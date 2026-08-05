Freddie Freeman Leaves With Apparent Wrist Injury on Wednesday
Freddie Freeman (wrist) left Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field early due to an apparent wrist injury after a check swing in the top of the fifth inning, according to Dodgers writer Adrian Medina. Freeman went 1-for-3 at the plate before being replaced at first base by Enrique Hernandez. It's unclear how serious Freeman's injury is, but the Dodgers will not take any chances with their star players with a huge cushion in the National League West right now. The 36-year-old former MVP, 10-time All-Star, and World Series MVP is the heartbeat of the Dodgers, other than two-way Superstar Shohei Ohtani, so losing him for an extended period of time would be a major blow to L.A.'s core. Freeman came into Wednesday's contest with a strong .310/.385/.486 slash line, .871 OPS, 15 home runs, 54 RBI, 57 runs scored, and five steals in his 420 at-bats. If Freeman were to miss additional time, both Hernandez and Max Muncy would be options to take over at first base for the Blue. Hopefully, Freeman will be ready to return for Friday's series opener against the division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks after a scheduled off day on Thursday. UPDATE: The California Post's Jack Harris reports that X-rays came back negative on Freeman's hand.
Source: Adrian Medina
Source: Adrian Medina