Reds-Guardians Game Postponed on Monday
Chase Burns and Guardians right-hander Slade Cecconi will both most likely be pushed back to start Game 1 of Tuesday's twin bill. The 23-year-old Burns has been a must-start in all fantasy baseball leagues in 2026 in his first full year in the majors after going 12-1 with a 2.42 ERA (3.34 FIP) and 1.10 WHIP with 124 strikeouts and 39 walks in 107 2/3 innings pitched across his 19 starts. In his three starts in July, Burns has allowed only five earned runs in 16 innings, but he also has 10 walks and 12 strikeouts, so he hasn't been exactly as sharp as earlier in the season. Still, he should be started everywhere on Tuesday. Cecconi is 4-7 with a 4.60 ERA (4.48 FIP), 1.45 WHIP, and 82:34 K:BB in 103 2/3 frames and 20 starts in his fourth year in the majors. We'd recommend fading him after he allowed 15 runs (11 earned) on 22 hits (three homers) in 13 1/3 innings in his three starts in July.
Source: Cincinnati Reds
Source: Cincinnati Reds