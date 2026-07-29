Chris Brazzell II Carted Off on Wednesday With Leg Injury
Chris Brazzell II (leg) was carted to the locker room after suffering a left-leg injury during training camp practice on Wednesday, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Brazzell was not putting any weight on his leg, which obviously is not a good sign for the University of Tennessee product. The 22-year-old was returned to practice on Wednesday after sitting out for a couple of days due to knee soreness, but it's unclear if that is related to the injury suffered on Wednesday. The severity of Brazzell's injury is unknown right now, but if it's relatively minor, he'll have plenty of time still before the start of the 2026 regular season begins. If it's a significant injury that causes Brazzell to miss the start of his rookie campaign, it will be good news for Xavier Legette, who would essentially be locked in as the team's WR3 behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. Brazzell came into training camp expected to challenge Legette for the WR3 immediately.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person