Dodgers Acquire Injured Lefty Kris Bubic in Trade With Royals
Kris Bubic (elbow, shoulder) from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-hander Carlos Duran on Monday, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. It pales in comparison to L.A.'s blockbuster deal to land two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night, but the addition of the 28-year-old Bubic will give their rotation even more depth for the stretch run if he can bounce back from elbow and shoulder injuries that have kept him sidelined since all the way back on May 18. Even if Bubic makes it back at the tail end of the second half of the season, he probably won't have a spot in the Dodgers' suddenly crowded starting rotation once lefty Blake Snell (elbow) and right-hander Tyler Glasnow (back) return. Bubic, a former first-rounder, was a first-time All-Star in 2025 with a career-best 2.55 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 116:39 K:BB in 20 starts. He wasn't fully healthy, though, and he's made only nine starts in 2026 while dealing with more arm injuries, which has tanked his fantasy value. Currently, Bubic is only rostered in 34% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan