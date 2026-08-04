Angels Designate Jorge Soler for Assignment
Jorge Soler for assignment on Tuesday, according to Francys Romero. The Angels traded away a handful of players by Monday's deadline, but they couldn't find any takers for Soler, who is hitting .203/.291/.373 with a .664 OPS, 12 home runs, 49 RBI, and 36 runs scored with a 32.7% strikeout rate in his 13th major-league season in 2026. The 34-year-old Cuban slugger should find a taker on waivers for his power stroke from the right side of the plate, but he won't be much more than a deep-league flier off the waiver wire for fantasy managers who are desperate for power if he latches on with a new team and sees regular playing time. With Soler now out of the picture in Anaheim, catcher Moises Ballesteros, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs on Monday in the Ryan Zeferjahn trade, figures to operate as the Angels' primary designated hitter for the rest of the season. After hitting 11 first-half homers, Soler has gone 7-for-45 (.156) with one homer, four walks, and 22 strikeouts in 12 games since the mid-July All-Star break. He is now rostered in under 10% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Francys Romero
Source: Francys Romero