthers in Week 3. Until Concepcion shows he can be more of a deep threat or turn in more yards after the catch, he will only be usable as a deep-league fantasy wide receiver. The Panthers have a talented duo of cornerbacks in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson and are not likely to allow much to Concepcion, while Boston might be the Cleveland receiver who can do the most damage. Concepcion, the rookie out of Texas A&M is continuing to develop as a receiver and it might take him a little bit of time to emerge as a valuable starting fantasy receiver.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Ka'imi Fairbairn Is a Top-Five Kicker in Indianapolis
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 8:04 AM ETHouston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn has the advantage of kicking indoors for a third straight week to start the season, as his team heads to Indianapolis to take on the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Fairbairn has made three of his four field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries so far this season. His rare miss last week was from 58 yards, so definitely not a chip shot he should have made. He remains one of the most reliable kickers in the league, and he's in a great spot against the Colts, who have allowed a league-high 37.0 points and 514.5 yards per game to start the year. Even the Texans' struggling offense should be able to put up points against the Colts, setting up Fairbairn for another solid week. He's the No. 4 kicker in RotoBaller's rankings for Week 3.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Denzel Boston a Good Start in Week 3 Vs. Panthers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 8:01 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston is emerging as the leading target for Deshaun Watson and the Browns and has a touchdown in each of his first two games. Expect him to continue that success against a solid Panthers secondary in Week 3. The Browns return home for the home opener this week and expect Boston to show off his developing chemistry with Watson in what is a pretty tough matchup with the Panthers cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. In two games so far, Boston has totaled seven receptions for 154 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He's seen 11 targets total in both games combined, which is tied with KC Concepcion for the team lead in targets. Boston is making the most of his looks as he is averaging a team-best 22 yards per reception. Look for Boston to make a few big plays against the Panthers in Week 3 and continue his trend of making a splash in the passing game. The rookie second-round pick is riding the wave of a hot streak and fantasy managers should notice the trend and use Boston as a starting fantasy wide receiver.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Dalton Schultz Is a Strong TE1 vs. Indianapolis
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 7:56 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz had a monster week last week, catching 12 of his team-high 14 targets for 140 yards against the Bengals. He got so much volume due to the absence of Nico Collins (hamstring), who will be out again this week against the Colts. Schultz also had eight targets in Week 1 alongside Collins, so he's a key part of Houston's passing game going forward, even when Collins returns. This week, though, C.J. Stroud will likely pepper him with targets again, which could lead to a big game against the Colts, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season and were just trampled by Travis Kelce in Week 2. Schultz's high volume gives him a solid floor and a high ceiling, especially in PPR leagues. He is the TE6 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, setting him up as a strong option to start in almost all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jared Wayne Set for a Larger Role Again in Week 3
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 7:51 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne had a strong training camp and preseason, earning his way onto the roster after spending last year on the team's practice squad. Wayne had only one catch for 12 yards in Week 1, but in Week 2, he played 50% of the team's snaps with Nico Collins (hamstring) out. He finished with the second-most targets of all the team's wide receivers, hauling in two of his seven targets for 33 yards. With Collins set to miss a second straight week and a favorable matchup against the Colts, Wayne is a deep-league flier play if you are digging deep on the waiver wire. He should have a significant role again, but he remains only the WR100 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Quinshon Judkins Is a Mid-Tier Starting RB in Week 3 Vs. Panthers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 7:48 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins looks like a mid-tier starting running back option this week against the Carolina Panthers after failing to breakout thus far this season. Judkins has found the rushing game a slow-go so far after 12 carries for 33 yards in Week 1 against the Jaguars and 12 carries for 21 yards in Week 2 against the Buccaneers. He has been involved in the passing game and has seven total receptions for 44 receiving yards combined in both contests. The good news is the carries and involvement in the passing game are there for Judkins. In Week 3 he goes against the Carolina Panthers, who will be missing leading tackler Devin Lloyd at linebacker due to injury. The Panthers gave up 291 total rushing yards in Week 1 to the Bears but rebounded with 157 rushing yards allowed to Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. The Browns could fall somewhere in the middle of the two performances and Judkins is clearly the lead back. Look for Judkins to get going a little bit more on the ground and continue his role in the passing attack. Judkins is a solid starter at the RB position, just don't expect elite RB1 numbers out of him this week.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Deshaun Watson Not Ready As Starting QB Even After Positive Week 2
