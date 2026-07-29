Yankees Checking in on Adley Rutschman
Adley Rutschman (wrist), according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers, who is a pending free agent, seemed like a logical fit for the Yankees, but the Twins are suggesting they are buyers with the Aug. 3 trade deadline quickly approaching. Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson is another name on the Yankees' list as they seek a catching upgrade this summer. Rutschman is drawing interest despite an injury-plagued and disappointing 2026 campaign to this point. The former first overall pick out of Oregon State in 2019 is currently on the 10-day injured list with wrist inflammation and has yet to resume baseball activities, so he's not necessarily close to a return. Fellow catcher Samuel Basallo (shoulder) is also currently on the IL. It remains unclear if the O's are sold on Basallo as their long-term catcher, which would make Rutschman expendable.
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman