Kendre Miller Cleared for Start of Saints Training Camp
Kendre Miller (knee) is good to go for the start of training camp, general manager Mickey Loomis said, according to Tina Howell. Miller is returning from a torn ACL suffered during a Week 7 loss to Chicago, an injury that ended his 2025 season after seven games. The 24-year-old rushed 47 times for 193 yards and one touchdown while adding five receptions for 30 yards, averaging a career-high 4.1 yards per carry. Before the injury, head coach Kellen Moore said Miller had earned more opportunities and could provide a useful complement to Alvin Kamara. The 6-foot, 220-pound back had light participation during the spring as New Orleans managed his workload. Loomis' update indicates Miller is available when camp opens, though it does not confirm that he will immediately handle unrestricted reps. A healthy camp would allow Miller to compete with Kamara and Devin Neal for backfield work, but his practice participation will be the first important test of his recovery.
Source: Tina Howell
Source: Tina Howell