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 26, 2026, 7:37 AM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson rebounded from a rough Week 1 against the Jaguars and had a good statistical game against the Buccaneers in Week 2. The much-maligned quarterback was 24-for-30 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Watson is still a tough option to start at quarterback as he has a home game with the Panthers in Week 3. The Panthers defense gave up 59 points to the Chicago Bears in the opening week but rebounded to allow just three points to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. Both Watson and the Panthers defense are coming off of bounce-back efforts so it will be interesting to see what gives in Week 3. The Panthers have star defensive backs in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson along with Derrick Brown on the defensive line but will be playing without linebacker Devin Lloyd and safety Nick Scott. Watson has an emerging bond with receiver Denzel Boston who has touchdowns in each of the first two games. Look for Watson to look Boston's way more in Week 3 and maybe get tight end Harold Fannin Jr. more involved. Watson tossed a TD pass to backup tight end Blake Whiteheart in Week 2. We still need to see more good performances from Watson before considering him a starting fantasy option even in deep leagues.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Jaylin Noel Is a Deep-League Sleeper vs. Indianapolis
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 7:35 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel earned some hype this week from QB C.J. Stroud, and the second-year receiver will get another chance to step up in Week 3 against the Colts with Nico Collins (hamstring) unable to return yet. While he didn't go off last week, his targets and snap share increased. He finished with just one catch on five targets for 31 yards and an additional 13-yard rush. He played the third-most snaps at receiver and remains a threat both on deep shots and catch-and-run chances. He has a good matchup against the Colts, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to WR this season and have been especially vulnerable against slot receivers, where Noel did a lot of work last week. He's still a boom-or-bust, high-risk play, which is why he's only RotoBaller's WR83 this week, but he does bring some upside if you're desperate for a plug-and-play option in deep leagues or looking for DFS bargain production.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Hutchinson Set for Expanded Role in Week 3
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 7:28 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson will get another chance to step up with Nico Collins (hamstring) ruled out for a second straight week, as the Texans head to Indianapolis for a divisional matchup. Hutchinson led Houston's wide receivers in snaps and targets in Week 2, converting three catches on nine targets into 37 yards. He also had three catches in Week 1, totaling 32 yards in a loss to the Bills. Despite his mediocre returns so far, he'll likely get another heavy target share in Week 3 without Collins, which does give him boom-or-bust upside against the Colts, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to WR this season. Hutchinson is only the WR60 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, though, so he remains a very high-risk start even with more work available.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Giants D/ST a Solid Streaming Option Against Titans
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 26, 2026, 7:22 AM ETThe New York Giants defense enters Week 3 after a rough showing against one of the NFL's best offenses, the Los Angeles Rams. In two tough matchups against the Rams and the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants D/ST has allowed 24 points per game (19th in the NFL), 362.5 yards per game (27th), and has averaged 3.5 fantasy points per game (22nd). However, Week 3 offers the best matchup the defense has faced so far this season. The Tennessee Titans offense averaged the third-fewest points last season and has struggled to start the season, scoring 15 points per game and ranking last in offensive yards. Heavy rain and wind are expected, which could favor the Giants in a potential low-scoring affair. They're not the strongest defensive option in Week 3, but the New York defense could be a solid streaming option against Tennessee.--Nathan Harvey
Source: New York Giants
Kayshon Boutte Remains Only a Deep-League Flier in Week 3
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 26, 2026, 7:21 AM ETHouston Texans Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte will get another chance to step up for his new team with Nico Collins (hamstring) set to miss a second straight game. Boutte caught three of five targets for 37 yards, tying Xavier Hutchinson for the highest receptions and receiving yards of the wide receivers against the Bengals. He gets a favorable matchup against the Colts, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers, but he remains a high-risk play in most formats since he is big-play reliant and is still adjusting to Houston's offense and playbook. In RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings, Boutte is the WR54, indicating he's best left on your bench or waiver wire unless you're desperate or in a very deep league.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely a Low-End TE1 With Rough Conditions Expected in Week 3
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 26, 2026, 7:18 AM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely has been highly productive in his first few weeks with his new team. Through two games, Likely has hauled in 13 of 18 targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 14.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game. Despite wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) being healthy and active to start the season, Likely has been the team's lead receiver in every statistical category. However, quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) underwent season-ending surgery, and backup Jameis Winston will take over as starter. With Dart out, this Matt Nagy offense could lean more on the run game as it tries to limit Winston's turnovers. They face a Tennessee Titans defense that has allowed just 35 yards to tight ends in two games this season, but the main concern is the weather, with heavy rain and winds expected in East Rutherford on Sunday. While it's difficult to take Likely out of starting lineups given his consistent production, fantasy managers should temper expectations in Week 3.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller