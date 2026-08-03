Twins Add Jeff Hoffman to Bullpen Mix at Trade Deadline
Jeff Hoffman from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. In exchange for Hoffman, Minnesota sent out a trio of prospects in pitchers Dasan Hill and John Klein, as well as infielder Dameury Pena. Hoffman opened 2026 as the closer in Toronto, but early-season struggles led to him being removed from the role. However, the 33-year-old has turned it on over the last two months, allowing just three earned runs while recording 30 strikeouts across 22 1/3 innings since the start of June. For the season overall, Hoffman has posted a stellar 34.9% strikeout rate to go along with six wins, 12 holds, and five saves. In Minnesota, Hoffman could have a chance to re-emerge as a primary ninth-inning option. Particularly in deeper leagues, he profiles as a worthy waiver-wire target for fantasy managers in need of saves.
Source: Sportsnet - Ben Nicholson-Smith
Source: Sportsnet - Ben Nicholson-Smith