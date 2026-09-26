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Jason Sanders a Borderline Streaming Kicker

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Sep 26, 2026, 10:01 AM ET

New York Jets kicker Jason Sanders has made four of five field-goal attempts and all four extra points through two games. He connected from 33, 51 and 52 yards in the opener, then made his only attempt from 32 yards against Green Bay. The Jets have shown enough offensive life to keep giving him chances, and Detroit has allowed 30 or more points in each of its first two games. There is still a roster detail to watch before Sunday. Sanders remains on the practice squad as of Friday after being elevated for each of the first two games, so New York would need to elevate him again for the matchup with Detroit. RotoBaller ranks Sanders as the K13 for Week 3. Assuming he handles the job again, his range and the indoor setting make him a reasonable streaming option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 10:00 AM ET

"Surgery remains a strong possibility" for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) at the end of the 2026 season, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Daniels dislocated his left elbow during his team's Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the same injury he suffered in Week 9 of the 2025 season. While Daniels will not play in Washington's Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, he has not been placed on Injured Reserve and could make a relatively quick return to the field. Pelissero reports that Daniels was "determined" to avoid immediate surgery, meaning that he will wear a brace and attempt to play through the injury. When healthy, the 25-year-old remains a high-upside fantasy quarterback thanks to his ability to produce as both a passer and a rusher. However, Daniels' shaky health outlook makes it difficult for fantasy managers to trust him going forward.--Will Brady
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
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Sep 26, 2026, 9:58 AM ET

New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq caught two of three targets for 17 yards against Green Bay after recording three receptions for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown in his NFL debut. His Week 3 opportunity is more interesting now that Mason Taylor has officially been ruled out with a thumb injury. Taylor did not practice at all this week, leaving Sadiq and Jeremy Ruckert to handle the available tight-end work. Detroit gave up seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown to Dalton Kincaid last Thursday, although Sadiq has not shown anything close to that kind of receiving role yet. RotoBaller ranks him as the TE32 for Week 3. He remains a risky play in normal leagues, but Taylor's absence gives Sadiq his clearest path yet to additional routes and targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 9:57 AM ET

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen only carried five times against Green Bay, gaining seven yards, but one of those attempts went for a five-yard touchdown. He also caught his only target for eight yards. The score helped his fantasy line, but the workload was much more important. Breece Hall handled 16 carries and all five running back targets after Allen received 10 carries in the opener. Detroit was hit hard by James Cook III last week, but Allen does not have enough volume to chase the matchup by itself. RotoBaller ranks him as the RB42 for Week 3. He remains an important bench stash because of the role he could inherit if Hall misses time, but last week's touchdown does not suddenly make Allen a dependable weekly flex.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 9:55 AM ET

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell made a major jump in Week 2, catching six passes for 63 yards on a team-high 12 targets against Green Bay. He saw only three targets in the opener, so the increased workload was the biggest takeaway. Mitchell now has nine catches for 123 yards through two games and has become a much more important part of the Jets' passing attack. His status needs to be monitored after he injured a finger during Thursday's practice. Mitchell was limited Thursday and Friday and is officially questionable. The matchup is appealing, with Detroit already allowing six passing touchdowns through two games. RotoBaller ranks Mitchell as the WR32 for Week 3. If active, he has moved into legitimate flex consideration rather than simply being a deep-ball gamble.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 9:53 AM ET

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson caught five of seven targets for 57 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay, giving him 11 catches for 136 yards through two games. Adonai Mitchell drew more targets last week, but Wilson remains Geno Smith's top established option and has caught Smith's only passing touchdown of the season. Detroit has already given up six passing touchdowns through two games. Tyler Shough threw for 410 yards and three scores against the Lions in Week 1, and Josh Allen added another three touchdowns last Thursday. RotoBaller ranks Wilson as the WR12 for Week 3. Mitchell's growing role gives New York another legitimate option on the other side, but Wilson remains an easy fantasy start and carries WR1 upside in this matchup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 9:52 AM ET

New York Jets running back Breece Hall struggled to find room against Green Bay, finishing with 29 yards on 16 carries, but his work in the passing game saved the afternoon. Hall caught all five of his targets for 63 yards, including a 43-yard gain. Braelon Allen took the short rushing touchdown, but Hall still handled 21 touches and remained the clear lead back. Detroit just allowed James Cook III to run for 135 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, while Josh Allen added another 69 yards and two scores on the ground. It is a much more appealing setup than Hall had against the Packers. RotoBaller ranks him as the RB13 for Week 3. Allen could continue stealing some short-yardage work, but Hall's combination of carries and receiving involvement keeps him firmly in fantasy lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 9:51 AM ET

