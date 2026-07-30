Jazz Chisholm Jr. Exits With Apparent Leg Injury on Thursday
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (leg) was forced to leave Thursday's loss to the Chicago White Sox early with an apparent leg injury, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. Chisholm was pulled from the game in the 11th inning after coming up lame while running a groundout in the ninth inning, and he was replaced at the keystone by Jose Caballero. The left-handed slugger went 1-for-3 at the plate with two walks and a strikeout before leaving late. The severity and specific nature of the 28-year-old's injury are unknown, but it could be a minor injury due to the fact that he wasn't pulled from the game right away. The two-time All-Star came into Thursday's tilt with a .223/.298/.408 slash line with a .705 OPS, 16 home runs, 45 RBI, a league-high 30 stolen bases, and 53 runs scored in 101 games across 400 plate appearances. Chisholm is of little help for your average and on-base percentage thanks to a 30% strikeout rate, and his power is down in 2026, but fantasy managers cannot complain about his stolen-base contributions for a player who is eligible at second base. Check back on Friday to see if Chisholm is active for Friday's series opener at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.
Source: The Athletic - Brendan Kuty
Source: The Athletic - Brendan Kuty