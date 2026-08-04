Jacob Wilson Returns From Knee Injury on Tuesday
Jacob Wilson (knee) is starting at shortstop and will bat second for the A's on Tuesday against the hosting Cincinnati Reds and right-hander Brady Singer, according to MLB.com. The A's held Wilson out of Sunday's series finale against the Detroit Tigers due to patellar tendinitis in his knee, but after Monday's off day, he's back in the starting nine. The 24-year-old will return to a .274/.307/.396 slash line with a .703 OPS, seven home runs, 34 RBI, 33 runs scored, and four stolen bases in his 71 games across 304 plate appearances in 2026 in his second full year in the majors. The former first-rounder from Grand Canyon University has elite bat-to-ball skills, but he lacks any real power or speed upside, which makes him less interesting in fantasy baseball. Wilson is rostered in only 55% of Yahoo leagues. He's battled injuries this year as well and played in just 20 combined games in May and June. In 20 games in July, Wilson bounced back by hitting .272 (22-for-81) with three homers, two doubles, a triple, seven RBI, nine runs scored, and two stolen bases in 85 plate appearances. Wilson is hitless in just two career at-bats against Singer.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com