Ryan Clifford Brings Power Bat at the Expense of Batting Average
Ryan Clifford has had a pretty good age-23 season at Triple-A Syracuse with 16 homers and 50 RBI in 356 at-bats. He has added 50 runs scored and eight stolen bases but has only hit .185. Clifford has a good power profile with 60-grade power, but his hit tool is graded out at 40. He struggled during July, hitting just .157, but did hit two homers with 10 RBI. At age 23, he could be a late-season call-up to the Mets as he is their No. 8-ranked prospect and can play first base or outfield. He could be a player who is relied on to hit for power, with little attention paid to his batting average and overall hitting tool. He could bring a boost of power to the Mets late in the season. Fantasy managers who are in desperate need of power could look Clifford's way but will need to be ready to take a potential hit in batting average.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball