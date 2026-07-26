Wyatt Langford Returning to Sunday's Lineup
Wyatt Langford (ankle, foot) is starting in left field and batting second in Sunday's contest at home against the division-rival Seattle Mariners and right-hander Logan Gilbert, according to MLB.com. Langford fouled a couple of pitches off his left ankle/foot during Saturday's win over Seattle before he was pulled as a precaution after six innings. Thankfully, X-rays came back negative for any fractures. The 24-year-old former fourth overall pick from the University of Florida in 2023 went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, and two runs scored in Saturday's game before departing. Fantasy managers will want to get him back into their starting lineups in all traditional leagues now that he's back in action on Sunday. After his strong performance on Saturday, Langford is now slashing .290/.335/.533 with an .868 OPS, 12 home runs, 29 RBI, 34 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in his 210 at-bats in 2026. He can't seem to escape nagging injuries, but when healthy, Langford is one of the better power/speed outfielders in fantasy.
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry