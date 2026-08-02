Shohei Ohtani Expected to Resume Throwing, Remains on Track for Pitching Return
Shohei Ohtani (knee) is expected to resume playing catch during the club's upcoming series against the Chicago Cubs after being sidelined from pitching with left knee inflammation and right biceps discomfort, according to Jack Harris of the California Post. The four-time MVP is still without a timetable for his return to the mound, but this marks another positive step in his recovery. Ohtani made 14 starts before the injury, posting a 1.79 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 85 strikeouts across 85 2/3 innings. He has continued to produce at an elite level at the plate, slashing .292/.397/.544 with a .941 OPS. The Dodgers are not expected to rush the 32-year-old after acquiring Tarik Skubal to strengthen their rotation ahead of the deadline.
Source: Jack Harris
Source: Jack Harris