Foster Griffin Set to Make Guardians Debut on Thursday
Foster Griffin will make his first start with the team on Thursday against the New York Mets, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. The Guardians acquired Griffin from the Washington Nationals on Monday in exchange for four minor leaguers. After three years of pitching in Japan, Griffin returned to the big leagues this season and was having a breakout year with Washington. Across 129 1/3 innings (22 starts) before the trade, he recorded a 12-3 record with a 3.06 ERA, 1,07 WHIP, and 116 strikeouts. The 31-year-old is averaging just 91.5 miles per hour on his fastball and has logged a middling 22.1% strikeout rate on the year. However, he limits walks (5.7% walk rate) and generates ground balls at a solid clip. In Cleveland, Griffin should remain a quality innings eater who offers solid win potential for fantasy managers.
Source: MLB.com - Tim Stebbins
Source: MLB.com - Tim Stebbins