Altercation With Teammate Allegedly Led to Marcelo Mayer Trade?
Roman Anthony and infielder Marcelo Mayer that ultimately led to Mayer being traded to the San Francisco Giants at the deadline on Monday, according to What's the Word? Anthony reportedly suffered the finger/wrist injury that has kept him out for most of the season during an altercation with Mayer over a conflict of interest with a woman. Both Anthony and Mayer, who came up through the farm system as two of Boston's top prospects, have failed to deliver early in their big-league careers, but injuries certainly haven't helped their cause. Anthony is the much better upside stash in fantasy baseball leagues for his power/speed upside, while the 23-year-old Mayer could find himself in a platoon role in his new home in San Fran whenever he gets healthy. Mayer has been out since June 26 with a stress reaction in his left forearm, and he remains without a timetable for a return. Anthony, 22, has been out since early May, and although he has begun to take batting practice, there's still no clear timetable for his return to Boston.
Source: What's the Word?
Source: What's the Word?