Sebastian Walcott Producing at High Clip Since Injury
Sebastian Walcott has homered in two straight games and is recovering nicely since returning from right elbow internal brace surgery. He played two games with the ACL Rangers on a rehab assignment before being assigned to Double-A Frisco on July 17. In 47 at bats between Frisco and the ACL Rangers, Walcott has four home runs with 10 RBI, 15 runs scored, three stolen bases, all while hitting .383 with a 1.208 OPS. The right-handed hitting, 20-year-old, is producing at a high rate since returning from his injury. The top prospect in the Rangers' system, Walcott will likely need some time at Triple-A before making a major league debut. But if he can prove his health he looks like a big-time prospect and thus a big-time waiver addition to beat the rush to his services. But at only 20 years old and coming off a serious injury, 2027 might be the most realistic year or his MLB debut.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball