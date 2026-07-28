Will Levis Competing for Backup Quarterback Job in Tennessee
Will Levis will get "every opportunity" to compete with veteran signal-caller Mitchell Trubisky for the team's QB2 role behind starting quarterback Cam Ward, per Turron Davenport of ESPN. A second-round pick by the Titans in 2023, Levis threw for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions across 21 starts over his first two NFL seasons. After the Titans used the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Ward, Levis underwent shoulder surgery last July that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2025 campaign. While there has been some speculation that Levis could be on the Titans roster bubble heading into 2026, it appears as though the 27-year-old will at least get an opportunity to compete for a job. Still, Levis should be off the radar of fantasy managers in both redraft and dynasty leagues at this point in his career.
Source: ESPN - Turron Davenport
Source: ESPN - Turron Davenport