Maikel Garcia Gets Pulled off Rehab Assignment
Maikel Garcia (hand) has been pulled off his minor league rehab assignment. Garcia felt renewed pain in his left hand while playing in a rehab game with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday. The team has decided to have Garcia head back to Kansas City for further evaluation. Garcia has been out since late June due to a muscle strain in his left hand. Fantasy managers were hopeful to get Garcia back soon, but that seems unlikely now. There should be a better timetable for Garcia once the team is done evaluating him. Fantasy managers should check back for another update in the coming days.
Source: Anne Rogers
Source: Anne Rogers