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith threw for 247 yards and a touchdown in last week's overtime loss to Green Bay, completing 27 of 41 passes without an interception. He also added 17 rushing yards on five carries. The 41 attempts were a big jump from the 24 passes he threw in the opener, and Week 3 could require another busy afternoon. Detroit gave up 410 passing yards and three touchdowns to Tyler Shough in Week 1 before Josh Allen threw for 248 yards and three more scores last Thursday. Smith does not carry the same ceiling as Allen, but the matchup is much more inviting than the one he saw against Green Bay. RotoBaller ranks him as the QB18 for Week 3. He remains safest in Superflex leagues, though he also has some one-quarterback streaming appeal in Detroit.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 9:50 AM ET

The Buffalo Bills D/ST gets a Los Angeles offense that has scored only 14 points in each of its first two games. Justin Herbert has thrown three interceptions and been sacked six times, with three sacks coming in each loss. Buffalo has created pressure of its own, led by Greg Rousseau, who has four sacks and three forced fumbles through two games. There are a couple of personnel issues to monitor. Ed Oliver is questionable with a hip injury after returning to a full practice Friday, while T.J. Sanders is out after undergoing an appendectomy. The matchup still gives Buffalo plenty of paths to fantasy production if the pass rush can keep Herbert uncomfortable. RotoBaller ranks the Bills D/ST 10th for Week 3. They are a viable starting option against a Chargers offense that has struggled with turnovers and protection.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 9:48 AM ET

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis has struggled in two road games, but he'll make his first start at Hard Rock Stadium for the Dolphins this week against the Chiefs. In a tough road matchup against the 49ers, Willis threw for 197 yards last week and connected on his first passing touchdown of the season. He only ran for six yards on two carries in that contest, though, after racking up 39 yards and a touchdown on the ground in Week 1. This week, he'll face the Chiefs' defense, which has been very strong this season, allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to QBs. Willis still brings good rushing potential and has a high enough ceiling to be this week's QB21 in RotoBaller's rankings. The offense is designed to be conservative and run-heavy, and without third-round pick Caleb Douglas (ankle), Willis will have fewer options in the passing game. If you need to start him in dual-QB leagues, you still can, but he hasn't been able to get much going in the early part of his time with the Dolphins.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 9:46 AM ET

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass did not attempt a field goal against Detroit because the offense kept finishing drives in the end zone. He made five of six extra-point attempts as Buffalo scored six touchdowns in the 41-31 victory. That kind of efficiency can occasionally work against a fantasy kicker, but Bass remains attached to an offense that has scored 77 points through two games. Los Angeles has allowed exactly 26 points in each of its first two losses, so Buffalo should have opportunities to put points on the board again. RotoBaller ranks Bass as the K10 for Week 3, putting him inside the usual starting range. The Bills will not turn every scoring drive into a touchdown forever, and Bass remains a solid option at home against the Chargers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 9:43 AM ET

Across two games in 2026, New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson has recorded seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Johnson has established himself as the Saints' TE1 and appears to have developed a strong rapport with Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. Across his last five games dating back to Week 16 of the 2025 season, Johnson is averaging 12.9 PPR fantasy points per contest. In Week 3, the Saints will take on a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has allowed just one passing touchdown this season and currently ranks 10th in the NFL in total passing yards allowed (412). Still, New Orleans looks like one of the better passing offenses in the league early in the year, and Johnson has a clear role as a target in the middle of the field and in the red zone. In Week 3 against the Raiders, Johnson profiles as a low-end top-12 tight end option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 9:42 AM ET

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman bounced back from a one-catch, one-yard opener by catching all six of his targets for 63 yards against Detroit. His own availability is now the issue. Coleman missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury before returning on a limited basis Friday, and he is officially questionable. Head coach Joe Brady said both Coleman and DJ Moore will be game-time decisions. If Coleman plays, the six-target Week 2 performance gives fantasy managers something more encouraging to work with than his opener did. There is still plenty of competition for looks from Moore, Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid. RotoBaller ranks Coleman as the WR65 for Week 3, keeping him outside the normal flex range. His value rises if Moore sits, but Coleman is still better suited for deeper leagues if the full receiving group is available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 9:40 AM ET

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir caught three of six targets for 38 yards against Detroit after posting four catches for 50 yards on six targets in the opener. The production has been modest, but 12 targets through two games have kept him involved in a passing attack with plenty of mouths to feed. His Week 3 outlook gets more interesting because DJ Moore and Keon Coleman are both questionable and will be game-time decisions. If either is unavailable, Shakir should have a cleaner path to targets against Los Angeles. Dalton Kincaid has commanded plenty of work early, so Shakir still does not have a huge ceiling without an injury ahead of him. RotoBaller ranks him as the WR44 for Week 3. He is a PPR flex option whose appeal would rise if Buffalo is missing one of its outside receivers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 9:39 AM ET

