Cooper Ingle Extends Multi-Hit Game Streak to Eight Straight
Cooper Ingle has been on an absolute tear since returning to Triple-A Columbus, producing eight consecutive multi-hit efforts, and he has multiple hits in 14 of the 19 games since being sent back down in early July. During that time, he's hitting .425 with nine doubles and five home runs, registering an otherworldly 1.214 OPS over that span. For the season, the former fourth-round draft pick is slashing .328/.438/.605 with 17 home runs in 70 games for the Clippers, and though he went just 2-for-24 (.095) in his first stint with the Guardians, it may not be long before he gets another shot, especially with how hot his bat is. The Clemson product isn't a threat to steal, but has shown he can hit and has enough power to be interesting for fantasy. He's currently only eligible at C in Yahoo! leagues, but could soon become eligible at OF the next time he gets the call. The 24-year-old has certainly put himself on the stash radar again in deeper leagues with this most recent red-hot surge.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com