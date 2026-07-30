Heliot Ramos a Candidate to Be Moved at the Trade Deadline
Heliot Ramos at the trade deadline, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. Passan reports that "some teams" view Ramos as a "solid flier." Ramos missed time earlier this year with a quad strain, but he's hit .267/.304/.436 with nine home runs, 34 RBI, 35 runs scored, and two stolen bases across 289 plate appearances when healthy. The 26-year-old carries intriguing underlying power metrics, as he's posted a 14.1% barrel rate and a 49.5% hard-hit rate. He's also had his best month of the year in July, hitting .276 with four home runs and 13 RBI across 102 plate appearances. Ramos' fantasy value would likely be improved by a move out of San Francisco's pitcher-friendly Oracle Park.
Source: ESPN - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN - Jeff Passan