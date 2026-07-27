Mason Montgomery Earns Second Save as Fantasy Value Continues to Rise
Mason Montgomery earned his second save of the season in the team's 8-7 win over the division-rival Chicago Cubs on Sunday, although it didn't come easily. Montgomery allowed two earned runs on two hits (one homer) while walking none and striking out two. The 26-year-old southpaw is getting more run in high-leverage, late-inning situations, and he got the call in the ninth in this one over left-hander Gregory Soto, who has been the team's primary saves option for the majority of the 2026 season. Montgomery is now 3-3 on the season with two saves, a 4.04 ERA (2.92 FIP), 1.23 WHIP, and 65:19 K:BB in 42 1/3 innings across his 43 appearances (five starts) in his third year in the majors (first in Pittsburgh). While the Pirates seem to be trusting Montgomery more now that reliever Dennis Santana is out of the picture, Soto is still the better option for saves in the Pirates' bullpen for fantasy managers. Montgomery is currently rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues, although he's an option for those desperate in deeper leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com