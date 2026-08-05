Kevin Gausman's Cubs Debut Likely to Come Friday Against KC
Kevin Gausman's debut with the Chicago Cubs is expected to come in Friday's series opener in Kansas City against the Royals, according to The Chicago Tribune's Meghan Montemurro. Both Gausman and right-hander Clay Holmes (leg) will make their debuts with the team this weekend after both were acquired by the Cubs at the trade deadline. The 35-year-old Gausman comes to the National League Central with a 5-10 record, 4.38 ERA (3.50 FIP) and 1.29 WHIP with 127 strikeouts and 36 walks in 127 1/3 innings pitched across 23 starts with the Toronto Blue Jays in his 14th season in the majors. He hasn't been as sharp since the beginning of July, going 1-3 with a 5.13 ERA (2.41 FIP), 12 walks, and 27 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched over five starts, but Chicago is hoping Gausman's solid underlying metrics will help him finish strong down the stretch. The two-time All-Star doesn't have a ton of strikeout upside (23.5% K rate), but he has strong command still and has a hard-hit rate below 40%. Fantasy managers should keep Gausman in their starting lineups this weekend against the Royals.
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Meghan Montemurro
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Meghan Montemurro