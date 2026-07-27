Cody Bellinger Set for MRI on Left Hamstring
Cody Bellinger (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on his left hamstring Monday after returning to New York, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Bellinger felt the injury while running out an eighth-inning double in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. He said the hamstring remained tight Sunday but had not worsened overnight. The Yankees placed Bellinger on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hamstring strain and recalled outfielder Spencer Jones from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Bellinger is batting .259/.350/.420 with 21 doubles, 11 home runs, and 53 RBI through 102 games. Jones moves back into New York's active outfield mix, but Bellinger's recovery timeline will depend on the MRI results.
Source: Bryan Hoch
Source: Bryan Hoch