Liam Doyle Extends Impressive Run as Triple-A Promotion Approaches

Jul 27, 2026, 9:19 AM ET

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitching prospect Liam Doyle extended his recent surge at Double-A on Saturday and is putting himself in serious consideration for a Triple-A call-up. On Friday, Doyle logged five shutout frames with just two hits and a 4:3 K:BB. Over his last 18 2/3 innings of work (four starts), the former No. 5 overall pick has posted a sharp 1.93 ERA but carries a modest 1.45 WHIP due to his shaky command. However, prior to this, Doyle posted a much-higher 6.08 ERA with a 1.61 WHIP over his first 47 1/3 innings of work at the Double-A level. While a late-season MLB debut appears quite unlikely, Doyle has put himself in contention to earn a late-season taste of Triple-A. Dynasty managers should continue to monitor the former Tennessee standout, as he should be well-positioned to spend most of 2027 in the big leagues.