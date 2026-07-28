Jordyn Tyson Good to Go for Saints Training Camp
Jordyn Tyson is good to go for the start of training camp, general manager Mickey Loomis said, according to Tina Howell. The update is encouraging after New Orleans monitored Tyson's workload during the spring, although head coach Kellen Moore said his absence from the second day of rookie minicamp was for maintenance rather than a new injury. The Saints selected the 6-foot-2, 203-pound receiver eighth overall after he caught 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games at Arizona State in 2025. Tyson missed four contests with separate hamstring injuries after a 2024 season in which he produced 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. His college injury history also includes a multi-ligament knee injury in 2022 and a broken collarbone in 2024. Loomis' comment indicates Tyson is available to begin camp, but it does not establish that he will immediately handle an unrestricted workload. His participation level will be the next important indicator as he competes for a major role alongside Chris Olave.
Source: Tina Howell
Source: Tina Howell