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore enters Week 3 with a shoulder injury after leaving last Thursday's win over Detroit in the second quarter. He was limited Friday and is officially questionable, with head coach Joe Brady saying Moore will be a game-time decision. His Bills debut showed what the upside looks like. Moore caught five of a team-high eight targets for 100 yards and a touchdown against Houston before being held without a catch prior to his Week 2 exit. RotoBaller still ranks him as the WR18 for Week 3 despite the injury. Fantasy managers will have to check his status Sunday morning, but there should not be much hesitation if Moore is active and Buffalo gives no indication that his workload will be limited. He remains a strong WR2 in one of the league's hottest offenses.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 9:37 AM ET

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid followed his 130-yard opener with seven catches for 95 yards and a touchdown against Detroit. He now has 12 receptions for 225 yards through two games and has led Buffalo in receiving yardage both weeks. The Week 2 touchdown came from 16 yards out, and Kincaid has already produced gains of 38, 40 and 35 yards this season. This has been much more than a collection of short tight-end catches. The Chargers allowed 305 total yards to Las Vegas last week and have been beaten for explosive plays through their first two games. RotoBaller ranks Kincaid as the TE2 for Week 3, behind only Trey McBride. That is lofty territory, but his first two games have earned it. Kincaid should remain locked into fantasy lineups against Los Angeles.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 9:36 AM ET

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III tore through Detroit in Week 2, carrying 21 times for 135 yards and a touchdown in the 41-31 win. He had already crossed 100 yards before halftime and finished with 139 yards from scrimmage after adding one catch for four yards. Los Angeles did a much better job against the run last week, holding Ashton Jeanty to 48 yards on 21 carries, so Cook is not walking into the same setup he had against Detroit. Buffalo's offense is operating at such a high level that the matchup only matters so much. Cook remains the clear lead back, and his 21 carries last week were a good sign even with Josh Allen continuing to handle some of the work near the goal line. RotoBaller has Cook at RB7 for Week 3. He remains an RB1 against the Chargers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 9:35 AM ET

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen put together another huge fantasy performance in Week 2, throwing for 248 yards and three touchdowns while adding 69 rushing yards and two more scores against Detroit. Through two games, Buffalo has scored 77 points, and Allen has accounted for nine total touchdowns without throwing an interception. Los Angeles has opened the season with consecutive losses, giving up 393 total yards to Arizona before allowing 305 to Las Vegas last week. The Chargers did force three turnovers against the Raiders, so this is not a defense Buffalo can completely overlook. None of that changes the fantasy equation with Allen. RotoBaller ranks him as the QB1 for Week 3, and his rushing work around the goal line continues to separate him from almost everyone else at the position. Allen belongs in lineups everywhere against Los Angeles.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 9:30 AM ET

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant impressed in his team's season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, recording four catches for 42 yards on six targets. However, the second-year wideout's production dried up in Week 2, as he saw just one target and failed to record a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In Week 3, Bryant and the Broncos will take on the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have been very difficult to throw on so far this season, allowing the third-fewest yards per pass attempt (5.1) in the NFL. Perhaps most importantly for Bryant's fantasy outlook, he remains behind veteran Broncos wideouts Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton on the team's depth chart at the position. As long as those two remain healthy, Bryant is a risky bet for consistent fantasy production. In Week 3 against the Rams, Bryant profiles as a deep-league flex option at best.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 9:21 AM ET

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele has been a steady producer for fantasy managers to open 2026, recording 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets across two games. With Saints rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) currently on Injured Reserve, Vele is locked in as the WR2 in New Orleans alongside Chris Olave. In Week 3, the Saints will take on a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has allowed just one passing touchdown this season and currently ranks 10th in the NFL in total passing yards allowed (412). However, the Saints have fielded a high-volume passing attack this season, which is consistent with head coach Kellen Moore's history as an NFL play-caller. As long as that trend continues on Sunday, Vele should see his fair share of targets. In Week 3 against Las Vegas, Vele profiles as a low-end WR3/flex option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 26, 2026, 9:09 AM ET

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has gotten off to an excellent start to the 2026 season, catching 18 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets in his first two games. The 26-year-old has established himself as the clear number one option in a Saints passing game that is ascending in quarterback Tyler Shough's first full season as the starter. In Week 3, Olave and the Saints will take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders have defended well against the pass so far, giving up just one passing touchdown and ranking 10th in the NFL in total passing yards allowed (412). However, the Saints have attempted the second-most passes in the league through two weeks. If New Orleans continues to operate with a pass-heavy game script, Olave is a lock to see a high volume of targets and a good bet to produce for fantasy managers. In Week 3 against Las Vegas, Olave remains a solid fantasy WR1.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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