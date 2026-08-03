Angel Genao Demonstrating Consistency In Minors
Angel Genao started the month of August with two multi-hit games and added three combined RBI to his total. Genao put together a 2-for-4 effort followed up by a 3-for-4 effort, raising his batting average to .308 with Triple-A Columbus. Overall, the talented middle infielder is hitting .299 between Double-A Akron and Columbus on the season. The No. 2 overall prospect in the Guardians system, Genao has been consistent all season and is seeking a late-season look at MLB action. Genao has a 60-grade hit tool and a 55-grade run tool and could be a valuable piece for fantasy lineups should he get a shot in Cleveland. With the ability to play multiple infield spots, he has some versatility, but Cleveland is pretty set with Jose Ramirez at third, Brayan Rocchio at shortstop, and Travis Bazzana at second base. Nonetheless, Genao could be worth a late-season stash and could make an impact on fantasy rosters.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball